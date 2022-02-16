Belgrade entered the fourth quarter with a four-point lead Tuesday night. But a long offensive drought ultimately cost the team in an Eastern AA loss to Billings Senior.
The Panthers failed to score for nearly seven minutes between the third and fourth quarters, and Senior capitalized to rally for a 43-38 victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“I think we kind of got on our heels and we kind of stopped attacking the basket,” Panthers head coach Erin Nolte said. “We kind of live and die by the three and it kind of goes back to that same mentality, and we missed a couple threes. That’s hard to come back from in a close game.”
Nolte has embraced the team’s penchant for shooting 3’s and it paid off in the first half. McKenna Morris buried three 3-pointers prior to halftime, while Lelia Mamangun and Noami Reanier each added one, as the Panthers led by as many as nine.
But the hot shooting cooled off in the second half after Morris buried her fourth 3 with 5:11 in the third to give Belgrade a 23-21 lead. The junior scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the frame to help the Panthers take a 31-27 lead into the fourth.
But the Broncs (8-6, 7-4 Eastern AA) took control of the game during Belgrade’s lull and surged in front for good with a 9-0 run. All but two of those points came from the free throw line as the four-point deficit became a 36-31 lead.
“For the most part I thought it came down to us being disciplined in fouling. They ended up winning that game on the free throw line," Nolte said. “I don’t know how many points they scored on the floor. I think most of it came from the free throw line.”
Senior shot 12 of 16 from the stripe in the fourth quarter and made just two field goals. One of those was a 3 by Allie Cummings that stretched the lead to 39-33 with 2:15 remaining.
Belgrade got within three following a wild shot in the lane by Mamangun that actually went in and then a free throw by Morris. But the Broncs made 4 of 6 free throws over the final 55.4 seconds to seal the win.
Cummings finished with a team-high 15 points and a game-high seven rebounds.
Olivia Wegner had six points for Belgrade, while Mamangun and Reanier combined for 10.
With three games remaining in the regular season Belgrade (2-13, 2-9 Eastern AA) is currently the league’s No. 7 seed. The team travels to No. 1 Billings West Saturday and then travels to Bozeman (Feb. 24) before hosting Gallatin (Feb. 26).
Thus, there is still an opportunity to improve its seeding prior to hosting the divisional tournament March 3-5.
“You look at our conference and there’s two teams that are far above the rest. And the rest we are competing with,” said Nolte. “(Great Falls) CMR and Senior are the next top two and we came really close to beating them.”
Billings Senior 43, Belgrade 38
Senior 5 10 12 16 - 43
Belgrade 11 7 13 7 - 38
BILLINGS SENIOR (8-6) - Lauren Cummings 3 2-3 8, Nigeria Long-Westmoreland 1 2-4 4, Brenna Linse 1 3-6 5, Kennedy Venner 3 2-2 9, Jenna Wagner 0 0-0 0, Abby Thompson 0 0-0 0, Allie Cummings 5 4-7 15, Piper Jette 0 2-4 2. Totals: 13 15-26 43.
BELGRADE (2-13) - Olivia Wegner 2 2-2 6, Grace Garvert 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 7 1-2 18, Naomi Reanier 2 0-0 5, Abbie Morin 1 0-0 2, Khloey Robinson 1 0-0 2, Lelia Mamangun 2 0-0 5, Riley McMahon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-4 38.
3-point goals: BS 2 (Venner 1, A. Cummings 1), Bel 5 (Morris 3, Reanier 1, Mamangun 1).