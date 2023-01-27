...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 20 degrees below zero on Saturday.
* WHERE...Meagher County Valleys, Gallatin Valley, and Madison River
Valley.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MST Saturday Night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may quickly freeze and become
extremely slippery this afternoon and evening as colder air surges
south and snow continues. Gusty northerly winds could also cause
areas of reduced visibility in blowing snow from tonight through
Saturday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Until 730 PM MST Friday.
Snow will continue to increase in intensity through the morning
today. Bands of heavier snow will impact the airport this afternoon,
mainly between 18z Friday - 01z Saturday, which will be most likely
time frame for visibility under 1/2 SM. Periods of visibility under
1/4 SM are also possible during that time frame.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Manhattan’s Landyn Benson grabs a rebound amongst a crowd Thursday during a conference game against Townsend.
MANHATTAN — Every time it appeared Manhattan was about to regain the lead Thursday night the effort was thwarted by costly mistakes as well as a pair of hot shooting opponents.
The Tigers trailed for nearly the entire second half and by as many as 10 early in the fourth quarter before closing to within a point of Townsend. But turnovers and missed shots down the stretch resulted in a 55-50 District 5B loss.
“Too many open shots that they were able to get by us just not being able to see the next play,” Manhattan head coach Mike Deming said. “And then obviously some critical turnovers down the stretch. When the game got really close we turned the ball over I think three straight possessions.”
It was a costly loss for the Tigers, who had entered the contest tied with Three Forks atop the league standings. Now they’re sitting as the No. 2 seed and just one game ahead of Townsend and Jefferson.
“It’s going to be a dogfight from here on out,” said Deming. “We still have three more conference games to go and every game in our league is really tough.”
Manhattan (8-4, 5-2 District 5B) had taken a 16-13 lead into the second quarter, but trailed 32-30 at halftime after the Bulldogs closed out the first half on a 12-4 run. Ryan Racht scored seven of those points, including a 3-pointer, en route to a tallying a game-high 26.
The Tigers briefly regained the lead late in the third quarter, 40-39, on an inside bucket by Sam Stewart. But Townsend buried a pair of 3’s in the frame, which was capped by a 3-pointer from Jesus Garcia to break a 41-all tie.
The Bulldogs (8-5, 4-3 District 5B) then stretched the three-point lead to 10, 51-41, less than 90 seconds into the fourth quarter. Racht capped a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer.
But Manhattan quickly clawed itself back into the game when Callin Fenno converted a turnover into points. Stewart buried a 3 and then Jace Deming converted a pair of free throws following an intentional foul by Racht, which was followed by a bucket from Fenno, to trim the deficit to 51-50 with 4:38 remaining.
That’s where the rally stalled, however, as the Tigers failed to score again.
Racht scored off a turnover to stretch the lead to three with 3:51 to go, and then he sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 1:17 left.
“Their two players were really good tonight. I’d like to say we’re better defensively, we didn’t make them work for it, but give them credit,” said coach Deming. “Racht and Garcia (18 points), they made some really critical shots when the game was tight … every time we were knocking on the window they capitalized with a big shot.”
The Tigers also missed half a dozen shot attempts on good looks in the paint and beyond the arc down the stretch.
Fenno led Manhattan with 15 points, while Jace Deming and Stewart each had 11.
“In our league everybody’s pretty good and if you give other teams the opportunity to score by turning it over it’s going to make for a tough night,” said coach Deming. “So I think there’s a lot of valuable lessons learned from tonight, I hope, and we’ll get better.”
The Tigers were slated to play at Fairfield on Friday, but the game was cancelled due to travel concerns presented by a winter storm. It’s unknown if the contest will be rescheduled.
Manhattan returns to action Thursday with a league game at Three Forks.