Belgrade’s swim teams had another record-breaking day Friday at the Butte High School January Splash. A slew of personal bests were set as athletes continue to peak with the state Class AA meet looming.
The girls earned a sixth-place finish among eight teams with a score of 135, while the boys were seventh with 137 points. Belgrade head coach Caty Flikkema noted it was another strong meet for the second-year program.
“Overall a really good meet for us with our swimmers showing stronger each week,” she said. “We only have eight girls and seven boys, which means we typically have only one or two per event where other teams may have four or more per event. Our kids are finishing well and getting stronger, but will definitely benefit as our team grows in the coming years.”
As she has the past several meets, AJ Lilyquist posted the top placings for the Panthers. The freshman won the 100 free with a time of 58.15 and was third in the 200 free in 2:08.91, while setting personal bests by .5 seconds in the 100 free and by 3 seconds in the 200 free.
Lilyquist also teamed up with Adison Blank, Jaidan Dressler and Brianne Flikkema to set a new school record in the 400 free with a time of 4:35.69. The relay broke the old mark by 8.5 seconds en route to placing third — their best finish in a meet.
Kody Jensen also had a record-breaking performance with a runner up finish in the 50 free (23.78), which beat the school record he set a year ago. Jensen also rebroke the school record he set a week ago in the 100 free (54.14) en route to placing third.
Coach Flikkema noted that some of her newer swimmers also performed well. Blank cut 11 seconds off her time in the 200 free (18th, 3:02.71) and 21 seconds in the 100 backstroke (15th, 1:36.78), while Dressler had a 5 second improvement in the 100 butterfly (1:30.98) to place ninth. Nicole Berger dropped 2 seconds in the 50 free (19th, 33.38) and 6.5 seconds in the 100 free (23rd, 1:16.74).
Brianne Flikkema posted a sixth-place finish in the 200 IM (2:30.32) and was eighth in the 50 free (29.23).
On the boys’ side, a handful of swimmers also posted big time drops. Mario Vanni cut 8 seconds in the 200 IM (2:35.51) to place 10th and finished under a minute in the 100 free (11th, 59.81), which coach Flikkema noted “is a fun milestone”.
Carl Schuneman posted his best time in the 500 free (7:19.02) by 20 seconds en route to placing seventh, while Robert McNeil cut 2 seconds in the 200 free (15th, 3:13.84). He also placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.46)
“I feel we are set in a great position for state. I anticipate most of our kids having at least one individual event at state,” coach Flikkema said. “There are three relay events and last year at state we had all three boys relays but not girls relays. This year we get to fill out relays for both the boys and the girls which is great.”
Belgrade was also scheduled to compete in Missoula on Saturday, but opted out of the meet due to poor road conditions caused by a winter snowstorm. The team returns to Butte Tuesday for another meet to wrap up the regular season and then will compete in the state meet Feb. 10-11 in Great Falls.
