...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4
inches.
* WHERE...Canyon Ferry Area, Helena Valley, Gallatin Valley and
Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any wet or slushy road surfaces during the
day will refreeze and become slippery this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Manhattan's boys were the District 5B Meet runner up a year ago.
With a little over 50 athletes participating in preseason practices, and a solid core returning, Adriana Norris is expecting good things from Manhattan’s track team this spring.
The second-year coach for the Tigers touted the abundance of talent among her veterans and the potential of her underclassmen.
“A really good number. I think we have quite a few returners, which is really good,” Norris said. “Out of that 51 we have 16 freshmen, so quite a big freshman class again this year and last year.”
There are some big shoes to fill, however. Standout sprinter Michael Swan, who placed in the 100, 200 and 400 at state a year ago, now competes at Montana State University. Manhattan also lost thrower Lane Holzworth to graduation and senior Payden Cantalupo, who placed at state in the 800, will not be returning due to a serious health ailment suffered during the basketball season.
“Unfortunately, we graduated quite a few of our standouts last year, Michael Swan, Lane Holzworth, so that was kind of a bummer,” said Norris. “But I really think we’re going to see some good things.”
Manhattan does return Jepson Randall, who set personal bests in the javelin and pole vault at state last year.
“He’s really showing some good things in the javelin already, so we’re pretty excited,” said Norris.
In addition, Norris noted the potential of sprinter Cole Pipal.
“I feel like he’s an underdog kid,” she said. “He was on two of our relays last year. I think he had a little bit of a hamstring injury right before state, so that kind of hindered a few things for him. But I actually think we’re going to see some really good things out of him. Practice has been going really well for him.”
Manhattan finished as the runner up at last year’s District 5B Meet, but Norris said it will be a challenge to claim hardware again.
“Our district is stacked, it’s hard,” she said. “Cole Pipal last year was ranked in the top 10 in the state and didn’t even make it out of our district with running a PR he had that day. So our district is hard.”
On the girls’ side, there are a handful of key returners who competed at state a year ago including Ella Miller. The sophomore reached the finals in the 100 and triple jump.
“She had a really good cross country season as well as the rest of those girls,” said Norris. “All the girls from our second-place cross country team are back out.”
Those other girls include Zoe Axtman, Ryen Gipe, and Miah Fenno. Axtman set a personal best in the 800 at last year’s state meet.
Norris also noted the potential of senior thrower Kaitlin Pavlik.
“She is already kind of doing some new technique things with the shot put and I’m super stoked,” said Norris. “I think she’s going to be a key component for us, especially in the throws.”
Manhattan is scheduled to begin the season April 1 in Belgrade.
“We would love to trophy both teams at districts, obviously divisionals and maybe even state,” said Norris. “I think we’re just going to have to see how it all comes together in the next few weeks. We have 16 freshmen, we have quite a few sophomores that are out from last year, so we’re kind of a young squad, which is hopeful for maybe a couple more years down the road. But I think we can have some good showings.”