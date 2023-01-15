...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at
lower elevations, and 4 to 6 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
With the state meet fast approaching, Belgrade’s swim teams continue to drop time and raise expectations.
Both the boys and girls placed fifth at the Missoula-Kalispell Meet Saturday in Missoula. And, Panthers head coach Katy Flikkema noted it was a day of “big improvements.”
AJ Lilyquist was the highlight for Belgrade. The freshman not only set a personal best, but broke the school record in the 500 free with a time of 5:53.88 en route to placing second.
Lilyquist also placed fifth in the 50 free in 27.53 to break another school record.
Brianne Flikkema placed in two events as well, taking fourth in the 200 IM (2:29.86) and fifth in the 100 free (1:03.83).
Led by those two, Belgrade’s girls finished with 146 points. Glacier won the meet with a score of 436 and Missoula Big Sky was second with 327.
On the boys’ side, Mario Vanni made the biggest strides forward with a 5.5 second drop in the 100 fly (1:12.24) and 41.5 second drop in the 500 free (6:46.22). The sophomore’s previous best times were set in December.
Vanni also swam a leg on the 400 free relay, along with Troy Kendall, Jack Nash and Kody Jensen, and helped the team set a school record time of 4:02.16 en route to placing third.
Kendall added a third place finish in 50 free (24.73) and was fifth in the 500 free (5:59.24), while Jensen was fourth in the 100 free (55.46) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:05.70).
Belgrade finished with 175.5 points, while Missoula Hellgate won the meet with 341.
“We are coming off a tough four weeks of training and all the swimmers are feeling sore and tired. I didn’t expect to see a lot of top end speed today, and while that was true for a lot of people, their increased training is paying off for them with good, consistent swims,” said coach Flikkema. “We’ll take our next few weeks and really work on finding that speed along with fine tuning some of the small details in our races while experimenting with our meet lineup over the next three meets.”
Belgrade travels to Great Falls for a meet Jan. 21.