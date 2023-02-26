Kade Schlauch

Belgrade senior Kade Schlauch dribbles the ball Friday during an Eastern AA conference game against Billings West.

 Photo by Shawn Raecke

Belgrade wrapped up the regular season Friday with a league loss on senior-parent night to Billings West. The Panthers trailed by just two points after the first quarter, and then 12 at halftime, in what became a 27-point defeat.

Cooper Tyson scored a game-high 17 points, and Cash Rice had 10, as the Golden Bears posted a 62-35 Eastern AA victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

Daniel Marinko

Belgrade junior Daniel Marinko shoots a free throw Friday against Billings West during and Eastern AA conference game.

