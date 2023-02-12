Belgrade’s swim teams wrapped up the season Saturday at the State AA meet in fine fashion at the Swarthout Fieldhouse in Great Falls.
Nine school records were set — six by the girls and three by the boys — and the second-year program boasted it first-ever state placers. Brianne Flikkema and Troy Kendall each placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke to become the first to reach the podium.
While the boys placed 12th among 16 teams with 33 points, and the girls were 13th with 21, head coach Caty Flikkema noted the valuable experience her athletes gained.
“Our focus for these first couple of years is just getting people to be able to swim at state,” she said. “How many of our kids can we get in swimming and we had 12 of our 15 kids who were able to swim in an individual event there. And once again, a lot of our kids are first-year, and a few second-year swimmers, so it’s kind of big deal that they’re even getting in. And of course we have our kids that have been swimming longer and they’re the ones that are placing.”
Kendall posted a time of 1:08.78 in the 100 breaststroke and was ninth in the 50 free (23.97). The senior also swam legs on the 200 medley relay (11th, 1:56.08) and 200 free relay (10th, 1:43.40).
Both relays set school records with Kody Jensen, Robert McNeil and Mario Vanni joining Kendall on the 200 medley relay. Jack Nash, Jensen and Vanni swam on the 200 free relay.
Jensen earned an 8th place finish in the 100 free with a school record time of 53.99 and was 12th in the 50 free (24.25), while the 400 free relay (Carter Lorash, Carl Schuneman, McNeil, Nash) was 11th with a time of 5:04.14.
Brianne Flikkema set school records in the breaststroke (1:13.49) and 100 butterfly (9th, 1:06.24). Flikkema also helped the 400 relay, which included Nicole Berger, Jaidan Dressler and AJ Lilyquist, post a record time of 4:23.75.
Lilyquist, a freshman, also set a pair of individual school records in the 100 free (10th, 57.73) and 200 free (12th, 2:08.57).
The 200 free relay (Adison Blank, Brianne Flikkema, Berger, Lilyquist) rewrote the record book too, with a time of 2:00.29.
State AA Meet
AA girls team scores: Great Falls 177, Great Falls CMR 162, Missoula Big Sky 160, Kalispell Glacier 141, Missoula Sentinel 135, Billings Skyview 122, Billings West 92, Helena 69, Billings Senior 69, Bozeman 49, Missoula Hellgate 39, Bozeman Gallatin 35, Belgrade 21, Kalispell Flathead 6, Butte 4, Helena Capital 3.
AA boys team scores: Missoula Hellgate 220, Kalispell Glacier 148, Billings West 136, Missoula Sentinel 117, Bozeman Gallatin 116, Bozeman 110, Great Falls 109, Helena 95, Billings Skyview 68, Helena Capital 63, Billings Senior 48, Belgrade 33, Great Falls CMR 14, Kalispell Flathead 10, Butte 6, Missoula Big Sky 6.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:50.22. 2, CM Russell High School 'A' 1:51.57. 3, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:51.68. 4, Missoula Big Sky Loyola 'A' 1:51.72. 5, Billings West High School 'A' 1:54.74. 6, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:55.44. (C - Final) 7, Glacier High School 'A' 1:59.17. 8, Helena High School 'A' 2:00.32. 9, Billings Senior High School 'A' 2:00.72. 10, Gallatin High School 'A' 2:02.68. 11, Bozeman High School 'A' 2:03.44. 12, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 2:04.53.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:42.01. 2, Billings West High School 'A' 1:43.85. 3, Glacier High School 'A' 1:43.93. 4, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:44.77. 5, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:46.58. 6, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:48.68. (C - Final) 7, Helena High School 'A' 1:46.93. 8, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:48.43. 9, Capital High School 'A' 1:49.04. 10, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:50.76. 11, Belgrade High School 'A' 1:56.08. 12, Billings Senior High School 'A' 1:59.38.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Stack, Ella J, Big Sky/Loyola, 1:56.86. 2, Gibbons, Olivia, Glacier, 1:56.96. 3, La, Aeri L, Sentinel, 1:59.61. 4, Gilluly, Laine A, Senior, 2:00.87. 5, Thomas, Kaitlyn F, CM Russell, 2:01.15. 6, Klein, Addilyn M, Skyview, 2:02.04. (C - Final) 7, Carey, Lexi J, Skyview, 1:59.11. 8, Woldtvedt, Grace E, Great Falls, 2:02.24. 9, Cancro, Ava, West, 2:04.96. 10, Taylor, Madison, Glacier, 2:05.60. 11, Hanson, Mackenzie, West, 2:05.96. 12, Lilyquist, AJ J, Belgrade, 2:08.57.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Westenfelder, Leo S, Hellgate, 1:51.21. 2, Cochran, Lincoln, Capital, 1:53.14. 3, Boyer, B R, Bozeman, 1:53.41. 4, Pizzolato, Sennett, Senior, 1:55.92. 5, Jay, Jaricho E, Great Falls, 1:59.24. 6, McNeil, Ed, Glacier, 2:01.77. (C - Final) 7, Hommerding, Luke J, Sentinel, 1:55.81. 8, Clapper, Marcus, Gallatin, 1:58.52. 9, Long, Chris S, Great Falls, 1:59.02. 10, Stetson, Finn R, Hellgate, 2:02.81. 11, Usmonov, Ardasher F, Gallatin, 2:04.32. 12, Geddes, Ajax, Bozeman, 2:05.43.
