...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
counties, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1040 AM MDT, gauge reports indicated rain and snowmelt
could result in minor flooding along the Jefferson River from
north of Twin Bridges to Three Forks. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Three Forks, Whitehall, Silver Star, Lewis And Clark Caverns
State Park, Cardwell, Willow Creek and Waterloo.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Belgrade’s Sierra Tuss (26) celebrates with Tayler Thomas, left, and Brooklyn Ragland after the duo each scored a run Friday against Great Falls CMR at the state Class AA tournament in Helena.
HELENA — As players sat in a circle on wet grass Friday afternoon at Batch Fields, Joey Roberts made his final postgame speech of the season. Then Belgrade’s fourth-year head coach pulled each of his seniors aside and briefly spoke with them individually.
It was the final game in a Panthers’ uniform for the team’s five veterans — Lily Bolin, Abbie Morin, Khloey Robinson, Tayler Thomas, Sierra Tuss — following an 11-4 loser-out defeat to Great Falls CMR at the state Class AA tournament.