MANHATTAN — Adele Didriksen belted a solo home Tuesday afternoon at Taylor Park, but it wasn’t enough to lift Manhattan to a conference victory.
Didriksen gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead with her homer in the bottom of the third, however it was short lived. Ennis tied the game in the top of the fourth, took a 2-1 lead in the sixth and tacked on three more in the seventh en route to a 5-1 Southern B-C victory.
The loss snapped Manhattan’s four-game win streak and dropped the team to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in conference.
Ennis tied the game in the fourth after Megan Knack led off with a single and then advanced to second following an errant pickoff attempt at first by Didriksen behind the plate. Knack scored a short time later on a single by Elizabeth Olson.
Manhattan got out of further damage after the Mustangs got a pair of runners on base. Olson was thrown out at home and Shae Lovett flew out to center.
In the sixth, Ennis took the lead after Paxton Fortner was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. She advanced to second on a ground out and then to third on a wild pitch before scoring on another ground out.
The Mustangs capitalized on a double and an error en route to scoring three runs in the seventh.
Megan Elgas went the distance in the cirlce for the Tigers, scattering seven hits and striking out seven. The senior also allowed three walks and hit a batter.
Offensively, Manhattan was limited to just four hits. Paige Ballantyne smacked a double, while Zohy O’Rourke and Morgan Pavlik had singles.
The Tigers return to action Wednesday hosting Deer Lodge.
Ennis 5, Manhattan 1
Ennis 000 101 3 - 5 7 0
Manhattan 001 000 0 - 1 4 3
A Retherford and Paxton Fortner. Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen.