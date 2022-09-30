THREE FORKS — After running in second place for much of the race Friday, Manhattan’s Ella Miller managed to track down the leader and win the Headwaters Invitational.

Miller, a sophomore, not only overtook Townsend’s Justene Santi down the stretch, but she won by 11 seconds. Miller posted a time of 20:41, while Santi finished in 20:52.

Beau Johnston

Three Forks’ Beau Johnston works his way around the course Thursday during the Headwaters Invitational at Headwaters Golf Course.

Tags

Recommended for you