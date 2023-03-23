Kaitlin Sander

Kaitlin Sander is the lone returning girl for Manhattan's golf team this season.

 Dan Chesnet

As longtime head coach Pat Lynch begins another season at the helm of Manhattan’s golf program, he sees a lot of potential heading into the 2023 campaign.

There are 14 boys and one girl participating in preseason practices, and the goal is to get as many to the state tournament as possible after failing to qualify anyone a year ago.

Tags

Recommended for you