Results
2023 Butte High School January Splash Butte Family YMCA 25Y Pool, Butte, MT Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay 1, Helena High School 'A' 2:01.11. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:01.51. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 2:07.12. 4, Gallatin High School 'A' 2:07.80. 5, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 2:09.95. 6, Butte High School 'A' 2:15.50. 7, Bozeman High School 'B' 2:18.78. 8, Helena High School 'B' 2:23.76. 9, Billings Central Catholic HS 'C' x2:29.77. 10, Helena Capital High School 'B' 2:35.23. 11, Belgrade Panthers 'A' 2:49.76. 12, East Helena High School 'A' 3:04.48. 13, Butte High School 'B' 3:07.72. --, Helena Capital High School 'A' DQ. Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:47.73. 2, Helena High School 'A' 1:49.81. 3, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:51.07. 4, Helena Capital High School 'A' 1:54.27. 5, Gallatin High School 'B' 2:00.39. 6, Bozeman High School 'A' 2:00.74. 7, Butte High School 'A' 2:09.35. 8, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 2:09.50. 9, Billings Central Catholic HS 'C' x2:15.59. 10, Belgrade Panthers 'A' 2:24.33. --, Helena Capital High School 'B' DQ. Girls 200 Yard Freestyle 1, Alyson Early, Central, 2:02.74. 2, Alexis Hubbard, Bozeman, 2:07.74. 3, AJ Lilyquist, Belgrade, 2:08.91. 4, Emily Mcanally, HHS, 2:13.34. 5, Corina Amundson, Bozeman, 2:14.23. 6, Victoria Bender, Gallatin, 2:17.94. 7, Delaney Lynch, Capital, 2:18.70. 8, Ellie Smith, Central, 2:19.12. 9, Hazel Irvine, Bozeman, 2:25.01. 10, Abigail Davison, Central, 2:30.06. 11, Joanne Ragsdale, Central, 2:31.99. 12, Emma Allred, Capital, 2:32.04. 13, Emma Compton, Capital, 2:34.44. 14, Bryn Hinckley, HHS, 2:47.24. 15, Alivia Thunstrom, HHS, 2:48.05. 16, Nimalka De Alwis, Butte Bulldogs, 2:53.82. 17, June Lay, Capital, 2:54.29. 18, Adison Blank, Belgrade, 3:02.71. 19, Jerica Hamburg, Butte Bulldogs, 3:20.97. Boys 200 Yard Freestyle 1, Devin Goetsch, HHS, 1:55.83. 2, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:57.81. 3, Marcus Clapper, Gallatin, 2:05.09. 4, Teagan Trettin, HHS, 2:10.18. 5, Ben Langen, Bozeman, 2:10.74. 6, Kei Braun, Gallatin, 2:14.37. 7, Ziah Garza, Butte Bulldogs, 2:18.15. 8, Elias Jacobsen, Bozeman, 2:18.56. 9, Gavin Brokaw, Bozeman, 2:28.06. 10, Cooper Bushman, Central, 2:30.92. 11, Heyden Hansen, Gallatin, 2:33.56. 12, Ian Brandon, Central, 2:35.84. 13, Carl Schuneman, Belgrade, 2:41.28. 14, Blair Hamry, Butte Bulldogs, 2:50.34. 15, Robert McNeil, Belgrade, 3:13.84. 16, John Pender, Central, 3:21.11. --, Matthew Rah, Central, DQ. Girls 200 Yard IM 1, Eva Hicks, HHS, 2:22.81. 2, Megan Beers, Central, 2:22.86. 3, Elina Maganito, Gallatin, 2:25.47. 4, Kelly Early, Central, 2:29.24. 5, Kamiah Leach, Gallatin, 2:29.52. 6, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 2:30.32. 7, Brynn King, Bozeman, 2:35.53. 8, Analise Belasco, Bozeman, 2:42.03. 9, Myah Kunz, Central, 2:48.12. 