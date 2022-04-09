MANHATTAN — On the first pitch she saw in the bottom of the first, Camdyn Holgate singled up the middle. That turned out to be the only offensive highlight for Manhattan Friday afternoon at Taylor Park.
The Tigers mustered just one hit and were shut out for the first time this season in a Southern B-C conference game against Anaconda. The loss came just 24 hours after Manhattan routed Deer Lodge 21-1 on the road.
Tigers head coach Randy Cygan noted the team lacked excitement and had low energy in the defeat.
“They didn’t seem to want to fire up under any circumstances. I don’t know if they were tired coming home from the night before and school and everything, but that’s no excuse,” he said. “They’re going to have to pick it up or we’re going to have to go back to the drawing board, one or the other.”
Led by Ashley Mitchell, who struck out six and did not allow a walk, the Copperheads cruised to a 5-0 victory. The only other base runner Mitchell allowed was on a hit batsman in the third inning.
“She was good last year. We got to her that one game last year pretty well. I think we beat them 11-0 that game,” said Cygan. “But first game last year she pitched against us she had a lot of strike outs. We just weren’t squaring up on the ball. She was hitting her spots.”
Manhattan (2-2, 1-2 Southern B-C) did get two more base runners on errors by the Copperheads. But Mitchell retired the side in order in the 2nd, 5th and 6th innings.
Cygan noted Mitchell consistently got ahead in the count and his players didn’t swing at good pitches.
“We just got to put the ball in play and (have) a little heart. Everything we hit was like a soft out I think,” he said. “We didn’t make them make too many plays that’s for sure. Can’t win games if you don’t put the ball in play.”
Meagan Elgas picked up the loss in the circle after allowing 11 hits and walking three. The senior did strike out five before Emma Kabalin took over in the sixth.
Thursday, Manhattan scored 13 runs in the first inning en route to the rout of Deer Lodge. Elgas scattered two hits and struck out seven in the four-inning victory, and was 3 for 3 at the plate with a double.
Zohy O’Rourke and Abby Samuel also hit doubles in the contest, and Delaney Doherty was 2 for 2.
Cygan was able to play the entire roster in the contest and the Tigers finished with 11 hits.
“We had everybody in in the second inning,” he said.
Manhattan is scheduled to host Shepherd and Ennis Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Manhattan 21, Deer Lodge 1
Manhattan (13)52 1 - 21 11 1
Deer Lodge 0 10 0 - 1 2 5
Meagan Elgas and Camdyn Holgate. T Stevens and D Dixon.
MANHATTAN (3-1) - Holgate 0-2, Aaila Matheson 0-1, Zohy O’Rourke 1-2 (2B), Abby Samuel 1-2 (2B), Adele Didriksen 1-1, Olivia Westervelt 0-0, Lexi Miller 0-0, Jaymi Rosenberger 1-1, Emma Kabalin 0-2, Ryley Gault 0-0, Paige Ballantyne 0-0, Danielle Nolan 1-2, Delaney Doherty 2-2, Morgan Friese 0-1, Elgas 3-3 (2B), Haidyn Steele 0-1, Sierra Blanchard 1-1, Morgan Pavlik 0-1.
DEER LODGE - Dixon 0-2, G Warner 0-1, Stevenson 0-2, C Mullen 0-2, M Davy 1-2, E Grande 1-1 (3B), C Graveley 0-1, K Corbin 0-1, J Birch 0-1.
Anaconda 5, Manhattan 0
Anaconda 020 300 0 - 5 12 2
Manhattan 000 000 0 - 0 1 2
Ashley Mitchell and Kadence Lunceford. Meagan Elgas, Emma Kabalin (6) and Adele Didriksen.
ANACONDA (2-2) - Mitchell 0-4, Cara DeMarois 2-3, Sami Johnson 3-4 (2B), Taryn Coughlin 2-4, Cara Fortner 1-2, McKayla McKelvy 0-3, Maniyah Lunceford 1-4, K. Lunceford 1-3, Kora Kelly 2-2.
MANHATTAN (2-2) - Camdyn Holgate 1-3, Zohy O’Rourke 0-3, Didriksen 0-3, Lexi Miller 0-3, Kabalin 0-3, Paige Ballantyne 0-3, Delaney Doherty 0-3, Elgas 0-2, Sierra Blanchard 0-1.