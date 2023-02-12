Brianne Flikkema

Bozeman’s Brynn King (from top), Belgrade’s Brianne Flikkema and Missoula Hellgate’s Emily Hensiek compete in the 100 fly Feb. 11 2023 at the state swim meet in Great Falls.

 Photo courtesy of Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours

Belgrade’s swim teams wrapped up the season Saturday at the State AA meet in fine fashion at the Swarthout Fieldhouse in Great Falls.

Nine school records were set — six by the girls and three by the boys — and the second-year program boasted it first-ever state placers. Brianne Flikkema and Troy Kendall each placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke to become the first to reach the podium.

Boys Relay

Belgrade and Columbia Falls swimmers crouch on the blocks for the start of the boys 200 free relay at the 2023 state swim meet in Great Falls.