10, Annika Harris, Bozeman, 2:49.88. 11, Kayla Lobb, Gallatin, 3:00.54. 12, Lucy Diertrich, Bozeman, 3:04.23. 13, Tatum Trefts, Butte Bulldogs, 3:13.42. 14, Jayden Lilyquist, Belgrade, 3:26.09. --, Gianna Haney, Central, DQ. Boys 200 Yard IM 1, Garrett Krattiger, HHS, 2:04.35. 2, Isaac Urban, Capital, 2:14.42. 3, Paul Nave, Gallatin, 2:16.99. 4, Lincoln Cochran, Capital, 2:17.03. 5, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 2:20.55. 6, Alex Clapper, Gallatin, 2:22.42. 7, Aaron Bergman, Gallatin, 2:31.23. 8, Griffin Brokaw, Bozeman, 2:31.57. 9, Aedan Hraban, Central, 2:34.72. 10, Mario Vanni, Belgrade, 2:35.51. 11, Gage Plum, Butte Bulldogs, 2:43.50. 12, Joseph Poling, Central, 2:44.65. 13, Cyrus Geddes, Bozeman, 2:47.39. 14, Jack Nash, Belgrade, 2:58.79. --, Trystyn Hope, Central, DQ. --, Parks Inlow, Bozeman, DQ. Girls 50 Yard Freestyle 1, Alyson Early, Central, 26.15. 2, Mallory Handelin, Bozeman, 28.40. 3, Lily Jaksha, Butte Bulldogs, 28.44. 4, Madeline Prill, Central, 28.53. 5, Gabriella Radley, HHS, 28.76. 6, Brooke Thompson, Central, 28.85. 7, Taryn Oser, HHS, 29.01. 8, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 29.23. 9, Emma Allred, Capital, 29.44. 10, Sarah Richter, East Helena, 29.84. 11, Gillian Henning, Central, 29.86. 12, Peyton Summerhill, Bozeman, 29.97. 13, Madison Veitch, Bozeman, 30.26. 14, Isabeau Smith, HHS, 30.54. 15, Sarah Spini, Central, x30.58. 16, Melinda Aldrich-Bennett, Capital, 31.73. 17, Bryar Michalson, Capital, 33.09. 18, Hailey Cox, Capital, 33.20. 19, Nicole Berger, Belgrade, 33.38. 20, Dottie Erickson, Capital, x33.55. 21, Clara Harmon, HHS, 34.59. 22, Kaylee Allred, Capital, x34.79. 22, Ireland Johnston, Butte Bulldogs, 34.79. 24, Allie Mincemoyer, HHS, x34.93. 25, Joci Petroni, Butte Bulldogs, 35.02. 26, Sanne Kool, Central, x35.58. 27, Jillian Stewart, East Helena, 36.26. 28, Claire Boutilier, Capital, x36.34. 29, Chloe Salusso, Butte Bulldogs, 36.73. 30, Julianna Howard, East Helena, 37.56. 31, Ella Fairbanks, Central, x37.60. 32, Reyna Potts, HHS, x39.08. 33, Rachel Drake, Capital, x39.31. 34, Elizabeth Hellyer, Capital, x41.42. 35, Giorgia Aloisio, East Helena, 41.84. 36, Violet Lawson, East Helena, x43.02. 37, Cassie Wasoba, East Helena, x45.03. 38, Nicola Whitley, Bozeman, 46.37. 39, Maddie Swica, Bozeman, x46.90. 40, Brianna Komm, Butte Bulldogs, x48.76. 41, Lillian Straub, Capital, x1:08.58. Boys 50 Yard Freestyle 1, Garrett Krattiger, HHS, 23.23. 2, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 23.78. 3, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 25.45. 4, Ardasher Usmonov, Gallatin, 26.10. 5, Aidan Molloy, Central, 27.35. 6, Sam Burleigh, Capital, 27.80. 7, Russell Johnson, Central, 27.89. 8, Luke Pankratz, Central, 29.09. 9, Seth Rencher, Capital, 29.28. 10, William Zink, Central, 29.40. 11, Brock Wilkins, Central, x29.84. 12, Brendan McGovern, Central, x30.27. 13, Wesley Rose, Capital, 31.15. 14, Titus Salusso, Butte Bulldogs, 32.03. 