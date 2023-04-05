BOZEMAN — It’s not very often that athletes coming out of a small school get an opportunity to display their talents in front of NFL scouts. So, Trey Mounts savored the opportunity Wednesday morning at Bobcat Stadium.
A 2017 graduate of Belgrade High, Mounts competed collegiately at the University of Montana Western, an NAIA program in the Frontier Conference. Following the 2022 season Mounts was urged by his coaches to pursue football professionally.
Since then, Mounts and poured his heart and soul into playing pro football and scouts got a good look at him and eight others during Montana State University’s Pro Day.
“It was just cool to be there honestly,” said Mounts. “Coming from Belgrade and a small college and stuff, it was a really cool opportunity.”
Representatives from the Chiefs, Dolphins, Jaguars, Packers, Raiders, Seahawks and 49ers were among those on hand, and Mounts hopes he made an impression.
“I’m staying optimistic,” he said. “I think athletically and my film from college is going to help a ton. I think there’s a chance that somebody could take a chance on me. I’m just keeping an open mind on that and just keep working out with my trainer and have my phone ready to go throughout the NFL draft at the end of the month, and just hope for a free agent mini-camp invite or something.”
Mounts shined at Montana Western and led the team in receiving this past season with 43 receptions for 599 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing three games due to injury. He tied the program record for receiving TDs in a game (3) during a 40-35 victory against College of Idaho and finished with 179 yards on 9 receptions in the contest.
While Mounts has individually worked out for some teams, including the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL, this was his only Pro Day.
“It was a really cool experience seeing all the NFL teams there,” he said. “Just kind of giving my best effort throughout the day, it was a good opportunity.”
The Pro Day began indoors with athletes being measured and weighed — Mounts is 5-9 and 170 pounds — followed by bench pressing 225 pounds and vertical leap. Mounts had 11 reps on the bench and leaped 32 inches, each of which exceeded what he had hoped to do.
Outside, Mounts participated in the broad jump, shuttle run and 40-yard dash as well as other agility-based drills. He posted a time of 4.57 in the 40.
“I felt really good going into it and I felt like I ran really well,” Mounts said. “They got me at 4.57. I was hoping to get low 4.5 for the official time but either way I was just kind of happy to get in the 4.5 range.”
Mounts also had a chance to display his route-running skills and caught passes from MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott, who helped the Bobcats reach the FCS semifinals this past season.
“He threw absolutely amazing to us,” said Mounts. “He gave us a good chance to catch the ball and I got a chance to run some routes and actually do some football stuff. So that was awesome, and I felt confident going into that, got some good reps there.”
Now, with his Pro Day complete, Mounts will be patiently waiting for a call from an NFL team — the draft is April 27-29 — as well as from the Calgary Stampeders.
“The head coach (of the Stampeders) reached out and he told me to keep working hard and there’s a good chance I’ll get a rookie mini-camp invite come May,” said Mounts. “I don’t know exactly yet, I got to stay patient and wait.”