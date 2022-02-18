...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
Ella Halverson’s pony tail whips in front of her face while dribbling the ball Friday as Jefferson’s Rachel V an Blaricom defends during a semifinal game of the District 5B Tournament.
If Manhattan were to pull to off an upset in the semifinals of the District 5B Tournament Friday, it needed to have flawless performance.
For a little more than two quarters in the Belgrade Special Events Center the Tigers did what was necessary to remain within striking distance of Jefferson. But a tough third quarter offensively proved too much to overcome as they scored just four points in the frame en route to a 59-30 defeat.
“We were close relatively for one half and probably three, four minutes (of the second half) and then they hit some shots and just turned the momentum,” Manhattan head coach Brad Ballantyne said.
The top-seeded Panthers (18-1) outscored Manhattan 15-4 in the third to take control of the contest. It was just a five-point game before Dakota Edmisten buried a 3 from the right corner to get things rolling.
Jefferson led 41-23 heading into the final frame and Rachel Van Blaricom scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. The senior finished with a double-double after grabbing 16 rebounds.
The Panthers simply over-powered Manhattan in the second half, forced 18 turnovers and won the battle on the boards 39-21.
Ballantyne noted fatigue played a factor in the second half as well as his team’s inability to make adjustments.
“We have not handled physicality all that well all year long. Good teams play physical,” he said. “I’m not criticizing the referees, but when it’s consistently (physical) people get accustomed to that and we don’t adjust.”
Manhattan (10-10) trailed just 9-5 after the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime. Adele Didriksen kept the Tigers in contention after scoring 11 of her team-high 13 points before the break.
“Adele had a great first half. She attacked the rim. She made opportunities for herself and she made opportunities for other people,” said Ballantyne. “And that was because she was aggressive.”
Jefferson advanced the championship game and will play either Big Timber or Three Forks at 6 p.m. Friday.
Manhattan plays a loser-out game against Whitehall at 9 a.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the consolation game at 3 p.m.
Ballantyne’s message to the team in the locker room was to quickly forget the loss and move on.
“That’s what you love about tournaments is you don’t think about losses, you got to play for the next one,” he said. “So I walked into there (the locker room) and see girls crying and I said, “As soon as you walk out of here forget it. Start thinking and preparing for tomorrow morning.’”