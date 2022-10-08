MANHATTAN — Following a second consecutive loss heading into a bye week, Manhattan’s football team hit the reset button. A two-week break was an opportunity to make some adjustments, focus on the fundamentals, and return rejuvenated.
With postseason hopes now hanging in the balance, the Tigers put together an inspired effort Friday night. The defense shined, the offense produced a touchdown, and the end result was a key 12-0 Southern B shut out of No. 4 Jefferson.
“We beat ourselves that game (a 24-6 loss to Whitehall on Sept. 23),” sophomore quarterback Michael Stewart said. “But we came to work this week and all of us, we worked hard, watched film, and we got ready for this week and we brought it. We wanted it this week.”
Stewart, who also plays defensive back, came up with the biggest play of the game late in the fourth quarter. He delivered a huge hit on Jefferson quarterback Luke Oxarart, who appeared to be on his way to scoring on a 2-yard run, and caused a fumble. Mason Venema picked up the ball and raced 99 yards down the sideline for a touchdown to seal the game.
“Michael Stewart put a hit on the quarterback and put a head right on the ball, and it popped out, and Mason scoops it up for a touchdown and that was basically the game right there,” first-year Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “Just making big plays, that was a huge play for us.”
A little over three minutes earlier Kragt had rolled the dice on fourth-and-1 from his own 49 — leading just 6-0 — and Stewart threw an incomplete pass. Jefferson quickly marched 47 yards in seven plays, which was aided by a pass interference call, to the doorstep of the endzone.
“I thought if we got a couple first downs and could run the clock a little bit, it would put us in position to succeed,” Kragt said of his decision. “If I could go back I probably would have changed the call. But it ended up working our for us.”
Kragt can thank his defense for saving the day. Twice in the second half the Tigers made goal line stands, and the unit forced a pair of turnovers. Not only did Venema return the fumble for a score, the senior intercepted a pass by Oxarart inside Manhattan’s 5-yard line with less than 2 minutes left in the contest to cap the victory.
Venema, who also hauled in a 20-yard TD pass from Stewart to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead late in the first half, noted the win was an entire team effort.
“It’s just the work that we’ve put in the last two weeks,” he said. “These boys came in, they put the work in 110 percent every single day … they came to play today. Our defense came to play today.”
Manhattan limited the Panthers (4-3, 2-2 Southern B) to less than 40 yards rushing and only allowed Oxarart to complete 12 of 26 passes for 142 yards.
“I’d say we’re a really good run stop team. We know how to stop the run. Passing the ball too, we’re good with that,” said Stewart. “But we stopped their run … we did good. We’re a really good run stop team.”
The Tigers’ offense consistently moved the ball in the first half led by the ground attack. A 37-yard run by George Stenberg set up a scoring opportunity on the team’s first possession, but a fourth down pass in the endzone was just off the fingertips of Venema.
Early the second quarter Manhattan drove to Jefferson’s 30, but a fourth down pass by Stewart to Gabe Johnson was dropped inside the 10 in what would have been a touchdown.
Although Stewart was picked off on Manhattan’s first play of the second half, the defense forced a punt and then came up with a huge stop when Oxarart was tackled a yard short of the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 2 late in the third quarter.
Manhattan finished with 163 yards rushing led by 76 from Stenberg. Blake Fitch and Stewart combined for 74 yards, and Stewart completed four passes for 67 yards.
“We’re trying to find our identity with our offense,” said Kragt. “So we went more run heavy in this game and less pass, and it ended up working out for us.”
The Tigers (3-3, 2-2 Southern B) likely need to win their final two conference games to have a shot at the postseason. They travel to Three Forks Oct. 14 and then to Big Timber Oct. 21 to wrap up the regular season.
“This is a great momentum starter. We needed this win big time,” said Venema. “Our momentum is going (forward).”
Manhattan 12, Jefferson 0
Jefferson 0 0 0 0 - 0
Manhattan 0 6 0 6 - 12
Man - Mason Venema 20 pass from Michael Stewart (pass failed)