BUTTE — There were a lot of seventh and eighth place finishes for Manhattan and Three Forks’ athletes at the state Class B Meet. Thus, it was a frustrating way to end the season.

But, there were plenty of positives too as several athletes set personal bests and a handful did manage to get on the podium — two for Manhattan and two for Three Forks.

Cole Pipal

Manhattan’s Cole Pipal sprints down the final 100 meters of his leg on the 4x400 meter relay Saturday at the State B meet in Butte.
Brielle Davis

Three Forks’ Brielle Davis competes in the javelin Saturday during the State B meet in Butte.

Tags

Recommended for you