Manhattan shook off a sluggish start Saturday to rally for a District 5B victory against Big Timber in the team’s home finale. It was also a bounce back win following a loss on the road to Townsend Thursday.
After dropping the first two sets to the Herders 20-25 and 22-25, Manhattan regrouped to win the next three 25-18, 25-18, 17-15. Senior middle hitter Andi Day Douma led the charge with 24 kills, nine blocks and three aces.
“We started out extremely slow. Slow on defense, slow on offense, and slow in our energy,” Manhattan head coach Dinah Sime said. “But by the end of set four my girls weren’t letting the ball hit the floor on defense, our offense was attacking the ball aggressively, and they never gave up. They worked together as a team and left everything they had on the court.”
The Tigers tallied 111 digs led by 28 from Delaney Doherty and 21 from Camdyn Holgate. Hailey Casebolt contributed nine kills and a pair of blocks, while Holgate dished out 46 assists.
“It was our senior’s last home game and they led our team the entire night with enthusiasm, passion and grit. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Sime. “Hopefully we can take this momentum and continue to build on it into the postseason.”
Thursday, the match against the league-leading Bulldogs was much closer than the first meeting. But Townsend still posted a 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 sweep.
“We lost in three, but we competed much better than the last time we saw them,” said Sime. “So improvement is always a good thing.”
Douma finished with a team-high seven kills, two blocks and a pair of aces. Esther Halverson had four kills and a block, while Carley Peterson and Doherty combined for 21 digs.
Manhattan (6-7, 4-5 District 5B) travels to Manhattan Christian Oct. 18 and then wraps up the regular season Oct. 20 at Jefferson.
Wolves rally, hold off Whitehall
Three Forks lost the first set Saturday, but bounced back to earn a District 5B victory against Whitehall.
Powered by a balanced offensive attack, the Wolves posted a 20-25, 26-24, 25-10, 28-26 win. Four Three Forks players had at least seven kills in the contest.
“Both teams played very, very scrappy and hard,” Three Forks head coach Shann Mack said.
Cheyenne Cavin tallied a team-high 11 kills, while Tanaya Hauser and Hannah Weisz each had eight. Natalee Hayder added seven kills.
Defensively, Fallon Page had 26 digs, while Weisz finished with 17 digs and four aces.
The Wolves (5-5, 5-4 District 5B) host Ennis Oct. 18 and then wrap up the regular season Oct. 20 hosting Big Timber.