THREE FORKS — There was plenty at stake Thursday night between two longtime rivals and neither team backed down in a key District 5B clash.
In a contest that included three technical fouls and fierce competition throughout, Three Forks survived a last second shot in regulation and then defeated Manhattan 68-62 in overtime in front of a raucous hometown crowd. It was a big win for the Wolves with the No. 1 seed at the district tournament on the line.
“It was a tournament atmosphere for a conference title,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said. “If we win Saturday we’re for sure conference champions.”
The Wolves stumbled, however, on Saturday and lost to Townsend 52-49 to finish the conference portion of the season with a 7-3 record. Should Manhattan and Townsend also finish with the same league mark next week, the No. 1 seed would be determined via a tiebreaker.
“Unfortunately we didn't play well enough to win,” said Hauser. “Couldn't hit a shot. Rough night shooting.”
Manhattan bounced back on Friday to beat Whitehall 65-51 to improve to 6-3 in conference and 9-5 overall.
Thursday, it appeared the Tigers were on the verge of breaking the game open midway through the second quarter after Jace Deming and Michael Stewart buried 3’s for a 21-12 lead. But Three Forks closed out the half on a wild 12-3 run.
Five of those points came without a single second coming off the clock after Colten Hayder and Shane Williams each made a pair of free throws following fouls, and then Hunter Feddes added another after Manhattan head coach Mike Deming was whistled for a technical.
Three Forks eventually tied the game at 24 heading into halftime and it was knotted at 41 going into the fourth quarter. Two technicals — one on each team — was called in the third quarter, and the Tigers rallied to tie it by the end of the frame after falling behind by six.
“I told my kids we have to hold our composure and both teams got a little heated as always,” said Hauser. “It’s a rivalry and a big game, and it was fun.”
Manhattan was dealt two blows in the fourth quarter when juniors Callin Fenno and Jace Deming each fouled out. The duo had combined for 15 points, but more importantly, handled the majority of the point guard duties.
“They were both playing pretty good defense and they’re leading the team,” said coach Deming. “But I think it was a great opportunity to get some of these sophomores some opportunities to play in a really tight game, loud game and intense game. So that experience should pay off down the road for us.”
Sophomore Michael Stewart buried a 3 to give the Tigers a 53-51 lead with 2:13 left in regulation, and freshman Sam Stewart later tied it at 55 on a dunk after Three Forks had regained the lead on a bucket by Dylan Swenson.
But it was the play of Carson Woodland that Hauser noted as having the biggest impact down the stretch in regulation.
“We got in foul trouble as well and Carson comes off the bench and gets three or four rebounds, couple jump balls, and takes a charge on Fenno for his fifth foul,” he said. “That’s our seventh, eighth guy coming in and doing things like that. That’s how you win ball games when guys come in off the bench and create like that for you.”
Without Jace Deming and Fenno to contend with in overtime, the Wolves quickly jumped out to a six-point lead, 63-57, on 3’s by Hunter Feddes and Swenson. The Tigers were only able to get as close as four points, 63-59, from there on a pair of free throws by Michael Stewart with 2:22 remaining.
“I was real happy with the way we played in overtime without our two junior captains, and they (the Wolves) made some big threes,” said coach Deming. “I thought Hunter made some big threes in the corner on us that was just the difference maker.”
Feddes, who finished with a team-high 16 points, buried three 3’s in the contest. The sophomore led five Wolves in double figures.
“We got to pressure them a little bit (without Jace Deming and Fenno) and that’s how we got our lead in overtime,” said Hauser. “Kind of had a good feeling once we got it to overtime.”
Manhattan was led by Michael and Sam Stewart, who tallied 23 and 21 points, respectively. They combined for six 3’s and went 8 of 11 from the line.
“It was a great environment, great atmosphere, great intensity and both teams played very hard,” said coach Deming.
