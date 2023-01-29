Belgrade Swimming

A Belgrade swimmer competes at a meet recently.

 Photo by Hailey Oehler

Belgrade’s swim teams had another record-breaking day Friday at the Butte High School January Splash. A slew of personal bests were set as athletes continue to peak with the state Class AA meet looming.

The girls earned a sixth-place finish among eight teams with a score of 135, while the boys were seventh with 137 points. Belgrade head coach Caty Flikkema noted it was another strong meet for the second-year program.

