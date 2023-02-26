Belgrade wrapped up the regular season Friday with a league loss on senior-parent night to Billings West. The Panthers trailed by just two points after the first quarter, and then 12 at halftime, in what became a 27-point defeat.
Cooper Tyson scored a game-high 17 points, and Cash Rice had 10, as the Golden Bears posted a 62-35 Eastern AA victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“Competed well for the majority of the game and then struggled some in the fourth quarter,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said.
The Panthers (3-15, 2-12 Eastern AA) trailed 43-31 heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 19-4 in final frame.
Tre’Vion Randle led Belgrade with 14 points, while Asher Feddes and Rylan McCollim each had six. It was just the second game of the season for Feddes, who missed the first 16 games recovering from a pair of injuries suffered during the football season.
“Proud of our four seniors that said goodbye to the Belgrade Special Events Center in Kade Schlauch, Jackson McCloud, Tre'Vion Randle and Asher Feddes,” said Powers. “It's very special to have Asher back after he's been injured all season from football. Very happy that he was able to get clearer and experience senior night.”
Belgrade finished as the No. 7 seed heading into this week’s divisional tournament in Great Falls and will play Billings West again in a first round game at 8 p.m. Thursday. The Golden Bears (15-3, 11-3 Eastern AA) finished as the No. 2 seed.
“We have West again to open the divisional tournament and we hope to put together all four quarters and see if we can play Cinderella and shock them,” said Powers. “Looking forward to a fun divisional tournament up in Great Falls.”