Things are going to look a little different this spring for Three Forks’ track team. Longtime coach Tracy Welter has stepped down and Casey McWethy is now at the helm.
McWethy, who is the school’s strength and conditioning coach as well as an assistant coach on the football team, is looking to create a strong relationship with his athletes and continue to build the program.
“I thought it would be a good chance for me to get in and continue to work toward bettering things,” McWethy said. “Take over what Ms. Welter left behind and continue to improve and trend in the right direction.”
McWethy moved to Three Forks a year ago from South Carolina and has coached in both the high school and college ranks, primarily in football. He competed in track as a prep athlete and has a strong background in strength and conditioning.
Track, McWethy noted, is a sport that benefits all other sports. He touted its ability to improve an athlete’s speed and jumping ability.
“Track is one of those great places where it doesn’t just take one type of kid,” McWethy said. “Any type of athlete can come into track and find something they’re good at and still be able to develop in their other sports.”
There are a little over 40 athletes — 29 boys and 12 girls — participating in preseason practices. While a solid core returns, Three Forks’ girls did lose all-around standout Jasmyn Murphy, who now competes at the University of Providence in Great Falls.
Murphy won state in the triple jump as a junior and then finished as the state runner up a year ago. She placed in three of her events last year at state, which included posting a personal best in the 400 and taking fifth in the 200.
Senior throwers Brielle Davis and Kylie Rowan will anchor the team this year. Davis finished as the runner up at the district meet in the javelin a year ago, while Rowan was second in the discus.
“Kylie’s pretty solid in the shot put. Brielle’s really good with javelin,” said McWethy. “We’re hoping for a big seasons out of them.”
Morgan Carr is also expected to be a contender in the throws. And McWethy added that he’s expecting big things from Zandra Potts in the middle distance races and possibly the 300 hurdles.
“We got a good group that were competing last year that are there this year,” McWethy said. “We’re going keep trying to grow those female numbers though. I’m not satisfied with just having 12 females out there.”
On the boys’ side, the Wolves lost the services of sprinter Jacob Buchignani, who scored the team’s only two points at state last year. But distance runners Bryon Fanning and Beau Johnston return.
“They were a pretty good part of the team last year as far as our distance kids go,” said McWethy. “They return this year, looking for a good strong year out of them.”
Fanning was the divisional runner up in the 3,200-meter run.
Sophomores Josh Delger and Josh Barnett are expected to be key returners, and McWethy sees a lot of potential out of newcomer Reid Woodward.
“He’s been primarily baseball for a while and this year he decided he’s going to come out for track, and he’s a quick young fellow, pretty flexible,” said McWethy. “We hope he can get out there and catch up quickly and provide some depth for our relays and give us a little quick twitch in some of our shorter runs like our 100 and our 200.”
Overall, McWethy likes the mix of talent.
“There’s guys that have put in some good work in the weight room,” he added. “We’re hoping they can have it translate to the field.”
Three Forks is slated to begin the season March 30 at the Snowflake Invitational in Columbus. Early on, McWethy said, goals are simple.
“We’re not focusing on wins or meet wins,” he said. “We’re going to err on the side of athlete development and try to get the kids to be optimized by the time we get to districts. So as long as we keep preparing with a lot of purpose and we get them to peak at the right time and get the most out of their abilities, we’ll let whatever happens at district happen.”