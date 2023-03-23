...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to
7 inches across lower elevations and 8 to 16 inches in the
mountains.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley,
Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains,
Madison River Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From Noon Friday to Noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will very difficult and tire chains may be
required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure
they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider
alternate plans. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Melting snow during the day on roadways will
freeze up overnight as snow continues and temperatures fall below
freezing, leading to icy conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Kaitlin Sander is the lone returning girl for Manhattan's golf team this season.
As longtime head coach Pat Lynch begins another season at the helm of Manhattan’s golf program, he sees a lot of potential heading into the 2023 campaign.
There are 14 boys and one girl participating in preseason practices, and the goal is to get as many to the state tournament as possible after failing to qualify anyone a year ago.
“That’s the first time, maybe the second time in all the years we’ve had a program, that that happened,” said Lynch.
Last year’s varsity squads were senior-laden with the boys losing Drew Deming, Evan Douma, Corban Johnson and Nolan Sofie. Sofie led the team at the Division 3 tournament, finishing 24th.
This year’s team is young with just two returning seniors — Reed Anderson and Justin Lawellin — and a junior. But, Lynch said, there’s a lot of promise.
“Based on those two boys with some experience and then our younger guys — they do play a lot of golf,” he said. “So our freshmen coming in, and I got a returning junior, they do play a lot of golf. So potentially, hopefully by the end of the year, we can be competitive.”
It will also be competitive on a weekly basis at practice in regards to who will compete on the varsity.
“The way I run it they’ve all got to earn their spot just about every week,” said Lynch. “There’s nothing that’s set in stone. The seniors should have an advantage through experience, but every week we have a qualifier and that’s how we make the teams for that week.”
Will the end result be qualifying some golfers for state?
“I think our boys have a chance,” said Lynch. “And I’m certainly expecting my returning girl to make it to state. She was one stroke off last year.”
Kaitlin Sander carded a 110 at divisional last year en route to placing 17th.
Lynch hopes to gain a few more girls to the team, but noted the difficultly in doing so after several tournaments were canceled a year ago due to weather.
“Every year since I’ve been doing this I worry about the weather from the previous year as to what happens the following year,” he said. “And last year we had such a bad spring that some kids just don’t want to go through all that again. So I’m going to encourage some girls to come out, so we’ll see how that goes.”
The Tigers are scheduled to begin the season March 27 at the Jefferson Invitational in Helena.