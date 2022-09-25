Manhattan ran into some tough competition that resulted in a pair of losses. The Tigers were swept by Townsend on Thursday and then by defending state champion Huntley Project on Saturday.
Townsend posted a 25-10, 25-10, 25-8 victory to remain unbeaten in District 5B. Andi Day Douma and Emma Kabalin each had three kills to lead Manhattan.
“Townsend was a tough loss. We didn’t play to our level and made too many unforced errors,” Manhattan head coach Dinah Sime said. “We learned a lot about ourself as a team and areas that we need to improve on. And that’s what matters.”
Two days later Huntley Project defeated the Tigers 25-14, 25-6, 25-9. Douma led the attack with six kills, while Camdyn Holgate had 16 assists, 11 digs, and a block.
“Huntley Project was a better match,” said Sime. “We may have lost in three, but my girls played together as a team, which is where our focus has been the last few weeks. We are starting to put the pieces together and that’s exciting to see.”
Manhattan is back in action Sept. 27 at Big Timber.
Eagles sweep Three Forks to remain unbeaten
Katelyn Van Kirk and Miranda Wyatt combined for 22 kills Friday in leading unbeaten Manhattan Christian to a seventh consecutive victory. The Eagles (7-0) recorded 37 kills on the night en route to sweeping Three Forks 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 in a non-conference clash.
Jadyn VanDyken tallied nine kills and had 18 assists for Christian, while Van Kirk had a pair of aces and Wyatt 1.5 blocks.
The Wolves were led by Natalie Pestel and Cheyenne Cavin, who finished with seven and five kills, respectively. Addi Pestel added 15 digs.
The previous day Three Forks defeated Whitehall 25-14, 25-18, 24-26, 25-15 in District 5B action. Natalie Pestel had 14 kills in leading the team to victory.
Hannah Wiesz added 12 kills, 16 dis and eight aces, while Addi Pestel had 17 digs.
Three Forks (3-4, 3-3 District 5B) and Manhattan Christian are both back in action Sept. 29 hosting Manhattan and Shields Valley, respectively.
Boxscores
Three Forks def. Whitehall 25-14, 25-18, 24-26, 25-15.