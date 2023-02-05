Shane Williams

Three Forks’ Shane Williams, left, dribbles the ball as Manhattan’s Jace Deming defends Thursday night.

 Dan Chesnet

THREE FORKS — There was plenty at stake Thursday night between two longtime rivals and neither team backed down in a key District 5B clash.

In a contest that included three technical fouls and fierce competition throughout, Three Forks survived a last second shot in regulation and then defeated Manhattan 68-62 in overtime in front of a raucous hometown crowd. It was a big win for the Wolves with the No. 1 seed at the district tournament on the line.

Luke Randall

Manhattan’s Luke Randall, left, and Three Forks’ Tallyn McCauley battle for position on a free throw attempt Thursday night.
Caleb VanVleet

Three Forks’ Dylan Swenson, left, drives past Manhattan’s Callin Fenno while dribbling into the pain Thursday night.