Girls 200 Yard IM Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Lewis, Elly M, Big Sky/Loyola, 2:12.56. 2, Benjamin, Crystal G, Skyview, 2:12.69. 3, Hardy, Myrka, Senior, 2:14.33. 4, Hicks, Eva, Helena High, 2:17.00. 5, McGaughy, Madeleine, Glacier, 2:18.01. 6, TenNapel, Julia R, Great Falls, 2:18.55. (C - Final) 7, Maganito, Elina G, Gallatin, 2:18.65. 8, Vornbrock, Hanna, Glacier, 2:23.47. 9, Oser, Taryn, Helena High, 2:24.20. 10, Hubbard, Alexis H, Bozeman, 2:25.71. 11, Lynch, Delaney, Capital, 2:25.86. 12, Hanson, Danielle, West, 2:29.55.
Boys 200 Yard IM Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Goetsch, Devin, Helena High, 1:59.87. 2, Pizzolato, Syler, Senior, 2:03.32. 3, Brown, Ethan R, Skyview, 2:06.08. 4, Schermerhorn, Michael J, Hellgate, 2:10.42. 5, Hiday, Noah J, Sentinel, 2:10.95. 6, Nave, Paul J, Gallatin, 2:11.90. (C - Final) 7, Wendt, Samuel C, West, 2:15.62. 8, Wahl, Thomas D, Great Falls, 2:22.15. 9, Brokaw, Griffin, Bozeman, 2:24.66. 10, Trettin, Teagan, Helena High, 2:25.42. 11, Braun, Kei, Gallatin, 2:26.75. 12, Bergman, Aaron T, Gallatin, 2:28.31.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Lewis, Addy E, Big Sky/Loyola, 23.74. 2, Ascher, Adalynn L, Sentinel, 24.10. 3, Pachek, Bella A, Great Falls, 24.45. 4, Kolsch, Taylor, CM Russell, 25.47. 5, Dean, Maggie, Glacier, 25.71. 6, Gray, Onika, CM Russell, 25.88. (C - Final) 7, Hensiek, Emily R, Hellgate, 26.10. 8, Wandler, Grace M, Hellgate, 26.14. 9, Deaton, Brookelyn S, Sentinel, 26.19. 10, Lane, Emma, Glacier, 26.48. 11, Moore, Alexandra, West, 26.67. 12, Richert, Sierra K, Senior, 26.76.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Keim, Isaac, Glacier, 22.21. 2, Murphree, Sean M, Hellgate, 22.33. 3, Anderson, Scott H, Great Falls, 22.54. 4, Urban, Isaac, Capital, 22.87. 5, Hanson, McGuire, West, 22.94. 6, Dennison, Wesley S, Hellgate, 23.37. (C - Final) 7, Neese, Dylan, Skyview, 23.55. 8, Speidel, Slade S, Big Sky/Loyola, 23.70. 9, Kendall, Troy, Belgrade, 23.97. 10, Stiffarm, Shayne A, Sentinel, 24.05. 11, Thornblade, Elliot E, Hellgate, 24.21. 12, Jensen, Kody C, Belgrade, 24.25.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Lewis, Addy E, Big Sky/Loyola, 57.55. 2, Hicks, Eva, Helena High, 59.83. 3, Hatzenbeller, Georgia G, CM Russell, 59.90. 4, Sheridan, Lola K, West, 1:02.06. 5, Kingsland, Ella M, Great Falls, 1:02.72. 6, Kaufman, Claire J, Skyview, 1:03.65. (C - Final) 7, Hensiek, Emily R, Hellgate, 1:04.70. 8, King, Brynn T, Bozeman, 1:05.38. 9, Flikkema, Brianne L, Belgrade, 1:06.24. 10, Lund, Julia R, West, 1:06.95. 11, Remmers, Maddie L, Big Sky/Loyola, 1:07.78. 12, Camp, Karys, Glacier, 1:08.85.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Mizner, Connor F, Sentinel, 52.85. 2, Pizzolato, Syler, Senior, 54.37. 3, Goetsch, Devin, Helena High, 54.60. 4, Schermerhorn, Michael J, Hellgate, 56.13. 5, Stout, Xander, Glacier, 57.09. 6, Smith, Jared C, Hellgate, 57.89. (C - Final) 7, Hanson, McGuire, West, 58.02. 8, Neese, Dylan, Skyview, 1:00.72. 9, Dyk, Ian, Gallatin, 1:01.78. 10, Stiffarm, Shayne A, Sentinel, 1:02.03. 11, Teerink, Cameron, West, 1:02.66. 12, Rodriguez, Caleb, West, 1:03.90.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Gibbons, Olivia, Glacier, 53.69. 