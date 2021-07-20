While Gallatin Valley split a doubleheader against Helena on Friday, the Outlaws still head into the postseason with plenty of steam.
Gallatin Valley won 4 of 5 games to close out the regular season this past week, all against conference opponents, and has won 13 of its past 16 entering the Southern A District Tournament, which begins Thursday in Livingston.
The Outlaws (48-19, 15-5 Southern A) earned the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Anaconda in a first round game at 5 p.m. Thursday. The tournament runs through Sunday with the top two teams advancing to state July 29-Aug. 2 in Havre.
Three of Gallatin Valley’s final five regular season games were against Bozeman A. The Outlaws routed the Bucks 19-2 in a single seven inning game July 14.
Gallatin Valley scored 12 runs in the top the sixth to put the game away, and Cyrus Richardson led the charge by going 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and a triple.
Saturday the Outlaws hosted Bozeman A and swept the doubleheader 7-4 and 11-1. Gallatin Valley rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to win the opener.
Patrick Dietz earned the victory on the mound in Game 1, scattering four hits an striking out five. Logan Vasarella did not allow a hit in two innings of relief and had a strike out to pick up the save.
In Game 2, Gallatin Valley never trailed after scoring two runs in the first. Cyrus Richardson was 2 for 4 with a triple, while Isaac Richardson and Josh Wisecarver each had a double. Brody Ayers finished 3 for 3.
On the hill, Bo Hays threw a 1-hitter and struck out 10.
The Outlaws also hosted Helena Friday and salvaged a split after losing the opener 4-2. They bounced back to win the second 3-2.
Helena, which finished as the No. 4 seed and plays Dillon in a first round game Thursday, scored two runs in the sixth en route to winning the opener. Ayers was saddled with the loss on the mound after allowing seven hits and walking three. He also tallied six strike outs.
In Game 2, the Outlaws scored the game-winning run in the fourth after Helena had tied the contest at 2-2 in the second. Cyrus Richardson led the offense by going 3 for 3 with an RBI, while Ayers was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Josh Majors finished 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles, while Isaac Richardson also belted a double as Gallatin Valley tallied nine hits.
Southern A District Tournament
(at Livingston)
Thursday’s schedule
Dillon vs. Helena, 9 a.m.
Livingston vs. Belgrade, 11:30 a.m.
Bozeman A vs. Butte, 2 p.m.
Anaconda vs. Gallatin Valley, 5 p.m.
Boxscores
Gallatin Valley 19, Bozeman 2
Gallatin Valley 000 52(12) - 19 17 4
Bozeman 010 01 0 - 2 1 3
Patrick Dietz, Bo Hays (4) and n/a. Hayden Roethle, Dillon Farne (4), Ben Schmidt (6) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (45-18) - Brady Jones 1-3 (HR), Trevor Doud 2-5, Isaac Richardson 2-6 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 3-5 (2 2B, 3B), Brody Ayers 2-5, Hays 2-3 (2B), Josh Wisecarver 0-1, Dietz 2-3, Josh Majors 1-2, Logan Vasarella 2-3.
BOZEMAN A (17-30) - Zane Haarer 0-1, Justin Garcia 0-1, Farne 0-2, Josh Woodberry 0-3, Austin Cooper 1-3, Jadin Frandsen 0-3, Cole Smith 0-2, Nate Pailthorpe 0-1, CJ Shirley 0-1, Sawyer Brasseur 0-1, Ben Schmidt 0-2.
Helena 4, Gallatin Valley 2
Helena 101 002 0 - 4 7 1
Gallatin Valley 001 100 0 - 2 7 1
Walker Bennet and n/a. Brody Ayers, Josh Majors (6) and n/a.
HELENA - Sam Ark 1-3, Eric Cockhill 0-3, Tycen Mooney 1-4, Hunter Wallis 2-4 (2B), Tyler Roberts 0-3, Matt Golemon 0-4, Will Lyng 2-3 (2B), Colt Tiejte 1-3, Bo Bahmiller 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (45-19) - Brady Jones 1-4, Trevor Doud 0-3, Isaac Richardson 2-4 (3B), Cyrus Richardson 1-3, Ayers 0-3, Bo Hays 2-3 (2B), Josh Wisecarver 0-2, Patrick Dietz 0-2, Logan Vasarella 0-1, Majors 1-1.
Gallatin Valley 3, Helena 2
Helena 020 000 0 - 2 9 0
Gallatin Valley 200 100 x - 3 9 0
Tyler Cutler, Luke Dowdy (4) and n/a. Brandon Beedie, Josh Majors (7) and n/a.
HELENA - Sam Ark 1-4, Eric Cockhill 0-3, Tycen Mooney 1-4, Hunter Wallis 0-3, Walker Bennett 0-2, Will Lyng 2-3, Lance Bratlein 0-3, Colt Tiejte 3-3 (2B), Bo Bahmiller 2-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (46-19) - Brady Jones 0-3, Trevor Doud 0-4, Isaac Richardson 1-2 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 3-3 (2B), Brody Ayers 2-4, Josh Wisecarver 1-2, Patrick Dietz 0-3, Majors 2-2 (2 2B).
Gallatin Valley 7, Bozeman 4
Bozeman 110 020 0 - 4 4 3
Gallatin Valley 030 211 x - 7 4 2
Justin Garcia, Nate Pailthorpe (6) and n/a. Patrick Dietz, Logan Vasarella (6) and n/a.
BOZEMAN - Zane Haarer 1-3 (2B), Quinn Pershing 0-1, Dillon Farne 2-4, Cole Smith 1-2, Josh Woodberry 0-2, Jadin Frandsen 0-3, Austin Cooper 0-3, Pailthorpe 0-2, Sawyer Brasseur 0-3, Hayden Roethle 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (47-19) - Brady Jones 1-3, Trevor Doud 0-1, Isaac Richardson 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Austin Devers 0-2, Brody Ayers 1-3, Bo Hays 0-2, Josh Wisecarver 1-4, Jaxson Kloote 0-1, Josh Majors 0-1.
Gallatin Valley 11, Bozeman 1
Bozeman 000 010 - 1 1 2
Gallatin Valley 201 134 - 11 12 2
Quinn Pershing, Nate Pailthorpe (6) and n/a. Bo Hays and n/a.
BOZEMAN - Zane Haarer 0-3, Dillon Farne 0-3, Cole Smith 0-3, Josh Woodberry 0-3, Austin Cooper 1-3, Jadin Frandsen 0-2, Nate Pailthorpe 0-2, CJ Shirley 0-0, Ben Schmidt 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (48-19) - Brady Jones 1-4, Trevor Doud 2-3, Isaac Richardson 1-3 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 2-4 (3B), Brody Ayers 3-3, Hays 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 1-4 (2B), Patrick Dietz 1-3, Garrett Penny 1-2.