MANHATTAN — Manhattan lost its season opener Friday at the Manhattan Bank Tip Off Tournament. But first-year head coach Brad Ballantyne couldn’t have been happier with the effort.
The Tigers battled back from a fourth quarter deficit to force overtime in a 36-34 defeat against Shields Valley. But they bounced back to beat Conrad, 31-26, Saturday.
“I told the girls, for the first game of the year, I would 10 times rather play a game like that rather than roll somebody by 30 points. Because they learned so much,” Ballantyne said following the loss to the Rebels. “I’m really tickled with them. That being said we got a lot of things to work on.”
Neither team found much success offensively in the first half as Manhattan took a 12-8 lead into halftime. The Tigers led by as many as 10 in the third quarter, then the momentum shifted.
Shields Valley closed out the frame with a pair of buckets and then scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take a 30-23 lead. Jaeli Jenkins and Perry Dominick each buried a 3 on the run, and Jenkins also scored on a traditional three-point play.
The Rebels turned the tide with a halfcourt trap that created more than a dozen turnovers.
“That halfcourt stuff that they threw at us bothered us a lot. We tried to make some adjustments,” Ballantyne said. “To be honest with you this is my first go in that spot (as a head coach) and being an assistant is a lot different because you’re not as emotionally engaged. So probably could have done some things differently. Really think if we would have been patient and reversed the ball and got some ball fakes, we had some opportunities. But it didn’t work out that way.”
Still, Manhattan rallied over the final two minutes to force overtime. Freshman Camdyn Holgate connected on a 3 with 10.5 seconds remaining to trim the deficit to 30-28, then Gracie Millimen put back a missed free throw by Adele Didriksen before the buzzer sounded to tie the contest.
“These girls, at the beginning of the fourth quarter, they didn’t believe they could win. You could see it on their faces, they’d given up because that’s the routine we’ve had,” said Ballantyne. “But at about two and a half minutes we got a couple things to go our way and all of sudden (it was) maybe we can compete. And I’d like to have that consistently through 32 minutes to not have that down time, but to come back and believe and compete at the end, I’m pleased with that.”
The Tigers had their opportunities in overtime and were within a point 35-34 with 13.1 seconds remaining following a bucket by Ella Halverson. After Brooklin Baukol stretched Shields Valley's lead to two on a free throw with 8.4 seconds to go, Manhattan was unable to get off a shot at the other end before time expired.
Ballantyne noted his team doesn’t have much experience in end of game situations and will need to learn how to win in close contests.
“I don’t know if it’s going to come halfway through the season or the end,” he said. “But we made huge plays tonight as far as knowing what it takes to win even though we lost.”
Millimen led the Tigers with 11 points, while Holgate had eight. Saturday the duo combined for 15 points as Manhattan rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Conrad.
“I was pleased with our girls’ effort tonight. The game was pretty slow for three quarters. We hung in there and finally created some scoring opportunities with our defense,” said Ballantyne. “This weekend provided some great learning opportunities with two close games. We go back to practice on Monday and build on what we saw this weekend.”
Shields Valley 36, Manhattan 34
Shields Valley 3 5 11 11 6 - 36
Manhattan 6 6 11 7 4 - 34
SHILEDS VALLEY (1-0) - Brooklyn Baukol 0 2-7 2, Haven Sager 0 0-3 0, Morgan Fairchild 0 3-4 3, Aspen Sanderson 1 1-2 3, Jaeli Jenkins 8 3-5, 20, Perry Dominick 1 0-0 3, Tyler DeFord 2 1-2 5. Totals: 12 10-23 36.
MANHATTAN (0-1) - Adele Didriksen 1 0-3-2, Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Camdyn Holgate 3 0-0 8, Sophie Duffin 1 0-0 3, Esther Halverson 2 0-0 4, Gracie Millimen 5 1-2 11, Haley Halvorsen 0 0-0 0, Ella Halverson 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Paulik 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 1-5 34.
3-point goals: SV 2 (Jenkins 1, Dominick 1), Man 3 (Holgate 2, Duffin 1).
Manhattan 31, Conrad 26
Conrad 7 0 12 7 - 26
Manhattan 3 5 7 16 - 31
CONRAD (0-2) - Audrey Taylor 0 0-0 0, Cierra Kulpas 0 0-0 0, Tabi Vermulm 0 0-0 0, Lydia Vermulm 0 0-0 0, Brae Eneboe 2 2-3 7, Eleace Shaw 2 1-2 5, Katie Stokes 0 0-0 0, Zoey Pogreba 0 0-0 0, Taylor Evans 0 2-4 2, Tala Eneboe 4 1-2 10, Maggie Bender 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 6-11 26.
MANHATTAN (1-1) - Adele Didriksen 2 1-2 5, Miah Fenno 1 2-6 4, Camdyn Holgate 2 3-4 7, Sophie Duffin 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 1 0-0 2, Gracie Millimen 3 2-3 8, Ella Halverson 1 3-3 5, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 11-18 31.
3-point goals: Con 2 (E. Eneboe 1, T. Eneboe 1), Man 0.