2, Pachek, Bella A, Great Falls, 53.83. 3, Stack, Ella J, Big Sky/Loyola, 54.16. 4, Klein, Addilyn M, Skyview, 55.17. 5, Deaton, Brookelyn S, Sentinel, 56.09. 6, La, Aeri L, Sentinel, 56.19. (C - Final) 7, Woldtvedt, Grace E, Great Falls, 56.22. 8, Dean, Maggie, Glacier, 56.30. 9, King, Brynn T, Bozeman, 57.23. 10, Lilyquist, AJ J, Belgrade, 57.73. 11, Kropf, Anna, CM Russell, 58.41. 12, Gray, Onika, CM Russell, 58.98.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Keim, Isaac, Glacier, 48.70. 2, Anderson, Scott H, Great Falls, 49.20. 3, Githens, Daniel E, West, 50.44. 4, Stevens, Eli S, Bozeman, 50.84. 5, Clapper, Alex, Gallatin, 51.96. 6, Sonderegger, Jakob, Glacier, 52.16. (C - Final) 7, Smith, Jared C, Hellgate, 53.33. 8, Jensen, Kody C, Belgrade, 53.99. 9, Seagrave, Otto J, Hellgate, 54.03. 10, Wendt, Samuel C, West, 54.13. 11, Riggin, Jace R, Great Falls, 54.30. 12, Speidel, Slade S, Big Sky/Loyola, 55.23.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Lewis, Elly M, Big Sky/Loyola, 5:15.50. 2, Carey, Lexi J, Skyview, 5:19.36. 3, Gilluly, Laine A, Senior, 5:24.52. 4, Cancro, Ava, West, 5:26.97. 5, Sheridan, Lola K, West, 5:28.30. 6, Hanson, Mackenzie, West, 5:34.30. (C - Final) 7, Taylor, Madison, Glacier, 5:37.12. 8, Guter, Emma L, Great Falls, 5:38.07. 9, Maganito, Elina G, Gallatin, 5:45.18. 10, Amundson, Corina D, Bozeman, 5:55.79. 11, Irvine, Hazel L, Bozeman, 5:56.24. 12, Wippert, Jaycie, West, 5:56.37.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Krattiger, Garrett, Helena High, 4:50.26. 2, Westenfelder, Leo S, Hellgate, 5:03.88. 3, Brown, Ethan R, Skyview, 5:04.33. 4, Urban, Isaac, Capital, 5:06.84. 5, Zarbock, Tyler J, West, 5:09.01. 6, Boyer, B R, Bozeman, 5:12.95. (C - Final) 7, Pizzolato, Sennett, Senior, 5:14.51. 8, Hommerding, Luke J, Sentinel, 5:19.52. 9, Jay, Jaricho E, Great Falls, 5:24.67. 10, Geddes, Ajax, Bozeman, 5:34.33. 11, Oberg, Ryan, Capital, 5:42.73. 12, Gautam, Madhav, Glacier, 5:56.22.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, CM Russell High School 'A' 1:39.26. 2, Glacier High School 'A' 1:40.75. 3, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:43.66. 4, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:46.10. 5, Helena High School 'A' 1:48.12. 6, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:48.77. (C - Final) 7, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:49.50. 8, Billings West High School 'A' 1:50.12. 9, Missoula Big Sky Loyola 'A' 1:50.18. 10, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:51.60. 11, Butte High School 'A' 1:54.50. 12, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:55.12.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:33.78. 2, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:35.42. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:37.51. 4, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:37.78. 5, Glacier High School 'A' 1:38.02. 6, Helena High School 'A' 1:38.22. (C - Final) 7, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:38.88. 8, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:39.08. 9, Capital High School 'A' 1:40.48. 10, Belgrade High School 'A' 1:43.40. 11, Billings West High School 'A' 1:44.33. 