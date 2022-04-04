...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Wind gusts 40 knots or higher.
Southwesterly winds may gust up to 40 kts at times this afternoon as
a Pacific cold front approaches form the west. Between 4 to 7 pm,
the front enters the area and shifts winds to the west, gusting in
excess of 60 mph at times. Rain and snow showers are expected during
this time, with the most intense snow showers possibly reducing
visibility down to a quarter mile at times through 9 pm. The snow
ends tonight, but wind gusts are expected to reach and exceed 60 mph
at times through Tuesday evening.
Until 115 AM MDT Tuesday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph, are
expected. Locally higher wind gusts are possible in intense shower
activity.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and
cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Isolated power outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front is expected to pass the area
late this afternoon and evening. Intense snow showers along the
cold front may briefly restrict visibility down to a quarter mile
or less, and cause roads to become slippery. Additionally, blowing
snow may also cause periods of near whiteout conditions at and
above mountain pass level this evening through Tuesday morning.
This will be a prolonged and widespread wind event.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around
or damaged by the wind.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY
FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET...
* WHAT...Snow expected for elevations above 5500 feet. Total snow
accumulations between 1 and 4 inches, and locally higher amounts
in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.
* WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Southern Rocky Mountain
Front, Madison, Jefferson, and Gallatin.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest period of snow is expected from
this afternoon through the late evening hours as a cold front
moves across the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
As was the case for many sporting events Saturday, the weather took a turn for the worse during the afternoon hours in Big Timber.
About the last 90 minutes of a tournament hosted by Sweet Grass County High School featured blustery wind and tough playing conditions at Overland Golf Course. Thus, it was a hard finish to the day.
“It was a beautiful day until about the last hour and a half and then it got a little tough on the kids,” longtime Manhattan head coach Pat Lynch said. “But it was good.”
While team scores weren’t available, Lynch noted his players didn’t take a scoring dip, but didn’t improve much either from the season-opening at the Jefferson Invitational.
“We did about the same as we did last week,” he said. “All of our boys were right around 100.”
Nolan Sofie led the Tigers with a 101, while teammates Evan Douma (104), Justin Lawellin (107), Reed Anderson (108), and Aaron Carlson (113) followed.
“We’re still trying to find our five best boys and as we knew all along it’s real close amongst all of them. But they’re going to see some improvements,” said Lynch. “I think we’ll have all five guys under 100 if all things go according to plan and we get some good weather. Big Timber’s a tough course and last week was a tough course, so I’ll think we’ll see our boys scores coming down pretty quickly here.”
On the girls side, there were just two athletes who competed for Manhattan. But Lynch noted a freshman earned a spot on the varsity with her performance.
“Kaitlyn Sander had a 120 and Madeline Skillman, a freshman girl for us, first varsity golf ever and did really well,” he said. “She had a 143, but that’s deceiving. She had a really nice day and got some experience, so we’re looking forward to having her up on varsity the rest of the year.”
Three Forks also competed in the tournament and head coach Aaron Harkins also noted the conditions deteriorated quickly.
“We went from a clear, calm morning to windy and sideways rain near the end,” he said. “So overall I’m pleased with our kid’s grit and determination to finish the round.”
For the girls, Taylor Raffety led the Wolves with a 104, while Ari Judd and Halee Wilson followed with scores of 105 and 106, respectively.
Dylan Kamps led the boys with a 96, while Walker Page and Austin Allen had scores of 100 and 102, respectively. Harkins noted the boys “held their own” at the tournament.
Both teams, along with Manhattan Christian, are back in action Wednesday with a tournament in Townsend.