Four Belgrade student-athletes put ink to paper Wednesday morning during National Signing Day.
Jordan Cassidy and Aidan McGoldrick signed with in-state colleges to compete in track, while fellow senior Austin Spangler is headed to North Dakota to play football. Junior Peyton Robertson is taking her soccer skills across to world to play in Italy.
Jordan Cassidy
Jordan Cassidy is a standout sprinter for Belgrade’s track team and signed with the University of Providence in Great Falls. While she looked at the possibility of competing at Montana State University, the Frontier Conference program proved to be a better fit.
“They’re a smaller school and a smaller program and I feel like that will be good for me just because I get overwhelmed easily,” Cassidy said. “The coach is super nice and he’s really understanding with my asthma and all those issues. It’s just exciting.”
Cassidy expects to compete in the 100 and 200 and possibly on relays.
Off the track, Cassidy is in advanced studies and has a 3.8 GPA. She plans to study exercise science at Providence.
“I don’t know what direct field I want to go into you yet, but just exercise science in general,” Cassidy said.
Aidan McGoldrick
Aidan McGoldrick also chose to sign with a Frontier Conference program in Carroll College. But his decision was rooted in family ties.
“I decided to g there because my entire family has went there,” he said. “My mom, my dad and my brother all went there. Obviously all at different times, but it’s pretty much been in my family to go there and it’s been drilled into me. It’s also a really good school for pole vault.”
McGoldrick is a sprinter, but his speciality is pole vault. He has a top mark of 12-feet, 3-inches, but has cleared 14-feet in practice.
McGoldrick plans to study civil engineering while at Carroll College and eventually finish his schooling at Montana State University to study architecture. He has a 3.5 PGA and is in advanced studies.
Peyton Robertston
After applying online, and then participating in a try-out in December, Peyton Robertson was accepted to the International Development Academy in Rome.
“I just wanted to take my soccer skills to the next level and I knew I could there,” she said.
As a midfielder for the Panthers, Robertson earned all-conference honors as a sophomore while leading the team in scoring, and finished with a pair of goals and three assists this past season.
Off the field, Robertson boasts a perfect 4.0 GPA and plans to expand her horizon while in Rome.
“I’m just going to take English classes,” she said. “I’m going to learn Italian. Math, science — I think I’m going to take marine biology.
“I’m very excited. I’m nervous, but it’s a great opportunity.”
Austin Spangler
Austin Spangler will be taking his talents out of state to compete for the Dickinson State University football team. He noted the program was the perfect fit.
“It had everything I wanted school-wise,” Spangler said. “Good football program, good exercise science program and everyone was great there. So perfect fit I felt like.”
Spangler, who is a three-sport athlete, earned second team honors this past season at H-back and outside linebacker. He was recruited to play safety by Dickinson State.
“I’m a little nervous,” Spangler said. “It’s going to be a change, but I’ve changed positions in the past. It’s going to be another new experience.”
Spangler finished with 55 tackles (30 solo), a pair of interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery as a linebacker this past season.
Spangler is in advanced studies and has a 3.5 GPA.
“I’m excited. It’s going to be a different experience,” he said. “I’m excited to go on to something new.”