CHURCHILL — Had Three Forks been able to execute a little better in the early going things might have gone differently in the Memorial Event Center Friday night.
But missed opportunities proved costly for the Wolves, who were unable to maintain the early momentum in an upset bid of Class C’s top-ranked team, Manhattan Christian, in a 46-32 defeat.
Three Forks (4-5) scored the first three points of the contest, but also missed three consecutive layups that would have stretched the lead. The Eagles rallied with a 9-0 run to close out the first quarter and then pulled away in the second half en route to victory.
“We should be up 6-0 or maybe even more, then all of a sudden we’re behind 9-3 and then we’re chasing the rest of the night,” Three Forks head coach Mike Sauvageau lamented. “Got to give Christian credit, they change a lot of shots. Shots that we usually get shots off on we can’t even see the basket because of their size, and we didn’t shoot very well. We got to score more than 32 points to win a game.”
The Eagles (9-0) quickly turned the contest around thanks to Katelyn Van Kirk, a 6-2 post. The sophomore scored six consecutive points to give Christian a 6-3 lead and eventually finished with a game-high 17 points and five rebounds.
“We did a good job of getting the ball into Katelyn tonight,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “We’ve been kind of focusing on that trying to get that done, and it was good.”
Christian needed the production from Van Kirk as Ava Bellach misfired from the field for nearly the entire first half. The junior, who leads the team in scoring, didn’t record her first points until there was 1:19 remaining in the second quarter.
“Ava just was shooting before she got it. She just got a little too excited and wasn’t getting her feet set, and I was getting on her about it,” said coach Bellach. “It was like a hot potato, she couldn’t get it out of her hand fast enough. Her first three shots she took she didn’t square up.”
Bellach still managed to reach double figures with 14 points. She also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
The Wolves never found a way to contain Ava Bellach and Van Kirk, who combined for 31 points and 14 boards.
“We had to slow one of them down and we didn’t slow either one of them down,” said Sauvageau. “We tried to put pressure on them. We did pretty good at times, but they got too many easy baskets and we talked about that all week and worked on the press all week. We just didn’t handle it very well.”
Three Forks did get within six, 22-16, early in the second half on a bucket by Jayden Woodland and then a free throw from Jasmyn Murphy. But the Eagles snuffed out the rally with a 10-1 run featuring a 3 by Ava Bellach and a traditional three-point play from Grace Aamot.
Coach Bellach credited his team’s effort defensively for locking up the victory after switching to a 2-3 zone early in the game when Aamot picked up two quick fouls.
“We had to get to the zone. They’re really good off the dribble and I thought we’d maybe have some trouble with that and Grace picking up those two early fouls kind of forced our hand going to the zone. Our girls did a good job of moving and rotating,” he said. “Second half they found some holes and got some threes off, but I thought the girls did a good job of paying attention to where the shooters were for the most part and getting on them.”
Woodland connected on a pair of 3’s for the Wolves en route to a team-high 11 points. Ashlyn Swenson chipped in with six.
“It was a good night,” said coach Bellach. “We were able to grow and get better, and now we have a good sample to go with for the next half (of the season).”
Three Forks bounced back Saturday with a 51-34 victory against East Helena in the first-ever meeting between the programs. Woodland tallied a team-high 17 points, while Swenson had 13.
The Wolves led just 14-11 after the first quarter and by five at halftime, but outscored East Helena 29-17 in the second half.
Dymon Root scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Vigilantes.
Three Forks returns to action Jan. 21 hosting Big Timber.
Christian’s game Saturday against Gardiner has been rescheduled for Feb. 2. The Eagles are back in action Jan. 21 hosting Manhattan.
Manhattan Christian 46, Three Forks 32
Three Forks 3 10 7 12 - 32
Christian 9 13 13 11 - 46
THREE FORKS (4-5) - Tanaya Hauser 1 0-0 3, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 2 0-0 4, Jayden Woodland 4 1-4 11, Brianna Warren 1 0-1 2, Ashlyn Swenson 2 0-0 6, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 1 2-4 4, Fallon Page 1 2-4 4, Eveleana Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-9 32.
MANHATTAN (9-0) - Sam Veltkamp 0 0-0 0, Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 1 0-0 3, Dana Lerum 1 0-0 2, Bella Triemstra 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Van Kirk 8 0-0 17, Ava Bellach 5 2-2 14, Grace Aamot 3 2-3 8, Reese Nieuwenhuis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-5 32.
3-point goals: TF 5 (Woodland 2, Swenson 2, Hauser 1), MC 4 (Bellah 2, VanDyken 1, Van Kirk 1).
Three Forks 51, East Helena 34
East Helena 11 6 4 13 - 34
Three Forks 14 8 11 18 - 51
EAST HELENA - Natell Goodman 2 0-0 4, reagan Fasbender 1 0-0 2, Montan Pierson 1 3-6 5, Dymon Root 8 2-6 18, Teagan Wigen 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Surginer 1 0-1 2, Brooke Harris 0 0-0 0, Carly Copenhaver 0 0-0 0, Ella Pickett 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 5-13 34.
THREE FORKS (5-5) - Tanaya Hauser 0 1-2 1, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Bella Jones 0 0-0 0, Lily Jones 0 2-2 2, Jayden Woodland 6 3-4 17, Brianna Warren 2 3-10 7, Ashlyn Swenson 5 1-2 13, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Natalie Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 2 2-4 6, Fallon Page 2 0-1 5, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-25 51.
3-point goals: EH 1 (Pickett), TF 5 (Woodland 2, Swenson 2, Page 1).