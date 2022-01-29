In a meeting of top 10 teams in Class C, No. 7 Twin Bridges upset No. 1 and previously unbeaten Manhattan Christian Friday night.
Led by a game-high 21 points from Allie Dale, the Falcons built a 17-point halftime lead en route to defeating Christian 56-34 in a District 12C showdown.
It was the first regular season loss for the Eagles since 2020. Christian had won 36 consecutive regular season games, including the first 12 of this season.
Fourth-year Christian head coach Jeff Bellach noted his team didn’t show up ready to play.
“We knew Twin would be ready and they are a very solid team. We just didn’t match their intensity at the start and we failed to handle their pressure,” he said. “They got easy buckets and we panicked into quick, low percentage looks when we did handle it to dig a pretty big hole, and you can’t do that against a good team.”
It should be noted that the Eagles competed for the second straight game without Katelyn Van Kirk. According to Bellach, the 6-1 sophomore will miss a couple of weeks due to an ankle injury.
With Van Kirk out of the line up, Twin Bridges jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 30-13 at halftime.
Emma Konen finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons, while Ava Bellach led the Eagles with 16 points and four boards.
“It’s never fun to lose but we need to take this setback and use it to make us better over the next two weeks leading up to postseason,” said coach Bellach. “The girls never quit, I can’t fault their effort. I need to figure out how to have them better prepared for what they saw tonight when it comes around again. It’s part of the process.”
Thursday, the Eagles outscored Lone Peak 38-8 in the second half en route to posting a 66-26 conference rout. Ava Bellach led the onslaught with a game-high 23 points, including five 3’s.
Grace Aamot added 11 points for Christian, while Natalie Walhof contributed eight.
“Last night I thought we did some nice things,” coach Bellach said. “We executed well defensively, particularly in the second half. Made some nice plays and things went well.”
Christian (12-1, 6-1 District 12C) travels to Gardiner for a make up game Wednesday, and then hosts Sheridan and Ennis Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Manhattan Christian 66, Lone Peak 26
Lone Peak 11 7 5 3 - 26
Christian 15 13 16 22 - 66
LONE PEAK (4-8) - A Malinowski 0 0-0 0, C Hopadley 0 0-0 0, C Wilson 1 1-2 3, J Bough 2 0-1 5, A McGuire 2 1-2 5, V Grabow 0 0-0 0, K King 2 0-2 5, M Cone 1 2-4 4. Totals: 9 6-13 26.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (12-0) - Sam Veltkamp 3 0-1 6, Alexis DeVries 0 1-2 1, Jadyn VanDyken 1 0-0 2, Dana Lerum 0 0-0 0, Bella Triemstra 3 0-0 7, Ava Bellach 8 2-4 23, Grace Aamot 4 3-7 11, Natalie Walhof 4 0-1 8, Reese Nieuwenhuis 4 0-0 8. Totals: 27 6-15 66.
3-point goals: LP 2 (Bough 1, King 1), MC 6 (Bellach 5, Triemstra 1).