12, Billings Senior High School 'A' 1:47.19.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Kolsch, Taylor, CM Russell, 58.27. 2, Thomas, Kaitlyn F, CM Russell, 58.38. 3, Ascher, Adalynn L, Sentinel, 59.17. 4, Kingsland, Ella M, Great Falls, 59.57. 5, Kropf, Anna, CM Russell, 1:01.44. 6, Guter, Emma L, Great Falls, 1:02.45. (C - Final) 7, Spear, Malea F, Sentinel, 1:02.36. 8, Kaufman, Claire J, Skyview, 1:03.41. 9, Gerhart, Victoria K, Big Sky/Loyola, 1:03.82. 10, Lund, Julia R, West, 1:05.23. 11, McAnally, Emily, Helena High, 1:07.71. 12, Melnick, Lucy, Glacier, 1:08.55.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Krattiger, Garrett, Helena High, 51.46. 2, Mizner, Connor F, Sentinel, 54.68. 3, Githens, Daniel E, West, 55.23. 4, Stevens, Eli S, Bozeman, 58.04. 5, Dennison, Wesley S, Hellgate, 58.59. 6, Clapper, Alex, Gallatin, 1:00.14. (C - Final) 7, Rosenthal, Nolan, Glacier, 1:01.62. 8, Teerink, Cameron, West, 1:01.81. 9, Clark, Caiden, Skyview, 1:04.65. 10, Key, Ridley K, Hellgate, 1:06.37. 11, Rosen, Max L, Hellgate, 1:06.53.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AA: (B - Final) 1, TenNapel, Julia R, Great Falls, 1:07.20. 2, Benjamin, Crystal G, Skyview, 1:07.47. 3, Hatzenbeller, Georgia G, CM Russell, 1:07.66. 4, Hardy, Myrka, Senior, 1:11.20. 5, Werni, Ava L, Sentinel, 1:12.39. 6, Flikkema, Brianne L, Belgrade, 1:13.49. (C - Final) 7, Oser, Taryn, Helena High, 1:10.17. 8, Gibbons, Gracie L, West, 1:12.08. 9, Leach, Kamiah A, Gallatin, 1:14.24. 10, Vornbrock, Hanna, Glacier, 1:14.34. 11, Belasco, Analise D, Bozeman, 1:14.66. 12, Lynch, Delaney, Capital, 1:16.44.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Murphree, Sean M, Hellgate, 1:00.18. 2, Nave, Paul J, Gallatin, 1:05.21. 3, Hiday, Noah J, Sentinel, 1:05.46. 4, Zarbock, Tyler J, West, 1:05.80. 5, Cochran, Lincoln, Capital, 1:06.25. 6, Kendall, Troy, Belgrade, 1:08.78. (C - Final) 7, Brokaw, Griffin, Bozeman, 1:08.99. 8, Stetson, Finn R, Hellgate, 1:09.38. 9, McNeil, Ed, Glacier, 1:10.15. 10, Sanchez, EJ J, Great Falls, 1:10.36. 11, Wahl, Thomas D, Great Falls, 1:11.44. 12, Braun, Kei, Gallatin, 1:13.31.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Missoula Big Sky Loyola 'A' 3:40.39. 2, Great Falls High School 'A' 3:42.48. 3, Glacier High School 'A' 3:43.24. 4, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 3:45.79. 5, Bozeman High School 'A' 4:03.92. (C - Final) 7, Billings Senior High School 'A' 3:57.48. 8, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 4:04.44. 9, CM Russell High School 'A' 4:06.45. 10, Flathead High School 'A' 4:22.35. 11, Belgrade High School 'A' 4:23.75. 12, Helena High School 'A' 4:30.93.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Glacier High School 'A' 3:26.24. 2, Billings West High School 'A' 3:27.22. 3, Great Falls High School 'A' 3:31.05. 4, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 3:32.13. 5, Gallatin High School 'A' 3:43.09. 6, Bozeman High School 'A' 3:50.58. (C - Final) 7, CM Russell High School 'A' 4:01.80. 8, Flathead High School 'A' 4:06.42. 9, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 4:12.41. 10, Butte High School 'A' 4:52.84. 11, Belgrade High School 'A' 5:04.14.