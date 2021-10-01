Manhattan shook off a tough start Thursday to rally for a District 5B victory on the road.
The Tigers lost the first set to Three Forks 25-14, but bounced back to win the next three 25-17, 25-15, 29-27 in front of a boisterous homecoming crowd.
“The first set we didn't show up,” Manhattan head coach Dinah Sime said. “But we bounced back, adjusted our defense and competed as a team.”
Three Forks (2-5, 1-5 District 5B) had one of its stronger sets to begin the game, which pleased head coach Shann Mack.
“We played an incredibly solid and clean first set. We executed the game plan well,” he said. “But, this a best three out of five game for a reason, and unfortunately we just couldn't find that rhythm again.
“I'm super proud of the way our girls fought in game four. We definitely had our chances to take it to game five, we just didn't quite execute well enough.”
Natalie Pestel finished with a team-high 11 kills, while Cheyenne Cavin had eight for the Wolves.
Manhattan (6-3, 4-2 District 5B) received 11 kills from Oliviah Westervelt and nine from Adele Didriksen. Franci St. Cyr tallied 19 digs, and Camdyn Holgate dished out 31 assists.
“Franci St. Cyr kept us alive with her digging and Oliviah battled at the net getting us the kills when we needed them,” said Sime “And of course Camdyn, she continues to compete for this team no matter what. We are constantly tuning up our passing in order to get her the ball. When she gets the ball and is able to set it up, good things happen on offense.”
Addison Pestel led Three Forks defensively with 15 digs, while Morgan Carr had 33 assists.
“Unfortunately we did not get the W tonight, but there were a lot of wins for us,” said Mack. “We are definitely growing and improving.”
Manhattan will compete in a tournament at Manhattan Christian Saturday, while Three Forks travels to Ennis Tuesday.
Manhattan def. Three Forks 14-25, 25-17, 25-15, 29-27.
