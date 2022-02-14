Manhattan tallied a season-high point total Friday en route to defeating Park County on the road. But 24 hours later a rough start cost the team in a loss to defending Class B champion Big Timber in its regular season finale.
Led by the hot shooting of Camdyn Holgate, the Tigers cruised to a 67-33 victory against Park County. The freshman scored a game-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the team to victory.
Manhattan led 11-3 after the first quarter and then stretched it to 38-12 at halftime.
Miah Fenno reached double figures with 11 points for the Tigers, while Adele Didriksen and Ella Halverson each had eight.
“We had a good effort tonight,” Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “They played hard on defense, which created some good open looks on offense.”
After eight minutes of play Saturday, however, the Tigers trailed 19-4 against Big Timber and never recovered. The Herders took a 39-18 lead into the locker room and maintained it from there.
“We didn’t show up to start the game,” said Ballantyne. “We need to forget who are playing each night and compete equally against all teams.”
Emily Cooley led all scorers with 26 points for Big Timber, while teammate Bailey Finn contributed 17.
Manhattan was led by 14 points from Didriksen and 11 from Holgate.
Despite the loss, the Tigers (9-9, 4-6 District 5B) are trending in the right direction heading into the District 5B Tournament, which begins Thursday in Belgrade. The team has won 4 of its past 6 games and has scored 45 or more points over the past three.
“We are excited for tournaments,” said Ballantyne. “We have to approach the tournament game by game, and play for ourselves and not to whomever we might be playing.”
The Tigers finished as the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Townsend Thursday at 6 p.m. The winner plays No. 1 Jefferson in the semifinals Friday at 3 p.m.
Manhattan 67, Park 33
Manhattan 11 27 11 18 - 67
Park 3 9 4 17 - 33
MANHATTAN (9-8) - Adele Didriksen 3 2-2 8, Miah Fenno 5 0-2 11, Camdyn Holgate 6 0-2 16, Ryen Gipe 1 0-0 2, Sophie Duffin 2 2-2 6, Esther Halverson 2 1-1 6, Gracie Millimen 5 0-0 10, Haley Halorsen 0 0-0 0, Ella Halverson 3 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 5-9 67.
PARK - Taylor Young 4 5-8 13, Bailey Opitz 1 1-2 3, Elsa Cajume 3 3-4 9, Kaylee Roberts 0 0-0 0, Lily Weimer 1 4-4 6, Emily Jesson 0 0-0 0, Maya Stenseth 1 0-0 2, Ellie King 0 0-0 0, Hailey Strupp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 13-18 33.
3-point goals: Man 8 (Holgate 4, E. Halverson 2, Fenno 1, E. Halverson 1), Park 0.
Big Timber 70, Manhattan 50
Big Timber 19 20 13 18 - 70
Manhattan 4 14 19 13 - 50
BIG TIMBER (15-3) - Bailey Finn 5 5-5 17, Kameryn Ketcham 4 0-0 9, Jillian Whalin 2 0-0 5, Abby Laverell 0 1-2 1, Rae Anna King 2 2-2 6, Emily Cooley 11 4-7 26, Alyssa Boshart 1 2-4 4, Kaitlynn Hahn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 14-20 70.
MANHATTAN (9-9) - Adele Didriksen 5 4-11 14, Miah Fenno 0 2-4 2, Camdyn Holgate 3 3-4 11, Ryen Gipe 0 0-0 0, Sophie Duffin 3 0-0 6, Esther Halverson 1 0-0 3, Gracie Millimen 3 2-3 8, Haley Halversen 1 1-2 2, Ella Halverson 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Pavilk 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-24 50.
3-point goals: BT 4 (Finn 2, Ketchum 1, Whalin 1), Man 4 (Holgate 2, Es. Halverson 1, El. Halverson 1).