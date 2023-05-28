Class B runners compete in the 1,600-meter run Saturday at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte.
Manhattan’s Della Sebring earned a third place finish Saturday in the 1,600-meter run at the State B meet in Butte.
Manhattan’s Cole Pipal sprints down the final 100 meters of his leg on the 4x400 meter relay Saturday at the State B meet in Butte.
Three Forks’ Brielle Davis competes in the javelin Saturday during the State B meet in Butte.
BUTTE — There were a lot of seventh and eighth place finishes for Manhattan and Three Forks’ athletes at the state Class B Meet. Thus, it was a frustrating way to end the season.
But, there were plenty of positives too as several athletes set personal bests and a handful did manage to get on the podium — two for Manhattan and two for Three Forks.
