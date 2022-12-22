Led by a game-high 21 points from Callin Fenno, Manhattan wrapped up the December portion of the schedule Tuesday with a conference victory on the road.
Fenno scored 11 of his points in the second half, and went 6 for 6 from the free throw line after halftime, in leading the Tigers to a 48-42 District 5B win against Townsend.
“Really good conference game with both teams playing with good intensity,” Manhattan head coach Mike Deming said. “Jace (Deming), Michael (Stewart) and Callin shot the ball well. Luke (Randall) and Payden (Cantalupo) played great defense and played nine guys in the win.”
Stewart finished with 15 points after connecting on five 3-pointers, while Jace Deming had five points.
The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 District 5B) led 23-21 at halftime and then outscored Townsend 14-10 in the third quarter en route to victory.
“We turned the ball over towards the end of the game, but besides that, great team win,” said coach Deming. “We look forward to cleaning a few things up over the break.”
Manhattan was also scheduled to host Powell County on Thursday before heading into Christmas break, but the game was postponed to Feb. 10 due to the extreme cold gripping the state of Montana.
Wolves win third straight league game
After beginning the season with three consecutive non-conference losses, Three Forks has bounced back with three straight wins against District 5B foes.
Shane Williams tallied a game-high 21 points Tuesday as the Wolves broke the game open in the second quarter en route to defeating Big Timber 68-46. Three Forks (3-3, 3-0 District 5B) outscored the Herders 28-7 in the frame.
Caleb Van Vleet scored 16 points for the Wolves, while Dylan Swenson and Sam Tesoro combined for 17.
Girls
Manhattan snaps 2-game slide with road win
Gracie Millimen scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds Tuesday in leading Manhattan to a District 5B rout of Townsend. The 69-35 victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Tigers entering Christmas break.
“Good to get a win going into break,” said Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne.
Four Tigers (3-2, 1-1 District 5B) reached double figures with Camdyn Holgate finishing with 15 points and Miah Fenno and Esther Halverson each scoring 10. Holgate scored all 15 of her points from behind the arc, including four 3’s in the third quarter.
Three Forks falls to Herders at home
Following a competitive first quarter, Big Timber pulled away over the next three to hand Three Forks its second consecutive loss Tuesday.
The Wolves (2-4, 1-2 District 5B) did not have a player reach double figure scoring in a 57-29 District 5B defeat to the Herders. Tanaya Hauser led Three Forks with seven points, while Eva Parker had five.
“Just beating ourselves at this point,” Three Forks head coach Lacy Noble said. “But still seeing progress.”
Boxscores
Boys
Manhattan 48, Townsend 42
Manhattan 14 9 19 11 - 48
Townsend 9 12 10 11 - 42
MANHATTAN (4-1) - Callin Fenno 6 6-8 21, Jace Deming 2 0-2 5, Payden Cantalupo 2 0-2 4, Michael Stewart 5 0-0 15, Landyn Benson 0 0-0 0, Luke Randall 0 0-0 0, George Stenberg 0 3-4 3. Totals: 15 9-16 48.
TOWNSEND (4-2) - Ryedan Reed 0 0-0 0, deegan Mattson 3 0-0 6, Ryan Racht 4 0-0 11, Camden Ferguson 0 2-2 4, Jesus Garcia 9 2-4 21, Kade Newman 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Horne 0 0-0 0, Eric Eichinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-6 42.
3-point goals: Man 4 (Fenno 3, Deming 1), Tow 4 (Racht 3, Garcia 1).
Three Forks 68, Jefferson 46
Jefferson 10 2 1 6 13 - 48
Three Forks 17 28 11 12 - 68
JEFFERSON (1-5) - Kael Hesford 4 0-1 11, Zach Zody 5 2-3 15, Colt Tietje 0 0-0 0, Luke Oxarart 2 0-0 4, Hunter Stevens 2 1-3 6, Luke Strizich 0 0-0 0, Dylan Root 0 0-0 0, Mike Emter 1 0-0 3, Tyler McGrady 1 1-2 3, Dalton Noble 1 2-3 4, Caleb Smartrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-12 46.
THREE FORKS (3-3) - Caleb Van Vleet 7 1-3 16, Carson Woodward 1 2-5 4, Sawyer Anderson 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 3 2-5 9, Shane Williams 8 4-5 21, Colten Hayder 1 0-1 2, Hunter Feddes 2 0-0 6, Tallyn McCauley 1 0-0 2, Sam Tesoro 3 1-2 8, Devan Long 0 0-0 0, Trevor Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 10-21 68.
3-point goals: Jeff 8 (Hesford 3, Zody 3, Stevens 1, Emter 1), TF 6 (Feddes 2, Van Vleet 1, Swenson 1, Williams 1, Tesoro 1).
Girls
Manhattan 69, Townsend 35
Manhattan 21 14 25 9 - 69
Townsend 6 11 9 9 - 35
MANHATTAN (3-2) - Miah Fenno 3 1-3 10, Camdyn Holgate 5 0-0 15, Isabell Dawe 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 4 0-0 10, Gracie Millimen 10 0-2 20, Haley Halvorsen 2 1-1 5, Morgan Pavlik 1 0-0 2, Paige Ballantyne 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Pavlik 3 0-1 7. Totals: 27 2-7 69.
TOWNSEND (1-5) - Kaitlyn Noyes 0 0-0 0, Ella Begger 4 0-0 9, Abigal Wickens 0 0-0 0, Holly Newman 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schritz 2 0-0 5, Kailey Knaub 0 0-0 0, Briannah Williams 7 0-0 18, Montana Hedstrom 0 0-0 0, Emmalin Fischer 0 0-0 0, Kaydence Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 0-0 35.
3-point goals: Man 7 (Holgate 5, Fenno 1, Halverson 1), Tow 6 (Williams 4, Begger 1, Schritz 1).
Jefferson 57, Three Forks 29
Jefferson 13 16 11 17 - 57
Three Forks 7 5 6 11 - 29
JEFFERSON (5-1) - Emma McCauley 1 0-0 2, Avery Poppi 0 0-0 0, Cameron Toney 8 1-2 17, KK Morris 0 1-2 1, Hannah Stevens 0 0-0 0, Austie May 1 2-2 5, Clara Genger 1 0-0 2, Haleigh Henschel 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Miller 1 0-0 2, Arena Faler 4 2-2 10, Izzy Morris 6 2-2 16, Jessie Harris 0 2-3 3. Totals: 22 10-13 57.
THREE FORKS (2-4) - Tanaya Hauser 3 0-0 7, Bella Jones 1 1-2 4, Kylee Reichman 0 1-2 1, Maddie Tesoro 1 1-2 4, Brianna Warren 1 0-0 2, Brielle Davis 1 0-0 2, Eva Parker 1 3-4 5, Fallon Page Kylee Rowan 0 0-1 0, Devynn Judd 1 0-2 2. Totals: 10 6-12 29.
3-point goals: Jeff 3 (I. Morris 2, May 1), TF 3 (Hauser 1, Jones 1, Tesoro 1).