15, Nolan Harada, Central, x32.24. 16, Colt Ricker, Bozeman, 32.94. 17, Maclayn Clark, Central, x33.80. 18, Sage Tamcke, East Helena, 34.07. 19, Nathan Hiebert, Butte Bulldogs, 35.13. 20, John Pender, Central, x41.11. 21, Levi Balentine, Butte Bulldogs, 1:13.77. --, Aidan VanWyk, HHS, NS. --, James Irby, Capital, NS. Girls 100 Yard Butterfly 1, Allison Christensen, HHS, 1:12.98. 2, Hazel Irvine, Bozeman, 1:15.20. 3, Lily Jaksha, Butte Bulldogs, 1:17.79. 4, Sarah Spini, Central, 1:18.07. 5, Madeline Prill, Central, 1:18.96. 6, Nimalka De Alwis, Butte Bulldogs, 1:23.84. 7, Kea Elgin, Gallatin, 1:24.20. 8, Kayla Lobb, Gallatin, 1:29.95. 9, Jaidan Dressler, Belgrade, 1:30.98. 10, Brianna Komm, Butte Bulldogs, 2:16.44. --, Madison Veitch, Bozeman, DQ. Boys 100 Yard Butterfly 1, Devin Goetsch, HHS, 57.06. 2, Dylan Shelton, Central, 57.87. 3, Isaac Urban, Capital, 58.84. 4, Ben Langen, Bozeman, 1:03.73. 5, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:04.68. 6, Ian Dyk, Gallatin, 1:06.04. 7, Ryan Oberg, Capital, 1:06.48. 8, Kei Braun, Gallatin, 1:10.94. 9, Luke Pankratz, Central, 1:18.27. Girls 100 Yard Freestyle 1, AJ Lilyquist, Belgrade, 58.15. 2, Kamiah Leach, Gallatin, 58.67. 3, Brynn King, Bozeman, 59.62. 4, Olivia Thurmond, Butte Bulldogs, 59.89. 5, Teaghan Vaira, Central, 1:00.43. 6, Megan Beers, Central, 1:01.46. 7, Victoria Bender, Gallatin, 1:03.30. 8, Taryn Oser, HHS, 1:04.21. 9, Gillian Henning, Central, 1:05.08. 10, Brooke Thompson, Central, 1:05.65. 11, Hannah Hadley, Central, x1:08.49. 12, Joanne Ragsdale, Central, x1:10.52. 13, Isabeau Smith, HHS, 1:10.76. 14, Alex Kovnesky, Butte Bulldogs, 1:10.96. 15, Cora Rauch, Butte Bulldogs, 1:12.53. 16, Kea Elgin, Gallatin, 1:12.99. 17, Bryn Hinckley, HHS, 1:13.20. 18, Yuta Alvey, HHS, 1:13.28. 19, Allie Mincemoyer, HHS, x1:14.28. 20, June Lay, Capital, 1:14.98. 21, Lucy Baker, Central, x1:16.31. 22, Margaret Faulhaber, Bozeman, 1:16.49. 23, Nicole Berger, Belgrade, 1:16.74. 24, Addie Murray, HHS, x1:17.77. 25, Dottie Erickson, Capital, 1:17.88. 26, Sanne Kool, Central, x1:22.34. 27, Chloe Salusso, Butte Bulldogs, 1:23.73. 28, Jillian Stewart, East Helena, 1:24.40. 29, Reyna Potts, HHS, x1:27.33. 30, Julianna Howard, East Helena, 1:29.06. 31, Nicola Whitley, Bozeman, 1:39.17. 32, Maddie Swica, Bozeman, 1:40.21. --, Melinda Aldrich-Bennett, Capital, NS. Boys 100 Yard Freestyle 1, Daniel Apostol, Central, 49.09. 2, Alex Clapper, Gallatin, 53.50. 3, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 54.14. 4, Greyson Piseno, Central, 54.29. 5, Parks Inlow, Bozeman, 55.85. 6, Paul Nave, Gallatin, 56.49. 7, Teagan Trettin, HHS, 57.28. 8, Aidan Molloy, Central, 58.52. 9, Ziah Garza, Butte Bulldogs, 59.00. 10, Ian Dyk, Gallatin, 59.12. 11, Mario Vanni, Belgrade, 59.81. 12, Aedan Hraban, Central, 1:00.96. 13, Logan Pisano, Central, x1:02.80. 14, Bowman Seitz, Central, x1:03.57. 15, Jack Nash, Belgrade, 1:04.52. 16, David Ramshaw, Central, x1:05.21. 