Cheyenna Cavin

Three Forks’ Cheyenne Cavin hits the ball over the block of Manhattan Christian’s Miranda Wyatt and Ava Bellach (2) during a non-conference match Friday.

 Photo by Karissa Van Kirk

Manhattan ran into some tough competition that resulted in a pair of losses. The Tigers were swept by Townsend on Thursday and then by defending state champion Huntley Project on Saturday.

Townsend posted a 25-10, 25-10, 25-8 victory to remain unbeaten in District 5B. Andi Day Douma and Emma Kabalin each had three kills to lead Manhattan.

Katelyn Van Kirk

Manhattan Christian’s Katelyn Van Kirk, right, and Alexis DeVries each try to make a dig during a non-conference match Friday against Three Forks.

Tags

Recommended for you