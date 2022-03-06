After winning a pair of thrilling contests in overtime Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Manhattan is returning to the state tournament for a second consecutive season.
The Tigers, who are last year’s state Class B runner up, outlasted Columbus 63-60 in a loser-out game of the Southern B Divisional and then held off Lame Deer 73-72 in the consolation game to punch their ticket.
Qualifying for state again is somewhat of a surprise considering Manhattan lost it top two scorers from a year ago as well as seniors Sven Stenberg (knee injury) and Finn Tesoro (transfer). But the team his risen to the occasion in the postseason, and fourth-year head coach Wes Kragt praised their performance.
“We were definitely an underdog going into the divisional tournament as an unranked team. It took us two overtime wins today to get out and what a fun experience,” he said. “The kids just work so hard and today we wanted it more than the opposing teams. Even when we might be out matched on paper these guys just love the challenge. They are a fun group to watch and coach because of the fundamental team basketball that we play.”
Manhattan (19-6) plays Bigfork, the Western B champion, in a first round game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Montana State University. Malta and Three Forks are also seeded on the upper half of the state bracket.
“It looks like we have a tougher side of the bracket heading into state next week,” said Kragt. “But will prepare all week and see what happens.”
The Tigers created a double-digit lead in the second half of the consolation game, but Lame Deer rallied to tie the contest and send it into overtime. Manhattan responded by scoring the first seven points of overtime, including a 3 by Callin Fenno, and held on from there.
Lame Deer did make it interesting with 5.6 seconds remaining. Journey Emerson launched a game-tying 3, but the shot was tipped. A teammate scored at the buzzer, but the bucket was a point shy of tying the game.
Emerson, who broke the state’s single-game scoring record with an 81-point effort against Forsyth on Feb. 5, finished with a game-high 21 points.
Manhattan was led by Evan Douma and Markus Fenno, who tallied 19 and 16 points, respectively. Callin Fenno (11) and Corban Johnson (10) also reached double figures.
“We went inside to Evan early and he had a great game. Then Markus and Corban hit some shots in the second (quarter) to give us a lead heading into halftime,” said Kragt. “We missed some free throws to seal the game late, but in overtime Callin Fenno hit a big 3 on first possession then got an offensive rebound putback on the next to spark a 5-point start in overtime.”
Manhattan 63, Columbus 60
Manhattan trailed 40-36 heading into the fourth quarter against Columbus, but rallied to send the game into overttime. Markus Fenno scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the frame and was 7 of 7 from the line.
“Markus had the hot hand for us in the game and him and Jadon (Pierce) hit clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the win,” said Kragt.
Pierce was 3 of 4 from the line in overtime, while Douma and Johnson scored from the field as the Tigers outscored Columbus 7-4 to win the game.
“It was a hard fought game between two good teams this morning,” Kragt said. “We jumped out to an early lead and then they made their comeback in the third an took it back from us. We battled an came away with it in the end.”
Douma finished with 14 points, while Johnson had nine.
Mason Meier and Colby Martinez each had 18 points to lead the Cougars.
Manhattan 10 9 7 20 7 - 63
Columbus 14 10 16 16 4 - 60
MANHATTAN (18-6) - Callin Fenno 2 0-0 6, Jadon Pierce 2 3-4 8, Evan Douma 6 2-6 14, Corban Johnson 4 1-1 9, Wyatt Jones 1 1-2 4, Markus Fenno 6 7-7 22. Totals: 21 14-20 63.
COLUMBUS - Mason Meier 6 2-5 18, Kaeden Daniels 1 1-2 3, Cash Kramer 1 0-0 3, Colby Martinez 7 0-1 18, Caden Meier 0 0-0 0, Cale Chamberlin 2 2-2 7, Michael Curl 0 3-6 3, Hayden Steffenson 3 2-3 8. Totals: 20 10-19 60.
3-point goals: Man 7 (M. Fenno 3, C. Fenno 2, Pierce 1, Jones 1), Col 10 (M. Meier 4, Martinez 4, Kramer 1, Chamberlin 1).
Manhattan 73, Lame Deer 72
Manhattan 18 17 17 8 13 - 73
Lame Deer 24 11 10 15 12 - 72
MANHATTAN (19-6) - Callin Fenno 4 0-0 11, Jadon Pierce 1 5-6 8, Michael Swan 0 0-0 0, Evan Douma 7 5-6 19, Corban Johnson 4 2-5 10, Wyatt Jones 4 1-2 9, Markus Fenno 5 4-6 16, Payden Cantalupo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 17-31 73.
LAME DEER (18-5) - Amelie Blackhorse 0 0-0 0, Moses Sanders 4 1-2 10, Markell Littlecoyote 1 0-0 2, Myron Redsleeves 0 0-0 0, Jaxxon McCormick 4 6-6 17, Kendall Russell 4 0-2 8, Jerell Hiwalker 6 2-2 14, Journey Emerson 6 7-9 21, Frank Flying 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 16-21 72.
3-point goals: Man 5 (C. Fenno 3, Pierce 1), LD 6 (McCormick 3, Emerson 2, Sanders 1).