...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.
Until 445 PM MDT.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Manhattan snapped a 2-match losing streak Saturday afternoon with a non-conference victory at home.
Led by the effort of middle hitter Andi Day Douma, the Tigers swept Gardiner 25-22, 25-18, 25-18. Douma tallied team highs in kills (11), digs (12), and blocks (3).
“Our offense did a much better job of putting the ball away. We went on some nice serve runs and our passing allowed us to stay in control of the game, which minimized serve runs coming at us,” Manhattan head coach Dinah Sime said. “We have been working hard in practice to develop skills and tools to finish games. And that’s exactly what we did today, which was exciting to see.”
Emma Kabalin finished with six kills, nine digs and three aces, while Camdyn Holgate dished out 29 assists and had three aces.
Thursday Manhattan was swept at home by defending conference champion Jefferson. The Panthers, who are also last year’s State B runner up, posted a 25-18, 26-24, 25-21 District 5B victory.
“Overall our offense did a much better job of swinging aggressively and keeping the ball in play. Both teams played very scrappy, so there were some super long rallies, which was fun to see,” said Sime. “But we are still missing the component of finishing games. Our passing gets inconsistent and it makes us have to work a lot harder to earn the point back. We can’t keep making the mistakes, we have to put our opponents in the position to make the mistake and earn our points.”
Douma led the Tigers with 11 kills and 17 digs, while Kabalin had eight kills. Holgate dished out 22 assists and added a pair of aces.
Manhattan (2-3, 1-2 District 5B) is back in action Sept. 22 at Townsend.
Jefferson def. Manhattan 25-18, 26-24, 25-21.
JEFFERSON (4-1) - Stats not provided.
THREE FORKS (1-3) - Kills: 22 (Andi Day Douma 11, Emma Kabalin 8). Digs: 61 (Douma 17, Riley Cestnik 16). Blocks: 8 (Katilyn Pavlik 2, Douma 2). Aces: 4 (Camdyn Holgate 2, Morgan Friese 2). Assists: 22 (Holgate 22).