Heading into the season Belgrade head coach Scott Palmer was expecting a dip in participation for the boys’ track team. Typically, numbers are in the mid-60’s, but this year there are just 46 athletes participating in preseason practices.
The decline is due in part to a new program at the high school. Belgrade added baseball to its spring sports teams after the Montana High School Association sanctioned the sport in January of 2022.
“Boys numbers are a little down this year but with the start of baseball we kind of expected that we’d lose a few. So, we’ll kind of see how that plays out over the course of the next couple seasons,” said Palmer. “But baseball’s shiny and new and Belgrade has a long tradition of baseball with the (American Legion Belgrade) Bandits and so bringing that into the high school is a positive thing for us. It’s just going to take a while of getting that equilibrium of kids coming back out for track on the boys’ side.”
The Panthers lost several key athletes to graduation from a year ago in Zach Cramer, Sam Nash, Wyatt Lambeth, Aidan McGoldrick, Evan Major and Wyatt Russell. Cramer and Nash won divisional titles in the 3,200-meter run and long jump, respectively, while Major left as the school’s record holder in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Major, who now competes at the University of Providence in Great Falls, finished as last year’s state runner up in the 200 and was third in the 100. He accounted for all 14 team points at state.
“Those are big shoes to fill,” said Palmer.
But plenty of talent returns led by a handful of seniors and juniors. Among that group is Jordan Fetterman.
“Last year he was a sophomore,” noted Palmer. “He did really well in the discus area. He was three-feet short at divisional in qualifying for the state tournament. Really dedicated himself in the offseason getting bigger, stronger and we expect an impact with him in the throws.”
Seniors Simon Payne, Johnny Foster and Kyle Hibl are expected to have an impact in the sprints and well as other events.
“(Foster) put a lot of the offseason time into the weight room. In the sprints we expect to see him have a really good season,” said Palmer. “Last year we didn’t quite realize how fast he (Hibl) was, and then he did a little bit sprint work at the end we’re going to utilize him more than just the pole vault this year.”
Another key returner is junior Troy Dunning, who qualified for state last year in the 300 hurdles.
“(He) didn’t have a lot of training in hurdles going into the last part of the season,” said Palmer. “This year we’re already seeing a bigger dedication for him out of the hurdles.”
Is there the potential to bring home hardware from the divisional or state meets in May?
“With it being this early in the season it’s always hard to tell where our kids are going to go. We have a lot of new faces but in those new faces we have a lot of talent,” Palmer said. “When you get to double A track to win a big trophy at state you have to have a lot of kids doing the right thing a lot. You look at the schools like Billings West that have had a very successful program, they have 20 to 30 kids that are placing at state. So, you’re asking a big chunk of kids to step up and I think we’re getting there. But it’s hard to say how the season will go.”
Belgrade was slated to begin the season hosting a meet on April 1. That has been canceled due to snow and the team will now compete in a meet March 31 in Missoula.
Girls
Belgrade girls poised for success as ’23 season commences
For the second consecutive season Belgrade will not field a big senior class. But plenty of young talent returns for the 2023 campaign.
Panthers head coach Scott Palmer said participation has grown from 40 athletes a year ago to 53 this spring, thus the coaching staff is excited about the increase.
“We were limited on the number of girls that graduated out,” Palmer said. “So, we’re bringing back a pretty young team that showed some talent last year and we’re hoping they’ll continue to develop off that.”
There are a couple of key losses due to graduation, most notably Jordan Cassidy. The sprinter was the divisional runner up in the 200 and then placed fifth at state in the 100 and eighth in the 200.
Belgrade also lost the services of junior distance runner Hannah Giese and junior sprinter Jenna Garvert. Both have opted not to compete this season.
But the Panthers do return plenty of talent led by Taylor Simon. The junior thrower advanced to state last year in the shot put after placing fourth at the divisional meet.
“Taylor Simon is our rock,” said Palmer. “She brings a real positive attitude everywhere she goes and not only that but when it comes to the shot put, she’s going to be a premier thrower in the state.”
Sprinter/hurdler Josie Blazina is also expected to be a key contributor.
“Josie Blazina last year was her first year coming out but showed a lot of promise in the hurdles,” said Palmer. “So, we have high expectations for her.”
Sisters Grace and Lilly Stewart return as well and will anchor the team in the middle distance races. Grace placed sixth in the 800 at divisional and was ninth at state.
“Our distance program this year, I see our 800, one-mile, and two-mile kind of having a big impact this year,” said Palmer. “Those kids did a lot of offseason training.”
Palmer also noted the potential Amari Meuchel in the middle distance races as well as fellow sophomore Taleah Wilson in the sprints.
“(Wilson) looks really strong and we have some big goals set for her this season,” he said.
A newcomer that Palmer said could have an immediate impact is junior Chloe Conatser, who was a member of the volleyball team this past fall.
“We kind of already see her as being a kid who could potentially help us in the mid-distance right away,” Palmer said.
With more than a foot of snow covering the football complex and track, it’s been a slow start during preseason practices. The track was cleared about a month ago, but they were still digging out runways and pits for the field events.
“Our field events are what are really hurting right now. We’re fortunate that we do have an indoor throwing arena where we can get in there and throw but it’s still not the same as getting to step in a ring,” said Palmer. “Our jumps program right now are really suffering because they can’t get to the pit. Whether it’s high jump, long jump, triple jump and pole vault those are feeling the biggest impact right now. But we’ll continue to get the snow off and every little bit we do seems to put us in a better direction. So, we’ll keep kind of grinding at it with a snow shovel.”
