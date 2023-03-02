Manhattan had a good first half Thursday morning and trailed Huntley Project by eight points at halftime in a first round game at the Southern B Tournament. In the second half, however, the Tigers were unable to keep pace.
Huntley Project gradually pulled away in the third quarter and led by more than 20 in the fourth en route to a 66-43 victory at First Interstate Arena in Billings. Paige Lofing led the charge for the Red Devils, scoring a game-high 22 points.
“We started well, but then went away from attacking them on offense. We did not block out well and therefore gave lots of second and third chance buckets,” Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “All that being said, it's tournament time and that one is gone and now we get ready for tomorrow morning.”
The Tigers (14-7) play District 5B rival Jefferson in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday. The Panthers lost to Baker, 65-37, Thursday after beating Shepherd in a play-in game on Wednesday.
Huntley Project (19-2), which plays Baker in the semifinals Friday, led by as much as 17 in the third quarter and took a 42-27 lead into the final frame. From there, the Tigers were only able to get back within 12, 44-32, following a 3 by Camdyn Holgate.
Gracie Millimen led Manhattan with 14 points, while Holgate finished with seven.
Maddison Akins and Lily Zimmer each reached double figures for the Red Devils with 16 and 11 points, respectively.