Manhattan had a good first half Thursday morning and trailed Huntley Project by eight points at halftime in a first round game at the Southern B Tournament. In the second half, however, the Tigers were unable to keep pace.

Huntley Project gradually pulled away in the third quarter and led by more than 20 in the fourth en route to a 66-43 victory at First Interstate Arena in Billings. Paige Lofing led the charge for the Red Devils, scoring a game-high 22 points.

