...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches at lower elevations and up to 6 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Manhattan senior Sven Stenberg signed with South Dakota School of Mines to compete in football.
Although his senior season was wiped out due to a knee injury, Manhattan’s Sven Stenberg will be continuing his football career at the next level.
Stenberg, a two-way starter for the Tigers in 2020, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
Stenberg also looked at joining the Air Force as well as the programs at Chadron State (Neb.) and Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo.
“It’s a good academic school and the football program’s a good fit,” he said. “It was one of the few schools I visited this summer that really stood out to me.”
Stenberg helped Manhattan reach back-to-back Class B championship games as an offensive lineman and linebacker. He returned an interception for a touchdown in the 2020 state championship game to help the Tigers defeat Fairfield 23-6 to cap a perfect 12-0 campaign.
But Stenberg, who was a first team all-conference selection at both positions, suffered an ACL injury during a summer camp. Thus, he was forced to sit out the 2021 football season as well as basketball where he was a starting forward. Stenberg helped the basketball team reach the state championship game a year ago.
“It was a mental challenge to sit out and have to watch the team and do all that,” Stenberg admitted. “But working forward and get to play again.”
Manhattan finished 2-6 this past season and did not qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2014. Head coach Chris Grabowska noted the loss of Stenberg was a huge blow to the team.
“Sven has always been a hard worker. He’s a great leader, he challenges his teammates and even us coaches to be our best every day,” Grabowska said. “That was what we missed last year. He’s obviously a really hard player to replace.
“I think a lot of things could have been different last year if we had him out of the field. He’s kind of a coach on the field, so that was missed by a lot of his teammates.”
Stenberg was unsure if he’ll redshirt as a freshman, but noted recovery has gone well.
“Not as fast as I like,” he said, “but it’s been going really well.”
Stenberg plans to study civil engineering.
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is a Division II program that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Hardrockers finished 6-5 (4-5 RMAC) this past season.