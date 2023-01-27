Landyn Benson

Manhattan’s Landyn Benson grabs a rebound amongst a crowd Thursday during a conference game against Townsend.

 Dan Chesnet

MANHATTAN — Every time it appeared Manhattan was about to regain the lead Thursday night the effort was thwarted by costly mistakes as well as a pair of hot shooting opponents.

The Tigers trailed for nearly the entire second half and by as many as 10 early in the fourth quarter before closing to within a point of Townsend. But turnovers and missed shots down the stretch resulted in a 55-50 District 5B loss.

Jace Deming

Manhattan’s Jace Deming (4) is fouled by Townsend’s Ryan Racht Thursday in a District 5B contest.
Sam Stewart

Manhattan’s Sam Stewart, left, makes a move in the post as Townsend’s Ryan Racht defends Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you