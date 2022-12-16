Belgrade put together a much better performance offensively Thursday, but it was not enough to produce a victory on the road.
The Panthers trailed by five at halftime en route to a 48-40 non-conference loss against Butte High. Emmarie Richards and Laura Rosenleaf each scored 14 points in leading the Bulldogs to victory.
“Was a close game all the way through. Our defense was strong and we were able to cause 20 turnovers,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “Unfortunately we were plagued by tough shooting from the floor. We did better than on Monday, so we will take that positive and keep working to improve.”
Belgrade shot less than 20% from the field and was limited to just 22 points in a season-opening loss to Helena High. But Olivia Wegner tallied a team-high 13 points, while Lelia Mamangun finished 9 of 11 from the free throw line en route to scoring nine points.
Overall, seven Panthers scored in the contest with four connecting on a shot from behind the arc. Abbie Morin had five points, while Kylee Campbell and Madi Simon each had four.
“Our girls showed a lot of grit tonight fighting through it and we were able to get to the line,” said Nolte. “We are still working to find our groove, but there were some big positives to take from tonight.”
Belgrade (0-2) returns to action Saturday hosting Missoula Hellgate.