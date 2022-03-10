BOZEMAN — After opening the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3’s in the corner from Markus Fenno and Jadon Pierce, it appeared Manhattan had finally settled in offensively.
The Tigers trailed the entire first half before rallying to tie Bigfork at 20 heading into halftime of a quarterfinal game of the state Class B tournament. Then they quickly turned a five-point deficit into a one-point lead to start the fourth quarter.
That’s when things fell apart for Manhattan.
Bigfork scored the next six points — four off of a pair of turnovers — and pulled away over the final three minutes to post a 55-46 victory in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
“We just didn’t really show up today offensively,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “Their size bothered us a little bit on both ends. They really pounded it inside to get some easy buckets and we didn’t settle in and get into our offense.”
Still, the Tigers were within two, 46-44, after Fenno buried his fourth 3 with 3:06 remaining. Manhattan got a stop on the ensuing possession, but failed to capitalize at the other end. Bigfork put the contest away from there with a putback by Levi Taylor and then a 3 from Bryce Gillard within a 40-second span to stretch the lead to seven.
“We had some turnovers early and it was almost like we were pressing more instead of just playing the game of basketball,” said Kragt.
Bigfork, which plays Three Forks in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday, was led by Taylor and Gillard, who combined for 27 points.
The Vikings only outrebounded Manhattan by six (29-23), but connected on 20 of 29 free throw attempts. Seven of those makes came in the fourth quarter.
“You just can’t put them on the line 29 times and win a game,” said Kragt. “They only made three 3-pointers in the game, but when they’re on the line 29 times and get 20 points on free throws, it’s hard to win a game.”
Fenno was the only Tiger in double figures with 14 points after shooting 5 of 10 from the field. Pierce added nine points and six boards.
Manhattan (19-7), which is last year’s state runner up, will play Malta in a loser-out game Friday at noon. The Mustangs lost to Three Forks in overtime in other quarterfinal action.
“We’re still in it,” Kragt said. “Malta’s a good team, so we’re going to have another battle tomorrow. We’re just going to go out and give it our all.”
Bigfork 55, Manhattan 46
Bigfork 13 7 18 17 - 55
Manhattan 8 12 13 13 - 46
BIGFORK - Isak Epperly 2 2-5 6, Levi Taylor 4 8-11 17, Bryce Gillard 3 3-4 10, Colin Wade 2 1-4 3, Nick Walker 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Johnson 1 0-1 2, Eli Thorness 1 0-0 2, Cole Knoopik 0 2-2 2, Ian McMann 0 0-0 0, George Brown 1 2-2 4. Totals: 16 20-29 56.
MANHATTAN (19-7) - Jadon Pierce 3 1-2 9, Evan Douma 1 7-10 9, Corban Johnson 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Jones 1 1-2 3, Markus Fenno 5 0-0 14, Callin Fenno 2 1-3 7, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-17 46.
3-point goals: Big 3 (Taylor 1, Gillard 1, Wade 1), Man 8 (M. Fenno 4, Pierce 2, C. Fenno 2).