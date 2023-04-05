Trey Mounts

University of Montana Western wide receiver Trey Mounts participates in Montana State University’s Pro Day on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

BOZEMAN — It’s not very often that athletes coming out of a small school get an opportunity to display their talents in front of NFL scouts. So, Trey Mounts savored the opportunity Wednesday morning at Bobcat Stadium.

A 2017 graduate of Belgrade High, Mounts competed collegiately at the University of Montana Western, an NAIA program in the Frontier Conference. Following the 2022 season Mounts was urged by his coaches to pursue football professionally.

