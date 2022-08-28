Two days after a season-opening defeat to Bozeman, Belgrade lost its second straight conference match Saturday against Gallatin.
The Panthers were shutout by Gallatin 3-0 following a 4-1 Eastern AA defeat against Bozeman in a contest that had a lengthy second half weather delay.
Saturday’s match, at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex, was a frustrating contest for Belgrade. The Panthers outshot Gallatin 15-10, but were unable to find the back of the net, and a handful of players let their frustration take over.
“For some reason we weren’t connecting, we weren’t communicating,” Belgrade head coach Dr. Robert Lemley said. “One thing we put first for our team is character comes first. It’s the first in our acronym for Panther Claws. It stands for character, leadership, academics, work ethic and sportsmanship.
“That’s number one, and when people aren’t behaving in the type of character that is expected of them to maintain our image and our reputation here, it get frustrating for me as a coach.”
Three different players scored for the Raptors, including two off assists. Junior Landon Raile assisted on Gallatin’s first goal of the season, which came in the 30th minute off the foot of Nick Cialella.
Just two minutes prior, Belgrade’s Johnny Foster received a long pass with room to run along the right side. He had a good look at the goal but couldn’t put it away. The Raptors began their counter and found the game’s first goal.
The Panthers had several more scoring opportunities in the second half, but they were all turned away.
“We weren’t able to lock down their midfield and press at the pace that was expected of them,” Lemley said. “We tried to make some adjustments in the second half, but I don’t feel we were hungry enough for the ball.”
The missed chances and an increasingly physical game contributed to a fair amount of frustration on both sides. One player on each team was issued a yellow card in the second half.
Charlie Williams added Gallatin’s third goal in the 78th minute. Belgrade goalkeeper Shay Schoolcraft came out of the box to challenge Oliver Boettcher for the ball, which was tapped away to Williams. He lofted the ball high over a retreating Schoolcraft to score from about 35 yards away.
Thursday, Bozeman took a 2-0 lead off the foot of Aidan Roos, who finished with a hattrick in the win.
In between Roos’ final two goals, Belgrade got on the board with a goal from freshman Luke Crooks off an assist from Foster in the 24th minute.
“I thought it was incredible,” said Lemley. “He had a real solid finish on goal.”
Twelve minutes later, Bozeman senior Matej Valta, a foreign exchange student, got tripped up in the box, earning himself a penalty kick — which he shot past Schoolcraft.
The game was interrupted in the second half by a rain and lightning storm that lasted about an hour and a half. Lemley said it disrupted the progress he felt the team was making.
“The Hawks are always a good team, and they had the run of play (in the first half), so we made some adjustments in the second half and I thought we came out with some pretty good intensity and we were able to get the ball further into the attacking third a lot more,” he said. “The boys really stepped up (and) until the lightning storm came I felt like we had run of play. I think we were able to outshoot them and outplay them for a little while.”
Belgrade didn’t score any goals against Bozeman last year, and the Hawks didn’t allow any goals until their ninth game of the 2021 season.
“For us to come in here and have the performance that we did and be able to put one in,” Lemley said, “it was a good sign for the rest of the season.”
Editor’s note: Dan Chesnet, of the Belgrade News, contributed to this story.
Bozeman 4, Belgrade 1
Belgrade 1 0 - 1
Bozeman 4 0 - 4
Boz - Aidan Roos (unassisted)
Boz - Roos (Torren Hill)
Bel - Luke Crooks (Johnny Foster)
Boz - Matej Valta, PK
Boz - Roos (Casper Lemley)
Gallatin 3, Belgrade 0
Gallatin 1 2 - 3
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Gal - Nick Cialella (Landon Reile)
Gal - Raile (Dylan Nelson)
Gal - Charlie Williams (unassisted)
Shots: Gal 10, Bel, 15. CK: Gal 1, Bel 3. Fouls: Gal 14, Bel 9. Saves: Gal 5 (Ayden Lyle), Bel 4 (Shay Schoolcraft).