...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west
central Montana.
* WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded
location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
MDT TONIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND
118...
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark
National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front,
Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the
Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark
National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts
of the Helena National Forest.
* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 90s to lower 100s.
* WINDS...West 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and
erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme fire weather conditions expected today. Any new
or existing fires will likely be extremely difficult to
impossible to contain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&
Manhattan’s volleyball team earned its first victory of the season Tuesday, sweeping Whitehall in a District 5B match on the road.
Led by a team-high 17 kills from Andi Day Douma, the Tigers posted a 25-12, 25-9, 25-11 victory. Douma, a senior, also tallied seven digs and two blocks.
“We passed consistently and served aggressively. Our hitters got tons of swings in and we did a much better job playing defense,” Manhattan head coach Dinah Sime said. “Whitehall is very scrappy, so it gave our defensive players opportunities to read and react to whatever ball was coming back at us.”
Carley Peterson finished with seven kills, while Riley Cestnik had nine digs. Camdyn Holgate dished out 33 assists and Emma Kabalin chipped in with five kills.
Prior to Tuesday’s match, Manhattan hosted its annual Shake, Rattle & Roll tournament. The Tigers went unbeaten in pool play games and then defeated Columbus in a semifinal match before losing to Townsend in the championship.
“The girls got tons of touches and really tuned in playing with each other and learning how to trust each other,” said Sime. “So overall all I’m super happy with how it went. We lost to Townsend in the championship, but competed the entire time, which is all I can ask for.”
Manhattan (1-1 1-1 District 5B) is back in action Sept. 13 hosting Manhattan Christian.