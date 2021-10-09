Belgrade’s volleyball team continues to make strides with three weeks remaining in the regular season, and had its moments Saturday afternoon in the Belgrade Special Events Center. But top-ranked and unbeaten Great Falls CMR posted an Eastern AA sweep.
The Rustlers, led by outside hitter Lauren Lindseth, notched a 25-17, 25-10, 25-15 victory to improve to 19-0 overall and 9-0 in league.
Lindseth finished with a match-high 19 kills and six aces and kept the Panthers’ defense on their heels throughout the contest. Still, Belgrade head coach Brit Murphy credited her team for making plays when possible.
“Our defense did an awesome job of reading her and getting those balls,” she said. “The hardest part is then trying to put the ball down the same way that she put it down on us.”
The Panthers were able to counter at times in the first and third sets, but were unable to keep pace with a revamped lineup. Senior middle blocker Jezzi Rogers did not play due to illness and outside hitter Josie Blazina was moved over to her position.
Blazina has shined at outside hitter and tallied 21 and 19 kills in recent matches. But the sophomore did not register a kill against CMR and senior Rhea Zahller only had one.
“I think the girls did a really good job of adjusting to the new rotation today, but there was a little bit of hesitation from those hitters just because they’re not used to swinging there,” Murphy said. “I think they’ll be excited to be back in their regular rotation next week.”
While the offense wasn’t quite in sync due to the changes, the Panthers displayed quite a bit of grit in the match. They rallied from an early 7-1 deficit in the first set to get within a point, and then were within a point, 11-10, in the third before Great Falls CMR gradually pulled away.
“Our girls have always been really good at being scrappy,” said Murphy. “They’re great at getting the ball up. We’re working really hard at now getting the ball back down.”
That’s something the team has been able to do recently and it led to victories against Glacier and Great Falls. Those were much needed wins — Belgrade had endured eight consecutive losses at one point — for morale.
“I think that just winning one was helpful just to help us get the mentality back that we can win,” said Zahller. “It’s hard to lose over and over, so we’re getting better.”
Zahller added that the team needs to continue to work on its mindset, and she credited her teammates for embracing unfamiliar roles Saturday.
“It’s hard to step into a position you never play in, especially one that’s fast paced like middle,” she said. “And I think we did a great job of stepping up and trying our best.”
Tayler Thomas led the Panthers with 10 kills and 10 digs, while Tycelee Bowler tallied a match-high 23 digs. Olivia Wegner and Arin Eaton combined for 10 digs.
“Tayler has been consistent on the outside. We know when we give the ball to her it will go away,” said Murphy. “Back row, defensively, Arin and Liv have been working their butts off at getting the ball up, so we’ve been able to get a lot of rallies going.”
Belgrade (6-12, 2-7 Eastern AA) is back in action Tuesday hosting Billings West.
Great Falls CMR def. Belgrade 25-17, 25-10, 25-15.
GREAT FALLS CMR (19-0) - Kills: 37 (Lauren Lindseth 19). Digs: 56 (Avarey Stuff 20, Tennison Hiler 12). Blocks: 4 (Abby Carpenter 2, Natalie Bosley 2). Aces: 7 (Lindseth 6). Assists: 37 (Hiller 29).
BELGRADE (6-12) - Kills: 20 (Tayler Thomas 10). Digs: 55 (Tycelee Bowler 23). Blocks: 3 (3 with 1). Aces: 1 (Olivia Wegner). Assists: 20 (Kylee Campbell 9, Jenna Garvert 6).