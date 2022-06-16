The Gallatin Valley Outlaws welcomed five teams across Montana and Wyoming to Three Forks for the 23rd Annual GVO Memorial Tournament over the weekend, amassing a 3-2 record at Imerys Field.
The Outlaws came out swinging Thursday with an opening win against the Lewistown Redbirds, winning 9-3 after a slow first two innings.
The opener featured an early 3-0 lead from Lewistown’s squad, but it proved to be the only three runs the team would amount. The Outlaws tied up the game in the bottom of the third with three runs before taking the reins, scoring six in the bottom of the fourth.
Those nine runs would be the height of the scoring stretch for the Outlaws, taking a win before sunset and moving onto three more days of baseball.
“We’ve struggled offensively a little bit this year, so what we’re really hoping is this weekend we can get some good at-bats and give a good approach and be on time with some guys. And that way, hopefully this will kind of leap frog us into the rest of the season,” head coach Duwayne Scott said after the team’s victory against the Redbirds.
The Outlaws’ second game was a closer bout as the Cody Cubs handed them their first tournament loss with a 9-6 win.
The Cubs took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second before the Outlaws got a run back in the third. After a fifth inning where both teams notched four runs, Cody took a late lead with one run in the sixth inning and two in the seventh.
After a wire-to-wire defeat, the Outlaws bounced back against the Havre Northstars with a 5-0 victory.
They started hot with a 2-0 lead while the game’s pitcher, Josh Majors, shut down the Northstars while having an impressive 2.50 strikeout to walk ratio.
Gallatin Valley’s Brady Jones had an impressive outing with two runs and an RBI on three hits with a perfect batting average.
The Outlaws’ game against the Bitterroot Red Sox played out opposite of the Northstars match up as Gallatin Valley went scoreless in a 9-0 defeat to the Red Sox.
An early 4-0 run for Bitterroot spelt doom for the Outlaws, leaving them little room to come back while keeping the home team to a .238 batting average. The lack of run production was the anomaly and the only scoreless game in the tournament for Gallatin Valley.
Game 5 for the Outlaws was much of the same as Games 1 and 3, blowing out the Dillon Cubs 15-3 with five players scoring two or more runs in a rout of the visitors.
The Outlaws started off early with an electric seven runs in the bottom of the first and carried that momentum for three straight innings with two in the bottom of the second and six in the bottom of the third.
Shortstop Brody Ayers scored three runs and had four RBIs in a dominant performance in which he connected on every at-bat. Majors also raked in three runs for the lopsided victory.
Pitcher Marcus Hollen also played nicely on the mound with a serviceable 4.20 ERA, only allowing three runs the entire game.
“You know, I think that the seniors know this was kind of their last hurrah on their home field for their home tournament,” Scott said in response a question about the attitude of the team. “And I think they have to play with a little bit of extra energy.”
Gallatin Valley (18-12) is back in action this weekend at a tournament in Lewistown. It will cap the third consecutive tournament for the team.
Cody 9, Gallatin Valley 6
Cody 020 041 2 - 9 9 0
Gallatin Valley 001 040 1 - 6 7 3
Jack Schroeder, Ty Peterson (5), Jayvin McAlmond (5), Trey Thomasson (7) and n/a. Bo Hays, Mason Engbretson (6) and Wyatt Bodenheimer (7) and n/a.
CODY - Eli Johnston 1-3, Trey Schroeder 1-3 (3B), Jack Schroeder 1-3, Dominic Phillips 1-3 (2B), Wyatt Carlson 1-4 (2B), Jace Jarrett 0-3, Ben Reinker 1-4, Peterson 1-3, McAlmond 0-0, Thomasson 2-4 (2B).
GALLATIN VALLEY (16-11) - Marcus Holen 1-3 (2B), Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Majors 1-4, Brody Ayers 1-2 (3B), Colten Hayder 0-2, Cyrus Richardson 1-2, Hays 1-1, Reid Woodward 0-3, Garrett Penny 0-2, Bodenheimer 0-1, Logan Vasarella 2-3.
Gallatin Valley 5, Havre 0
Havre 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Gallatin Valley 200 030 x - 5 12 0
Brody Nanini, Lane Kinsella (5) and n/a. Josh Majors and n/a.
HAVRE - Eli Cloninger 1-2, Theron Peterson 0-1, Nanini 0-2, Kinsella 0-1, Jevin Jenkins 1-3, Trenton Maloughney 0-2, Drake Berreth 0-3, Kale Reno 0-3, Terek Shipp 0-2, Ezra Pyle 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (17-11) - Marcus Holen 0-4, Brady Jones 3-3 (2B), Bo Hays 3-4 (2B), Brody Ayers 1-4 (2B), Colten Hayder 2-4, Cyrus Richardson 2-3, Mayson Shivley 1-2, Wyatt Bodenheimer 0-3, Lane Chase 0-3.
Bitterroot 9, Gallatin Valley 0
Bitteroot 405 000 - 9 10 2
Gallatin Valley 000 00x - 0 5 3
Mason Anderson and n/a. Colten Hayder, Wyatt Bodenheimer (3) and n/a.
BITTERROOT - Aaron Hickey 3-4 (2B), Aaron Springer 2-4, Sawyer Townsend 1-4, Connor Ekin 1-2, Bridger Huxtable 1-2 (2B), Jacob Westberry 0-1, Taylor Nead 1-3, Esten Pierce 0-2, Paul Brennaman 1-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (17-12) - Marcus Holen 0-3, Brady Jones 0-2, Reid Woodward 0-0, Mason Engbretson 0-1, Bo Hays 1-2, Brody Ayers 1-2, Josh Majors 2-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Mayson Shivley 0-3, Lane Chase 0-1, Logan Vasarella 1-2.
Gallatin Valley 15, Dillon 3
Dillon 010 11 - 3 6 4
Gallatin Valley 726 0x - 15 8 1 Ryleigh Plovanic, Jerry Haro Mora (3)
and n/a. Marcus Holen and n/a.
DILLON - Conner Vezina 1-3 (2B), Kale Konen 0-3, Cohen Hartman 0-1, Anthony Macias 2-2, Tyler Lagunas 2-3, Sawyer Tackett 0-2, Dillan Kissik 0-1, Tayler Handlos 1-2, Damon Skradski 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (18-12) - Logan Vasareall 1-2, Brady Jones 0-1, Mason Engbretson 0-1, Bo Hays 1-2, Wyatt Bodenheimer 0-1, Brody Ayers 2-2 (2B), Josh Majors 1-2, Colten Hayder 1-2, Cyrus Richardson 2-3, Reid Woodward 0-3.