MANHATTAN — Heading into Thursday’s conference game, Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser wanted his team to get off to a fast and decisive start. That game plan led to a blow out victory last month at home against Manhattan.
But the Wolves trailed for much of the first quarter in the rematch and never really found a groove offensively prior to halftime. While the production improved in the second half, Manhattan held on for a thrilling 65-63 District 5B victory.
“I don’t know what their percentage was, but they didn’t miss a whole lot of shots,” Hauser said. “First half we left them open, we weren’t relentless, and we weren’t playing with a whole lot of effort.”
Three Forks (12-3, 8-1 District 5B) quickly built a double figure lead in the team’s first meeting, but trailed by as many as seven in the first half and 31-29 at halftime.
“We were kind of able to make some adjustments tonight to how they played us the first time,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “Our kids came out with just a lot of energy and we won it on the defensive end tonight.”
Evan Douma provided much of the fire for the Tigers, scoring a game-high 18 points with 12 coming in the second half. He was one of four Manhattan players to reach double figures.
“He’s kind of our energy guy and he just wants it every single game,” Kragt said. “He’s going in on both ends of the floor and just working his tail off.”
But Douma fouled out with 49.1 seconds remaining and the Wolves tied the game at 63 on a pair of free throws by Finn Tesoro. Manhattan regained the lead on two free throws by Jadon Pierce with 31 seconds remaining to set up wild finish.
Three Forks missed two good looks at the other end by Owen Long and Tesoro and then Pierce returned to the line with 4.8 seconds remaining. But the senior was whistled for a foot violation that wiped out a free throw attempt.
After the Wolves got the ball across halfcourt on their ensuing possession, it wound up in the hands of Tesoro, who drove toward the low block as Pierce defended. Tesoro then collided with Manhattan’s Markus Fenno just inside the paint while getting off a shot and was called for a charge as time expired.
“Owen had a great look. Finn had a great look,” Hauser said of the previous possession. “And that last play I don’t know what happened. Whistle was blown and I don’t know if they called a charge or they called a foul. He got rode the whole way and I hate to say that, but we should have had two free throws at the end.”
Tesoro, who transferred to Three Forks from Manhattan this year, finished with 15 points. Austin Allen, a 6-4 senior post, led the Wolves with 16 points.
Long, who had a big game against the Tigers in January, made just one field goal and finished with seven points in the contest.
“That was kind of our key tonight was to try and take Owen out of the game and make some other guys beat us,” said Kragt. “Allen had a really good game. He was 7 for 9 from the two-point, but other than that no one else percentage-wise really shot that well on their team. And taking Owen out of it really helped our defensive game plan.”
The Tigers buried five 3’s in the first half, including two by Pierce in the second quarter, and gained confidence with each make.
“Once you start giving them a chance at home and give them open looks and they get going, they’re tough,” said Hauser. “And that’s what happened.”
Wyatt Jones and Fenno each connected on three 3’s en route to finishing with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Pierce tallied 12 points.
Manhattan (10-5, 5-3 District 5B) travels to Whitehall Friday, while Three Forks hosts Townsend Saturday.
Manhattan 65, Three Forks 63
Three Forks 11 16 18 18 - 63
Manhattan 7 24 19 15 - 65
THREE FORKS (12-3) - Austin Allen 7 2-3 16, Jacob Buchignani 1 2-2 4, Owen Long 1 5-7 7, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 1 10-11 12, Finn Tesoro 5 3-3 15, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Mikey O’Dell 3 2-2 9. Totals: 18 28-34 63.
MANHATTAN (10-5) - Callin Fenno 1 0-0 3, Jadon Pierce 4 2-3 12, Evan Douma 9 0-1 18, Corban Johnson 1 0-0 4, Wyatt Jones 5 2-2 15, Markus Fenno 5 0-1 13. Totals: 26 4-7 65.
3-point goals: TF 3 (Tesoro 2, O’Dell 1), Man 9 (Jones 3, M. Fenno 3, Pierce 2, C. Fenno 1).