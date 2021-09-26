Less than a week after competing in the highly competitive Mountain West Classic, local cross country runners were back in action Friday at another challenging meet in Butte.
Nearly 25 teams participated in the Butte Invitational at Highland View Golf Course and a slew of personal and season bests were set.
Belgrade’s boys posted the best team finish, placing 10th with a score of 333. Senior Sam Nash led the way with an 11th place finish with a time of 16:32.6.
Brodie Tirrell was the only other Panther to finish in the top 50. The sophomore was 49th with a time of 17:27.0.
The boys were rounded out by Aidan Brown (84th, 18:16.1), Kaden Lookhart 994th, 18:27.9), Owen Schmidt (124th, 19:05.6), John Nash (129th, 19:10.8), and Alex Tatarka (159th, 21:03.6).
Hannah Giese posted a time of 20:46.8 to finish 47th to lead Belgrade’s girls to a 15th place finish with 461 points. The sophomore was the only Panther in the top 50.
Belgrade’s other competitors were Grace Stewart (94th, 22:2.3), Justine Pommerville (96th, 22:32.6), Lily Stewart (23:21.5), Averie Gates (130th, 23:46.9), Gwendalyn Clingan (24:48.7), and Kyra Giese (27:49.5).
“Every week we are continuing to get better and stronger. And what stood out today for me was the courage and determination of all of the team today,” Belgrade head coach Matt Hommel said. “We fought hard and on the varsity side we really dug deep and had some great performances.
“Specifically I felt Hannah had her strongest race ever today and Sam just continues to build and get faster every week as well.”
Overall, six Belgrade girls and seven boys set personal bests at the meet. Pommerville had the best improvement for the varsity, cutting her time by 59 seconds.
Three Forks’ boys placed 20th with a score of 512, but competed without Garrett Golding. Head coach Tara Forsberg noted the team’s top runner sat out with a minor injury.
Bryon Fanning and Beau Johnston led the Wolves with times of 18:15.8 and 18:25.7, respectively, to place 83rd and 92nd. The team was rounded out by Jacob Ramsey (107th, 18:45.9), Cass Violett (133rd, 19:13.5), Jaron Berg (146th, 20:04.3), Rhett Violett (167th, 21:51.6), and Lucas Roberts (176th, 24:28.1).
Three Forks’ girls placed 14th with 439 points led by the effort of Jayden Woodland. The senior placed 27th with a time of 20:26.0.
Rounding out the Wolves was Bella Jones (89th,22:20.0), Ari Judd (90th, 22:22.8), Isabella Fink (23:10.1), Devyn Judd (143rd, 24:29.4), Grace Kluin (26.37.5).
“We’ve been battling some illness on both sides but they came back pretty well despite missing some practices and not being 100 percent,” said Forsberg. “I couldn’t be happier with both Wolves teams today.”
Nine of Three Forks’ runners set personal bests on the day, including a 33-second PR by Woodland and 31-second PR by Violett.
Manhattan’s boys placed 21st with a score of 545, while the girls were 17th with a 485. But Tigers head coach John Sillitti noted the teams are not competing at full strength.
“We were hit pretty hard by injury and illness this week so we weren’t close to full strength,” he said. “We still had a few PRs, most notably Carson Blanchard’s 38-second lifetime best. That’s a pretty big chunk for an experienced junior who has been racing since junior high.”
Blanchard led the Tigers by placing 27th in 17:52.2. He was followed by teammates Gus Stewart (123rd, 19:05.2), Bryce Anderson (125th, 19:05.9), Reed Hill (139th, 19:20.1), Andrew Bowen (143rd, 19:36.6), and William Rolando (158th, 21:03.6).
The top finisher for Manhattan’s girls was freshman Ella Miller, who placed 65th in 21:29.7. The team was rounded out by Saige Duffin (86th, 22:11.8), Miah Fenno (22:47.7), Zoe Axtman (122nd, 23:35.5), Ryen Gipe (136th, 24:08.5), and Sierra Blanchard (24:39.2).
“It feels like we’ve already faced our share of adversity this season,” said Sillitti. “We’ve been focused on getting everyone healthy so hopefully we can get back to running close to full strength for the next month.”