Manhattan shook off a sluggish start Saturday to rally for a District 5B victory against Big Timber in the team’s home finale. It was also a bounce back win following a loss on the road to Townsend Thursday.

After dropping the first two sets to the Herders 20-25 and 22-25, Manhattan regrouped to win the next three 25-18, 25-18, 17-15. Senior middle hitter Andi Day Douma led the charge with 24 kills, nine blocks and three aces.

