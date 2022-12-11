MANHATTAN — There’s still plenty of work to be done, but two games into the season head coach Brad Ballantyne is pleased with what he’s seen thus far.

Manhattan posted a pair of victories over the weekend at its annual Manhattan Bank Tip-Off Tournament. The Tigers beat West Yellowstone 62-41 Friday and then routed Shields Valley 49-7 on Saturday.

Camdyn Holgate

Manhattan’s Camdyn Holgate is pressured by Shields Valley’s Kassidie Rock while trying to pass the ball Saturday.

