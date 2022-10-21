Manhattan wrapped up the regular season with a league loss on the road Thursday to defending conference champion Jefferson.
The Panthers, who have locked up the No. 2 seed in District 5B, posted a 25-7, 25-13, 25-8 victory.
“We lost in three, but with the changes we made last minute, I’m okay with it,” Tigers head coach Dinah Sime said. “We know what we need to work on for next week and my girls are excited for the postseason.”
Starting setter Camdyn Holgate did not play. The sophomore injured her thumb late in the third set of a non-conference loss to Manhattan Christian earlier in the week.
Sammy Cutting stepped into the position and dished out 19 assists.
Manhattan was led by Andi Day Douma, who tallied team highs in kills (9), digs (13) and blocks (3). Kaitlyn Pavlik and Morgan Friese contributed 4 kills and 7 digs, respectively, while Esther Halverson had 3 blocks and a pair of aces.
The Tigers (6-9) return to action hosting the two-day District 5B Tournament, which begins Oct. 27.
“It’s a whole new ball game and they are ready for the challenge,” said Sime. “We’ve worked all season for this, so we’re excited.”
Three Forks falls to Herders
Three Forks was swept in its regular season finale despite a strong all-around effort from Cheyenne Cavin. The middle hitter tallied 11 kills, 17 digs and a block, but the Herders won the match 25-17, 25-17, 25-21.
Fallon Page led the defense with 27 digs for the Wolves, while Morgan Carr had 21 assists, 9 digs and a block.
Three Forks (5-7, 5-5 District 5B) returns to action at the District 5B Tournament.
Jefferson def. Manhattan 25-7, 25-13, 25-8.
MANHATTAN (6-9) – Kills: 19 (Andi Day Douma 9, Kaitlyn Pavlik 4). Digs: 44 (Douma 13, Morgan Friese 7,). Blocks: 6 (Douma 3, Esther Halverson 3). Aces: 3 (Halverson 2). Assists: 19 (Sammy Cutting 19).
JEFFERSON – Stats not provided.
Big Timber def. Three Forks 25-17, 25-17, 21-25.
BIG TIMBER – Stats not provided.
THREE FORKS (5-7) - Kills: 25 (Cheyenne Cavin 11). Digs: 72 (Fallon Page 27, Cavin 17). Blocks: 2 (Morgan Carr 1, Cavin 1). Aces: 3 (3 with 1). Assists: 21 (Carr 21).
