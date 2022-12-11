MANHATTAN — There’s still plenty of work to be done, but two games into the season head coach Brad Ballantyne is pleased with what he’s seen thus far.
Manhattan posted a pair of victories over the weekend at its annual Manhattan Bank Tip-Off Tournament. The Tigers beat West Yellowstone 62-41 Friday and then routed Shields Valley 49-7 on Saturday.
The team is off to its first 2-0 start since the 2015-16 campaign, and has already scored more points in its first two games than it did in the first three last year.
“Our girls are a lot more confident this year. They look for each other and so far we’ve seen a lot of unselfishness, and the big thing is I just think they’re confident in pulling the trigger when they have an opportunity,” said Ballantyne. “That was something we struggled with badly last year was our ability to score the ball and it’s been a lot better so far.”
Manhattan was held to less than 45 points in 18 of its 23 games a year ago. But sophomore point guard Camdyn Holgate scored a career high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, in the victory against West Yellowstone and junior Gracie Millimen added 18 points. Millimen also had 10 points against Shields Valley, while Holgate contributed eight, and as the Tigers led from wire-to-wire Saturday.
Seven players scored against West Yellowstone and then nine against Shields Valley. Ballantyne credited his players for putting in the work during the offseason for this year’s early success.
“I didn’t push them real hard in the offseason, but they did some stuff in the offseason,” he said. “Gracie’s gotten a lot better, Cam’s more confident, more mature, and feels more stable in her role.”
Defensively, the Tigers also shined. West Yellowstone scored just 14 points in the first half on Friday, while Shields Valley only had six.
“I think that we still can improve defensively,” said Ballantyne. “We’re a little bit slow to react to the ball as far as off ball defense to jump to the pass and deny some cutters better. The one thing that I have liked that we struggled with last year is the physicality. There shouldn’t be a team this year, when you look at our bunch of girls, that should be more physical than us.”
While undersized, the Tigers boast strength and agility in the paint along with the ability to score. Junior Haley Halvorsen scored seven points Friday, while junior Paige Ballantyne and sisters Kaitilyn (a senior) and Morgan (a sophomore) Pavlik combined for 16 on Saturday.
“I think for this first weekend I’m pretty pleased,” coach Ballantyne said. “But I also saw a lot of things that we can work on.”
Manhattan returns to action Friday at Manhattan Christian.
Manhattan 62, West Yellowstone 41
West 5 9 11 16 - 41
Manhattan 16 22 11 13 - 62
WEST YELLOWSTONE (1-1) - Hailey Roos 1 0-0 2, Grace Dawkins 7 1-4 15, Sienna Conaghan 0 0-0 0, Natalie Salinas 1 0-0 3, Aspen Mann 0 0-0 0, Trista Finney 3 2-9 10, Sophia Watt 0 0-0 0, Ari Spence 4 1-2 11. Totals: 16 4-15 41.
MANHATTAN (1-0) - Miah Fenno 2 0-0 4, Camdyn Holgate 5 6-10 21, isabelle Dawe 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 2 0-0 6, Gracie Millimen 9 0-1 18, Haley Halvorsen 3 1-4 7, Morgan Pavlik 2 0-0 4, Paige Ballantyne 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Pavlik 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 7-15 62.
3-point goals: WY 5 (Finney 2, Spence 2, Salinas 1), Man 7 (Holgate 5, Halverson 2).
Manhattan 49, Shields Valley 7
Shields Valley 4 2 0 1 - 7
Manhattan 15 17 5 11 - 49
SHIELDS VALLEY (0-2) - Mackenzie DeFord 0 0-0 0, Nora Dominick 0 1-2 1, Shayne Taylor 0 0-0 0, Zoey Watson 0 0-0 0, Kassidie Rock 0 0-0 0, Andie Estes 3 0-0 6, Asha Jerke 0 0-0 0, Mylee Peterson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 1-2 7.
MANHATTAN (2-0) - Miah Fenno 0 3-4 3, Camdyn Holgate 2 2-2 8, Isabelle Dawe 1 0-0 2, Esther Halverson 1 2-2 5, Gracie Millimen 4 2-4 10, Haley Halorsen 1 3-4 5, Morgan Pavlik 3 0-1 6, Paige Ballantyne 2 0-0 4, Katilyn Pavlik 2 2-2 6. Totals: 16 14-19 49.
3-point goals: SV 0, Man 3 (Holgate 2, Halverson).