17, Russell Johnson, Central, x1:05.71. 18, Seth Rencher, Capital, 1:07.01. 19, Joseph Schuma, Capital, 1:08.10. 20, Ben McAdams, Butte Bulldogs, 1:08.85. 21, Ian Brandon, Central, x1:09.03. 22, Brock Wilkins, Central, x1:15.00. 23, Colt Ricker, Bozeman, 1:15.56. 24, Sage Tamcke, East Helena, 1:21.66. 25, Carter Lorash, Belgrade, 1:22.79. 26, James Irby, Capital, 1:27.37. --, Titus Salusso, Butte Bulldogs, DQ. Girls 500 Yard Freestyle 1, Corina Amundson, Bozeman, 6:04.69. 2, Peyton Summerhill, Bozeman, 6:10.10. 3, Annika Harris, Bozeman, 6:53.14. 4, Lucy Diertrich, Bozeman, 7:24.15. 5, Joci Petroni, Butte Bulldogs, 7:56.40. 6, Alivia Thunstrom, HHS, 8:08.13. Boys 500 Yard Freestyle 1, Ajax Geddes, Bozeman, 5:43.28. 2, Aaron Bergman, Gallatin, 5:57.97. 3, Nathan Stone, Butte Bulldogs, 6:01.81. 4, Ardasher Usmonov, Gallatin, 6:13.07. 5, Aidan VanWyk, HHS, 6:21.95. 6, Cyrus Geddes, Bozeman, 6:27.32. 7, Carl Schuneman, Belgrade, 7:19.02. 8, Brendan McGovern, Central, 7:25.14. 9, Jacob Burmeister, Central, 7:45.18. Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:47.79. 2, Helena High School 'A' 1:53.16. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:53.39. 4, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:53.50. 5, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 1:58.76. 6, Butte High School 'A' 2:00.45. 7, Helena Capital High School 'A' 2:06.83. 8, Belgrade Panthers 'A' 2:07.01. 9, Billings Central Catholic HS 'C' x2:10.72. 10, Helena High School 'B' 2:23.23. 11, Butte High School 'B' 2:27.36. 12, Helena Capital High School 'C' 2:31.64. 13, East Helena High School 'A' 2:37.29. 14, Bozeman High School 'B' 2:42.05. Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay 1, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:39.46. 2, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:41.55. 3, Helena High School 'A' 1:41.70. 4, Helena Capital High School 'A' 1:41.88. 5, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:45.86. 6, Butte High School 'A' 1:54.72. 7, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 1:57.06. 8, Belgrade Panthers 'A' 1:58.89. 9, Bozeman High School 'B' 2:00.12. 10, Billings Central Catholic HS 'C' x2:06.35. 11, Billings Central Catholic HS 'D' x2:20.57. 12, Butte High School 'B' 2:59.15. Girls 100 Yard Backstroke 1, Eva Hicks, HHS, 1:04.34. 2, Teaghan Vaira, Central, 1:04.92. 3, Kelly Early, Central, 1:05.93. 4, Elina Maganito, Gallatin, 1:06.28. 5, Emily Mcanally, HHS, 1:09.32. 6, Myah Kunz, Central, 1:09.59. 7, Ellie Smith, Central, 1:10.29. 8, Olivia Thurmond, Butte Bulldogs, 1:10.93. 9, Mallory Handelin, Bozeman, 1:12.16. 10, Allison Christensen, HHS, 1:17.07. 11, Emma Compton, Capital, 1:18.84. 12, Gianna Haney, Central, x1:22.57. 13, Addie Murray, HHS, 1:33.40. 14, Kaylee Allred, Capital, 1:36.73. 15, Adison Blank, Belgrade, 1:36.78. 16, Ella Fairbanks, Central, x1:37.24. 17, Jayden Lilyquist, Belgrade, 1:39.71. 18, Jerica Hamburg, Butte Bulldogs, 1:43.88. 