Led by a pair of dominant efforts in the circle, as well as an offense that tallied 25 runs, Manhattan notched a pair of victories Friday in Florence.
Meagan Elgas scattered four hits and struck out 12 in the circle in the first game of a non-conference doubleheader against Eureka, while Emma Kabalin was equally impressive in Game 2. The Tigers won the opener 7-0 and then cruised to an 18-0 four-inning victory to cap the day.
Five of Manhattan’s players had two hits in Game 1, including Adele Didriksen. The senior finished 2 for 3 with a double.
The Tigers scored four runs in the first, added another in the fourth, and then sealed the victory with two more in the sixth. Morgan Pavlik had a two-run single to highlight the scoring in the first.
In Game 2, Kabalin allowed just two hits and struck out seven with five walks.
Manhattan scored five runs in the first and then put the contest away with a 10-run fourth. Lexi Miller and Didriksen each hit a pair of doubles, and combined for seven RBIs, while Paige Ballantyne also had a double.
The Tigers (5-2) return to action Tuesday hosting Ennis in a conference game.
Manhattan 7, Eureka 0
Eureka 000 000 0 - 0 4 2
Manhattan 400 102 x - 7 12 1
E Durden and P Goheen. Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen.
EUREKA - Durden 1-4 (3B), C Hurst 0-3, M Miller 0-2, R Truman 0-2, Goheen 0-3, K Hawkins 1-3, J Cuffe 0-3, L Williams S Peterson 1-2.
MANHATTAN (4-2) - Camdyn Holgate 2-4, Didriksen 2-3 (2B), Zohy O’Rourke 2-3, Morgan Pavlik 2-4, Lexi Miller 0-3, Paige Ballantyne 1-4, Elgas 2-4, Sierra Blanchard 1-2, Emma Kabalin 0-0, Ryley Gualt 0-2.
Manhattan 18, Eureka 0
Manhattan 512 (10) - 18 11 0
Eureka 000 0 - 0 2 4
Emma Kabalin and Camdyn Holgate. M Miller, S Miller (3) and P Goheen.