Basketball

Led by a game-high 21 points from Callin Fenno, Manhattan wrapped up the December portion of the schedule Tuesday with a conference victory on the road.

Fenno scored 11 of his points in the second half, and went 6 for 6 from the free throw line after halftime, in leading the Tigers to a 48-42 District 5B win against Townsend.

