THREE FORKS — After running in second place for much of the race Friday, Manhattan’s Ella Miller managed to track down the leader and win the Headwaters Invitational.
Miller, a sophomore, not only overtook Townsend’s Justene Santi down the stretch, but she won by 11 seconds. Miller posted a time of 20:41, while Santi finished in 20:52.
Led by Miller, and four other placers in the top eight, Manhattan cruised to the team title at Headwaters Golf Course. The Tigers finished with 23 points, while Three Forks and Jefferson followed with 45 and 57, respectively.
“Our kids did really well,” Manhattan head coach Sarah Jambor said. “We’re dealing with some sickness going around, but despite (that) we had some kids step up on both sides, and had some good races. The consistency and work in our training is starting to show through.”
Miah Fenno (21:33), Sophia Stewart (21:51), Zoe Axtman (21:52), and Ruthanne Bowen (22:06) placed 5, 6, 7 and 8, respectively, for the Tigers. Fenno was just two seconds behind Three Forks’ Bella Jones, who was fourth in 21:31.
Ari Judd was second runner across the finish line for Three Forks with a time of 22:27 to place 10th. Brielle Davis (12th, 22:30) and Grace Kluin (14th, 22:38) also finished in the top 15.
On the boys’ side, Three Forks held off Jefferson, 33-39, to win the team title. Manhattan was third with a score of 51.
Kyler Harris, of Florence-Carlton, won the meet with a time of 16:52, but was closely followed by the Wolves’ Beau Johnston, who finished in 16:56.
Byron Fanning and Garrett Golding also placed in the top 10 with times of (17:10) and (17:35), respectively, for 6th and 8th. Cass Violett was 11th in 17:58.
Manhattan was led by Carson Blanchard, who was 10th in 17:54. Hank Stasser (17:58) and Luke Halverson (18:13) were 12th and 13th, respectively.
“Our underclassmen, Hank Strasser and Luke Halverson, really stepped up today and had great races,” said Jambor. “Overall, fun day, and excited to keep building towards state.”
Manhattan and Three Forks both return to action Oct. 8 at the Helena Invitational.
Editor’s note: See complete results from the meet at athletic.net.