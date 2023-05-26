HELENA — As players sat in a circle on wet grass Friday afternoon at Batch Fields, Joey Roberts made his final postgame speech of the season. Then Belgrade’s fourth-year head coach pulled each of his seniors aside and briefly spoke with them individually.

It was the final game in a Panthers’ uniform for the team’s five veterans — Lily Bolin, Abbie Morin, Khloey Robinson, Tayler Thomas, Sierra Tuss — following an 11-4 loser-out defeat to Great Falls CMR at the state Class AA tournament.

Tayler Thomas

Belgrade senior Tayler Thomas delivers a pitcher Friday against Great Falls CMR at the state Class AA tournament in Helena.
Sierra Tuss

Belgrade second baseman Sierra Tuss flips the ball to first for an out Friday against Great Falls CMR at the state Class AA tournament in Helena.

