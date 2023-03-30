Runners

Distance runners Bryon Fanning and Beau Johnston will help anchor Three Forks' boys this season.

 Dan Chesnet

Things are going to look a little different this spring for Three Forks’ track team. Longtime coach Tracy Welter has stepped down and Casey McWethy is now at the helm.

McWethy, who is the school’s strength and conditioning coach as well as an assistant coach on the football team, is looking to create a strong relationship with his athletes and continue to build the program.

