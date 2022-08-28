Wilson Goddhue

Belgrade’s Wilson Goodhue, right, and Gallatin’s Oliver Boettcher battle for the ball Saturday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

 Dan Chesnet

Two days after a season-opening defeat to Bozeman, Belgrade lost its second straight conference match Saturday against Gallatin.

The Panthers were shutout by Gallatin 3-0 following a 4-1 Eastern AA defeat against Bozeman in a contest that had a lengthy second half weather delay.

Shay Schoolcraft

Belgrade keeper Shay Schoolcraft throws the ball into play after making a save Saturday against Gallatin.
Max Munter

Belgrade’s Max Munter makes a play on the ball Saturday against Gallatin.

