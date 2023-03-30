100 Meter Dash

Numbers are down this season for Belgrade's boys but plenty of talent remains.

 Dan Chesnet

Heading into the season Belgrade head coach Scott Palmer was expecting a dip in participation for the boys’ track team. Typically, numbers are in the mid-60’s, but this year there are just 46 athletes participating in preseason practices.

The decline is due in part to a new program at the high school. Belgrade added baseball to its spring sports teams after the Montana High School Association sanctioned the sport in January of 2022.

Nick Gawarkiewicz

Nick Gawarkiewicz is among the returners for Belgrade's boys this season.
Josie Blazina

Josie Blazina is a returning hurdler and sprinter for Belgrade's girls.
Averie Gates

Avery Gates is among the returners for Belgrade's distance crew.

