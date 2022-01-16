Manhattan experienced a tough night offensively in a league loss Thursday against Big Timber. But the team bounced back on Friday with a victory at Park County.
The Tigers were limited to just nine first half points in a 59-25 District 5B defeat to the Herders. The defending state champions are ranked fifth in Class B.
Bailey Finn scored a game-high 25 points for Big Timber, while Graice Millimen led the Tigers with eight.
“We did compete better in the second half,” Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “And we’re going to try and use that as momentum going into Livingston.”
Friday Manhattan rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to beat the Rangers 52-45. Millimen and Adele Didriksen reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Esther Halverson added eight.
“The girls shared the ball and it was definitely a team effort,” said Ballantyne. “The loss against Big Timber was not fun, but we were able to use some things from it and be more productive against Livingston. The girls should feel good about that.”
Manhattan (5-5, 2-3 District 5B) returns to action Thursday hosting Jefferson. Then the team travels to Manhattan Christian on Friday.
Big Timber 59, Manhattan 25
Manhattan 2 7 12 4 - 25
Big Timber 10 18 12 19 - 59
MANHATTAN (4-5) - Adele Didriksen 0 0-0 0, Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Camdyn Holgate 2 0-3 5, Ryen Gipe 0 0-0 0, Sophie Duffin 1 2-2 4, Esther Halverson 1 1-2 4, Gracie Millimen 4 0-2 8, Haley Halversen 1 0-4 2, Ella Halverson 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Pavlik 0 0-1 0. Totals: 10 3-14 25.
BIG TIMBER (7-2) - Bailey Finn 10 2-2 25, Mollie Mae Ruth 1 0-0 3, Kameryn Ketcham 2 0-0 6, Jillian Whalen 0 0-0 0, Camryn Niebur 1 0-0 2, Abby Laverell 1 0-0 2, Rae Anna King 1 0-0 2, Emily Cooley 6 5-11 17, Alyssa Boshart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Hohn 0 0-0 0, Sheyanne Wolf 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 7-13 59.
3-point goals: Man 2 (Holgate 1, E. Halverson 1), BT 6 (Finn 3, Ketcham 2, Ruth 1).
Manhattan 52, Park 45
Manhattan 15 9 13 15 - 52
Park 14 12 12 7 - 45
MANHATTAN (5-5) - Adele Didriksen 4 2-4 10, Miah Fenno 1 0-0 2, Camdyn Holgate 0 2-3 2, Sophie Duffin 1 0-0 3, Esther Halverson 3 1-1 8, Gracie Millimen 5 1-3 11, Haley Halvorsen 5 0-0 10, Ella Halverson 2 0-1 5. Totals: 21 6-12 52.
PARK - Taylor Yung 4 2-2 11, Bailey Opitz 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Roberts 2 0-0 6, Emily Jessen 0 0-0 0, Maya Stenseth 3 0-0 7, Gray Heyland 0 0-0 0, Ellie King 0 1-2 1, Hailey Strepp 0 0-0 0, Elsa Cayne 5 0-0 11, Lily Weimer 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 4-6 45.
3-point goals: Man 2 (E. Halverson 1, E. Halverson 1), Park 5 (Yung 3, Roberts 2).