19, Rachel Drake, Capital, 1:50.90. 20, Claire Boutilier, Capital, 1:56.21. 21, Elizabeth Hellyer, Capital, x2:06.12. 22, Cassie Wasoba, East Helena, 2:14.62. --, Margaret Faulhaber, Bozeman, DQ. Boys 100 Yard Backstroke 1, Dylan Shelton, Central, 56.96. 2, Ryan Oberg, Capital, 1:03.03. 3, Ajax Geddes, Bozeman, 1:12.04. 4, Gage Plum, Butte Bulldogs, 1:13.11. 5, Logan Pisano, Central, 1:15.07. 6, Gavin Brokaw, Bozeman, 1:18.70. 7, Joseph Poling, Central, 1:18.87. 8, Joseph Schuma, Capital, 1:20.25. 9, Bowman Seitz, Central, 1:21.42. 10, Cooper Bushman, Central, x1:22.78. 11, David Ramshaw, Central, x1:25.69. 12, Matthew Rah, Central, x1:33.81. 13, Carter Lorash, Belgrade, 1:35.54. 14, Levi Balentine, Butte Bulldogs, 3:19.35. Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke 1, Alexis Hubbard, Bozeman, 1:16.04. 2, Analise Belasco, Bozeman, 1:19.21. 3, Delaney Lynch, Capital, 1:20.25. 4, Gabriella Radley, HHS, 1:22.70. 5, Hannah Hadley, Central, 1:23.55. 6, Tatum Trefts, Butte Bulldogs, 1:23.62. 7, Abigail Davison, Central, 1:23.93. 8, Sarah Richter, East Helena, 1:27.54. 9, Hailey Cox, Capital, 1:32.67. 10, Yuta Alvey, HHS, 1:33.08. 11, Bryar Michalson, Capital, 1:35.29. 12, Cora Rauch, Butte Bulldogs, 1:37.97. 13, Jaidan Dressler, Belgrade, 1:38.72. 14, Alex Kovnesky, Butte Bulldogs, 1:39.00. 15, Lucy Baker, Central, 1:39.03. 16, Clara Harmon, HHS, 1:46.33. 17, Violet Lawson, East Helena, 1:50.83. --, Giorgia Aloisio, East Helena, DQ. Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke 1, Greyson Piseno, Central, 1:06.71. 2, Lincoln Cochran, Capital, 1:08.61. 3, Griffin Brokaw, Bozeman, 1:12.60. 4, Elias Jacobsen, Bozeman, 1:16.38. 5, Sam Burleigh, Capital, 1:17.31. 6, Nathan Stone, Butte Bulldogs, 1:19.55. 7, William Zink, Central, 1:20.42. 8, Heyden Hansen, Gallatin, 1:21.91. 9, Robert McNeil, Belgrade, 1:26.46. 10, Blair Hamry, Butte Bulldogs, 1:30.86. 11, Jacob Burmeister, Central, 1:31.42. 12, Wesley Rose, Capital, 1:32.38. 13, Nolan Harada, Central, 1:36.03. 14, Nathan Hiebert, Butte Bulldogs, 1:40.24. 15, Ben McAdams, Butte Bulldogs, 1:49.86. Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay 1, Bozeman High School 'A' 4:10.81. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 4:18.50. 3, Belgrade Panthers 'A' 4:35.59. 4, Bozeman High School 'B' 4:45.55. 5, Helena Capital High School 'A' 4:49.94. 6, Helena High School 'A' 4:55.96. 7, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 4:59.43. 8, Helena High School 'B' 5:07.96. 9, Butte High School 'A' 5:27.99. --, Butte High School 'B' SCR. Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay 1, Bozeman High School 'A' 3:40.25. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 3:40.68. 3, Gallatin High School 'A' 3:44.21. 4, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 4:21.78. 5, Belgrade Panthers 'A' 4:24.55. 6, Helena Capital High School 'A' 5:07.84. 7, Butte High School 'B' 6:24.81. --, Bozeman High School 'B' DQ. --, Butte High School 'A' SCR.