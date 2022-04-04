Golf Ball

As was the case for many sporting events Saturday, the weather took a turn for the worse during the afternoon hours in Big Timber.

About the last 90 minutes of a tournament hosted by Sweet Grass County High School featured blustery wind and tough playing conditions at Overland Golf Course. Thus, it was a hard finish to the day.

“It was a beautiful day until about the last hour and a half and then it got a little tough on the kids,” longtime Manhattan head coach Pat Lynch said. “But it was good.”

While team scores weren’t available, Lynch noted his players didn’t take a scoring dip, but didn’t improve much either from the season-opening at the Jefferson Invitational.

“We did about the same as we did last week,” he said. “All of our boys were right around 100.”

Nolan Sofie led the Tigers with a 101, while teammates Evan Douma (104), Justin Lawellin (107), Reed Anderson (108), and Aaron Carlson (113) followed.

“We’re still trying to find our five best boys and as we knew all along it’s real close amongst all of them. But they’re going to see some improvements,” said Lynch. “I think we’ll have all five guys under 100 if all things go according to plan and we get some good weather. Big Timber’s a tough course and last week was a tough course, so I’ll think we’ll see our boys scores coming down pretty quickly here.”

On the girls side, there were just two athletes who competed for Manhattan. But Lynch noted a freshman earned a spot on the varsity with her performance.

“Kaitlyn Sander had a 120 and Madeline Skillman, a freshman girl for us, first varsity golf ever and did really well,” he said. “She had a 143, but that’s deceiving. She had a really nice day and got some experience, so we’re looking forward to having her up on varsity the rest of the year.”

Three Forks also competed in the tournament and head coach Aaron Harkins also noted the conditions deteriorated quickly.

“We went from a clear, calm morning to windy and sideways rain near the end,” he said. “So overall I’m pleased with our kid’s grit and determination to finish the round.”

For the girls, Taylor Raffety led the Wolves with a 104, while Ari Judd and Halee Wilson followed with scores of 105 and 106, respectively.

Dylan Kamps led the boys with a 96, while Walker Page and Austin Allen had scores of 100 and 102, respectively. Harkins noted the boys “held their own” at the tournament.

Both teams, along with Manhattan Christian, are back in action Wednesday with a tournament in Townsend.

