Following a big victory against league-leading Three Forks Thursday, Manhattan kept the momentum going Friday in Whitehall.
Wyatt Jones poured in a game-high 23 points in leading the Tigers to a 66-57 District 5B victory against Whitehall.
“We shot the ball pretty well,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “Wyatt Jones got hot and made five three-pointers tonight.”
The Tigers (11-5, 6-3 District 5B) led just 16-15 after the first quarter, but outscored Whitehall 23-8 in the second. Jones buried three 3’s in the frame en route to scoring 11 of his points, while Jadon Pierce also buried a 3-pointer.
Evan Douma and Markus Fenno each reached double figures for the Tigers with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Pierce added nine.
Brendan Wagner and Parker Wagner each scored 17 points to lead the Trojans.
“Defensively we had three solid quarters and then they made some tough shots in the fourth,” said Kragt. “We still struggled with turnovers tonight, especially in the first and fourth quarters. We have to get that fixed by tournament time.”
Manhattan wraps up the regular season hosting Park County Friday and Big Timber Saturday.
Manhattan girls rally to beat Whitehall in OT
Trailing 26-15 at halftime to a winless opponent on the road, Manhattan rallied in the second half to force overtime. Then the Tigers did just enough in the extra four minute session to escape with a victory.
Manhattan outscored Whitehall 25-14 in the second half, and then Adele Didriksen had four of the team’s five points in overtime to defeat the Trojans 45-41 in a District 5B clash.
“We followed our normal routine and didn’t show up to play,” Tigers head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “The positive is they had a couple good spurts in the second half that got us back in the game, and then we were able to finish. Coming away with a win is definitely a positive.”
Esther Halvorson buried a pair of 3’s in the second half, while Sophie Duffin added another. Camdyn Holgate, who finished with a game-high 13 points, connected on three 3’s in the contest.
Gracie Millimen also reached double figures for the Tigers with 10 points, while Haley Briggs led Whitehall with 11.
Manhattan (8-8, 4-5 District 5B) wraps up the regular season hosting Park County Friday and Big Timber Saturday.
Boys
Manhattan 66, Whitehall 57
Manhattan 16 23 8 19 - 66
Whitehall 15 8 13 21 - 57
MANHATTAN (11-5) - David Bates 0 0-0 0, Callin Fenno 1 4-6 6, Jadon Pierce 3 2-2 9, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 6 2-3 14, Corban Johnson 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Jones 9 0-0 23, Markus Fenno 3 3-4 10. Totals: 24 11-15 66.
WHITEHALL (1-12) - Chance Grimes 0 0-0 0, Brendan Wagner 5 5-7 17, Parker Wagner 6 1-2 17, Gavin French 0 0-0 0, Mike Diefendefer 2 0-0 4, Kaisen McMillian 2 1-2 6, Lane Wagner 5 1-3 13. 20 8-14 57.
3-point goals: Man 7 (Jones 5, Pierce 1, M. Fenno 10, White 9 (P. Wagner 4, B. Wagner 2, L. Wagner 2, McMillian 1).
Girls
Manhattan 45, Whitehall 41
Manhattan 6 9 15 10 5 - 45
Whitehall 13 13 6 8 1 - 41
MANHATTAN (8-8) - Adele Didriksen 2 2-6 7, Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Camdyn Holgate 4 2-5 13, Sophie Duffin 2 2-4 7, Esther Halverson 2 0-0 6, Gracie Millimen 5 0-1 10, Haley Halversen 1 0-0 2, Ella Halverson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-16 45.
WHITEHALL (1-12) - Hope Neiskins 0 0-2 0, Charity Neiskens 0 5-7 5, Lindsay Briggs 1 1-4 5, Kaycee Murphy 0 0-0 0, Julia Hoagland 2 0-0 4, Maxine Hoagland 2 3-4 7, Kari Ellison 3 1-2 9, Haley Briggs 4 1-3 11. Totals: 12 11-22 41.
3-point goals: Man 6 (Holgate 3, Es. Halverson 2, Duffin 1), White 4 (Ellison 2, H. Briggs 2).