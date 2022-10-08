MANHATTAN — Following a second consecutive loss heading into a bye week, Manhattan’s football team hit the reset button. A two-week break was an opportunity to make some adjustments, focus on the fundamentals, and return rejuvenated.

With postseason hopes now hanging in the balance, the Tigers put together an inspired effort Friday night. The defense shined, the offense produced a touchdown, and the end result was a key 12-0 Southern B shut out of No. 4 Jefferson.

Michael Stewart

Manhattan quarterback Michael Stewart throws a pass Friday night against Jefferson.
Mason Venema

Manhattan’s Mason Venema, left, hauls in a first half touchdown pass Friday night despite the effort of Jefferson’s Michael Emter.

Tags

Recommended for you