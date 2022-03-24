MANHATTAN — Entering his fourth season at the helm, Randy Cygan has a slight uptick in athletes to work with this spring as the 2022 softball season commences.
Cygan had 19 players participating in preseason practices, which is an increase of about two from a year ago. But, the Tigers lost five senior starters who left big shoes to fill.
“We lost more than any other team in the conference or division,” Cygan said. “I looked it all up, believe me, we lost more than anybody.”
Manhattan is coming off a 15-11 campaign in which the program made its second consecutive state tournament appearance. The Tigers also tasted some success at state for the first time, winning a loser-out game after going 0-2 in 2019.
The 2020 season was canceled by the Montana High School Association in response to the global pandemic.
While nearly half a dozen key players have moved on, including first team all-conference infielder Natalie Scott, Manhattan still boasts depth and talent. Sierra Blanchard, Adele Didriksen, Meagan Elgas, and Lexi Miller return for their senior season.
Didriksen platooned at catcher and shortstop a year ago en route to earning All-State honors.
Also returning for the Tigers are sophomores Paige Ballantyne, Delaney Doherty, and Emma Kabalin. Ballanytne belted three home runs last year, but her season was cut short after a handful of games due to a shoulder injury.
There are also three juniors and more than half a dozen freshmen out for the team.
“We got seven freshmen. We got a bunch of them,” said Cygan. “And there will be a couple of them that will be playing because we’re not deep at positions.”
There are multiple positions open in both the infield and outfield, but Cygan was unsure of who would be playing where just one week into practice.
“We’ll see who steps up. It’s wide open for anybody right now,” he said.
What is known is that Didriksen will anchor the infield whether it be at shortstop or catcher, and the Tigers return their No. 1 pitcher in Elgas.
“I’m hoping we can ride her a lot more than we have in the past,” Cygan said. “When she’s on, she’s on. She’s a good pitcher.”
Kabalin picked up a pair of wins in the circle last year, but the Tigers did lose Claire Nolan. She posted a 5-1 record and started at second when not in the circle.
The pitching staff also includes returners Danielle Nolan and Morgan Pavlik, and Cygan said that freshman Camdyn Holgate will likely see action in relief.
Due a reshuffling of districts, defending state champion Florence-Carlton and Missoula Loyola are now both in the same conference as the Tigers. But Cygan said returning to state and earning a trophy is the goal for this year’s team.
“It will be tough. Tough conference,” he said. “(But) that’s the whole goal. Florence and Mission (St. Ignatius-Charlo-Arlee) played in the championship game last year and neither one of them lost anything really. So they’re going to be the perennial favorites for first and second.”