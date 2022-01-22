Basketball Net

Ten players reached the scoring column Friday night as top-ranked Billings West remained unbeaten. The Golden Bears built a 32-12 halftime lead en route to defeating Belgrade 56-21 in an Eastern AA contest.

It’s the eighth consecutive loss for the Panthers to start the season and the 16th in a row dating back to last year.

“West is a good team. They out-rebounded us,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “We did do a much better job of handling the ball. Think maybe 10 turnovers. That is an accomplishment against a team like West.”

Belgrade (0-4 Eastern AA) trailed just 15-7 after the first quarter. McKenna Morris scored five points in the opening frame, including a 3.

But the Panthers only scored a total of seven points in the middle quarters, and trailed 50-14 entering the final frame.

Olivia Wegner and Morris led the Panthers with six points each.

West (8-0, 4-0 Eastern AA) was led by Layla Baumann, who scored a game-high 16 points. Bella Murphy also reached double figures with 11.

Belgrade is back in action Saturday at Billings Senior.

Billings West 56, Belgrade 21

Billings West              15  17  18  6  -  56

Belgrade                      7    5    2  7  -  21

BILLINGS WEST (8-0) - Layla Baumann 6 0-0 16, Ryan Dolan 2 0-0 4, Bella Murphy 5 1-2 11, Lizzi Miller 0 0-0 0, Maria Ackerman 1 2-2 4, Halle Haber 1 0-0 2, Kaitlin Grossman 1 2-2 4, Mya Boos 0 0-0 0, Sydney Pierce 2 0-0 4, Megan Voegele 1 1-2 3, Annika Olson 1 0-0 2, Taylee Chirrick 2 2-4 6. Totals: 22 8-12 56.

BELGRADE (0-8) - Olivia Wegner 1 4-4 6, McKenna Morris 2 1-2 6, Grace Garvert 0 0-0 0, Naomi Reanier 2 0-0 4, Abbie Morin 0 0-0 0, Khloey Robinson 1 0-0 2, Leila Mamangun 0 0-0 0, Riley McMahon 0 0-0 0, Randi Widdicombe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 5-6 21.

3-point goals: BW 4 (Baumann 4), Bel 2 (Morris 1, Mamangun 1).

