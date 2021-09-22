On the same day head coach Charli Chapman abruptly resigned, Manhattan’s volleyball team notched a non-conference victory Thursday at home against Manhattan Christian. It was the first victory against the Eagles since 2017.
Led by nine kills from Adele Didriksen and eight from Andi Day Douma, the Tigers posted a 25-19, 28-26, 9-25, 25-22 win.
Christian, which is last year’s state Class C runner up, competed without sophomore outside hitter Katelyn Van Kirk. That likely contributed to some offensive struggles.
“I thought Manhattan played a great match on Thursday,” Eagles head coach Hannah VanDyk said. “They executed their game plan well and played with a lot of heart. We struggled to get anything going offensively.”
Kiersten Van Kirk led Christian with a match-high 11 kills and dished out 21 of the team’s 28 assists.
Manhattan notched another non-conference win Friday at home against Gardiner. Didriksen and Douma combined for 11 kills in a 25-16, 25-12, 25-10 victory. The Tigers tallied 14 aces in the match and Franci St. Cyr finished with 12 digs.
Manhattan (4-2, 2-2 District 5B) lost a conference match Tuesday on the road to Townsend. The Bulldogs, led by 12 kills from Trinity Vogl, won 25-15, 25-13, 25-14.
Oliviah Westervelt led the Tigers with five kills, 16 digs and an ace.
Christian bounced back from its loss to Manhattan by beating White Sulphur Springs in a District 12C match Friday. With neither of the Van Kirk sisters competing, Ava Bellach tallied a career-high 14 kills to lead the Eagles to a 25-22, 12-25, 25-19, 25-22 victory.
“White Sulphur Springs played well,” said VanDyk. “We struggled again with our defense and serve-receive but the girls fought hard and were able to get some rhythm and come away with the win.”
Christian (3-2, 3-0 District 12C) returns to action Thursday hosting Sheridan in a league match.
Manhattan hosts Huntley Project in a non-conference match Saturday afternoon.
Manhattan def. Manhattan Christian 25-19, 28-26, 9-25 25-22.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (2-2) - Kills: 34 (Kiersten Van Kirk 11). Digs: 75 (Alexis DeVries 20, Jadyn VanDyken 20). Blocks: 10.5 (Miranda 3.5). Aces: 11 (Ava Bellach 3, VanDyken 3). Assists: 28 (Van Kirk 21).
MANHATTAN (3-1) - Kills: 30 (Adele Didriksen 9, Andi Douma 8). Digs: n/a (Didriksen 15, Douma 10). Blocks: 3 (Oliviah Westervelt, Teresa Bannan). Aces: 12 (Didriksen). Assists: n/a (Camdyn Holgate).
Manhattan def. Gardiner 25-16, 25-12, 25-10.
GARDINER (1-2) - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN (4-1) - Kills: 24 (Adele Didriksen 6, Andi Douma 5). Digs: 48 (Franci St. Cyr 12, Camdyn Holgate 9). Blocks: 1 (Oliviah Westervelt). Aces: 14 (Didriksen). Assists: 17 (Holgate).
Manhattan Christian def. White Sulphur 25-22, 12-25, 25-19, 25-22.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (3-2) - Kills: 37 (Ava Bellach 14). Digs: 84 (Alexis DeVries 11, Jadyn VanDyken 10). Blocks: 5 (Bellah 2.1). Aces: 8 (VanDyken 3).Assists: 30 (VanDyken 29).
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Stats not provided.
Townsend def. Manhattan 25-15, 25-13, 25-14.
MANHATTAN (4-2) - Kills: 15 (Oliviah Westervelt 5, Adele Didriksen 5). Digs: 54 (Westervelt 16, Didriksen 15). Blocks: 3 (Esther Halverson 3). Aces: 3 (Westervelt 1). Assists: 13 (Camdyn Holgate 13).
TOWNSEND (4-0) - Kills: n/a (Trinity Vogl 12, Hayvn Vandenacre 8). Digs: n/a (Alleigh Burdick 29). Blocks: n/a (Reese Wolfgram 3). Aces: n/a (Luci Horne 3, Vandenacre 3). Assists: n/a (Emily Bird 31).