Swenson led the charge for the Wolves against Townsend, finishing with a team-high 15 points. Colten Hayder and Caleb Van Vleet also reached double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Friday, Michael Stewart tallied a game-high 26 points to lead the Tigers to victory. The sophomore buried five 3’s in the contest.
Sam Stewart added 14 points, while Fenno had 10.
Manhattan wraps up the regular season with games against Park Coun-ty (Livingston) and Big Timber Thursday and Saturday, while Three Forks (8-8) plays East Helena and Columbus Friday and Saturday.
The District 5B Tournament will be held Feb. 16-18 in Belgrade.
“There’s some very good teams in our league,” said coach Deming. “So you have to be able to get ready to play every night because the 5B is tough and you can’t overlook anybody. The tournament’s just going to be a dynamite setting for fans if they want to watch some great basketball.”
Three Forks 68, Manhattan 62
Manhattan 15 9 17 14 7 - 62
Three Forks 7 17 17 14 13 - 68
MANHATTAN (8-5) - Callin Fenno 3 1-3 8, Jace Deming 2 1-2 7, Michael Stewart 7 4-7 23, Sam Stewart 8 4-4 21, Chance Fenno 0 0-1 0, Landuyn Benson 0 0-2 0, Luke Randall 0 1-4 1, George Stenberg 1 0-2 2. Totals: 23 11-25 62.
THREE FORKS (8-7) - Caleb VanVleet 4 5-6 14, Carson Woodland 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swensn 3 3-6 10, Shane Williams 2 9-11 13, Colten Hayder 3 6-6 12, Hunter Feddes 5 3-4 16, Tallyn McCauley 0 0-0 0, Sam Tesoro 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 26-33 68.
3-point goals: 9 (M. Stewart 5, Deming 2, C. Fenno 1, S. Stewart 1), TF 6 (Feddes 3, VanVleet 1, Swenson 1, Tesoro 1).
Manhattan 65, Whitehall 51
Whitehall 7 11 18 15 - 51
Manhattan 24 14 14 13 - 65
WHITEHALL (2-11) - Chance Grimes 2 1-2 7, Parker Wagner 2 0-0 5, Ashton Pochelon 3 2-2 9, Gavin French 4 2-2 10, Tucker Huckabu 1 0-0 3, Joe Penny 1 1-2 3, Blake Becker 1 0-0 2, Karson McMillan 4 3-4 12. Totals: 18 9-12 51.
MANHATTAN (9-5) - Callin Fenno 3 3-4 10, Jace Deming 1 0-0 3, Gabe Johnson 1 0-0 2, Michael Stewart 10 1-1 26, Sam Stewart 6 0-0 14, Chance Fenno 1 1-2 4, Landyn Benson 2 2-2 6, Luke Randall 0 0-0 0, George Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Cole Pipal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-10 65.
3-point goals: Whi 6 (Grimes 2, Wagner 1, Pochelon 1, Huckabu 1, McMillan 1), Man 10 (M. Stewart 5, S. Stewart 2, Ca. Fenno 1, Deming 1, Ch. Fenno 1).
Townsend 52, Three Forks 49
Three Forks 12 10 11 16 - 49
Townsend 16 9 10 17 - 52
THREE FORKS (8-8) - Caleb Van Vleet 4 2-4 10, Carson Woodland 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Anderson 0 0-0 0, Dylan Swenson 6 1-4 15, Shane Williams 2 5-8 9, Colten Hayder 4 5-6 13, Hunter Feddes 1 0-0 2, Tallyn McCauley 0 0-1 0. Totals: 17 13-23 48.
TOWNSEND (10-5) - Ryedan Reed 3 0-0 6, Deegan Mattson 1 1-2 3, Ryan Racht 6 4-7 17, Camden Ferguson 3 0-0 9, Jesus Garcia 3 5-7 11, Kade Newman 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Horne 1 0-2 3, Eric Eichinger 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 10-17 52.
3-point goals: TF 2 (Swenson 2), Tow 6 (Ferguson 3, Racht 1, Horne 1, Eichenger 1).